ATF and North Texas police ask public for help IDing suspects in gun store burglaries
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and two North Texas police departments are asking the public to help them identify multiple people suspected of burglarizing several firearm dealers last week.The North Richland Hills and Fort Worth Police Departments are working with the ATF to capture the four people responsible for stealing 11 guns from firearms dealers between Aug. 28 and Aug. 31.In each case, four masked individuals drove up to the stores in a dark-colored pickup truck and tried to break in through a window. One of the suspects wore a particularly distinctive mask during...
dallasexpress.com
Tainted IVs: Local Shuttered Clinic Linked to Troubled Anesthesiologist
A Dallas anesthesiologist with a lengthy arrest record is reportedly linked to Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, which closed its doors this week after allegedly drug-contaminated IV bags were given to patients. Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz Jr., who is not board-certified, was subject to at least two distinct Texas...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Caretakers Accused of Draining Nonverbal Woman's Inheritance in 3 Months, Burning 2nd Woman: Sheriff
A married couple from Collin County is facing several charges after being accused of forcing one woman into a dog kennel and burning her with boiling water while living off the inheritance of a different woman needing constant care. According to a number of arrest warrant affidavits obtained by NBC...
easttexasradio.com
Wills Point Drug Bust
Hunt County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and several other law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant in the Wills Point area. The search warrant seized approximately 3,000 Fentanyl pills, six kilos of methamphetamine, and multiple firearms. They did not release any information about arrests, and the investigation continues.
fox34.com
Plano man convicted of concealing over $1 million in income from IRS
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A Plano man was convicted at trial of concealing over $1 million in income from the IRS, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. After three days of trial, on Thursday, a federal jury found Raymond Griggs, 51, guilty of making a...
Fallout continues across DPD over controversial challenge coin
DALLAS — Just two days after the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas called out a white Dallas Police officer over a controversial design on a challenge coin, the drama behind that coin is escalating. “We received an email here at the BPA,” said Terrance Hopkins, President of the...
These vehicles are being stolen the most in Dallas according to Plano Police Department
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Plano Police Department has released some helpful tips that could save you from the trouble of having your vehicle stolen. According to department officials, there has been a recent surge in vehicular thefts across the metroplex and are reminding people to securely lock their cars.
1 person cited for illegally taking alligator in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person was cited after confessing to illegally taking an American alligator after game wardens found a dead alligator in an Anderson County creek last month. On Aug. 17, a game warden responded to a call about a dead alligator in Squirrel Creek located on...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Catalytic Converter Thieves Targeting Certain Vehicles as Thefts Increase
Local police say demand for catalytic converters has reached new levels lately. The device is found under many vehicles as part of the exhaust system. In the past year, State Farm data has shown that Texas had the 2nd most insurance claims due to theft, right behind California. Dallas and Tarrant counties have some of the highest cases according to AAA.
Three men indicted for Henderson County murder
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County Grand Jury has indicted three men charged with the murder of Jimmy Dean Oldfield in May. Oldfield was reported missing to the sheriff’s office on May 15 according to officials. Authorities said they received information, including a location to the missing person’s truck and body May 26. […]
Police, School: DA says Abilene’s mom’s allegations of teacher assaulting 5-year-old at Wylie ISD are ‘unfounded’
Editor’s Note: Click here to view the TikTok video referenced in this report. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police and school officials are saying that the allegations an Abilene mom made in a viral video about a Wylie ISD teacher assaulting a 5-year-old boy were deemed unfounded by the District Attorney’s Office. The mom made the […]
Former juvenile supervision officer arrested, faces up to 1 year in jail
DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A former juvenile supervision officer has been arrested. In July, Michael Leopold Richards, Jr., 49, allegedly used excessive force against a juvenile in custody, resulting in bodily injury.Richards surrendered himself to the Dallas County Sherriff's Office on Aug. 29. He had a warrant for the offense of official oppression. Official oppression is a Class A Misdemeanor in Texas. If Richards is convicted, he faces up to one year in jail and/or a fine up to $4,000.
Emory Man Accused Of Unlawful Disclosure Or Promotion Of Intimate Visual Material
A 29-year-old Emory man accused of unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was among 11 jailed this week on felony warrants, according to arrest and jail reports.. I-30 West Arrest. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Chief Investigator Corley Weatherford and Sgt. Richard Greer served Coby Clifton Wiebe with a...
Man arrested in connection to 2007 East Texas murder of 19 year old
A man was arrested Thursday on a capital murder charge in connection to the 2007 murder of Brittany McGlone, according to the Wood County Sheriff's Office.
myozarksonline.com
Dallas County Needs Your Help
The Dallas County Sheriffs Department is asking for public assistance in two investigations. The wheels and tires of a vehicle were stolen in Urbana. A vehicle of interest may be a maroon Chevy Equinox. If you see somebody with a suspicious like-new set of Hankook Kinergy 215/55/17 tires on factory 2012 Chevy Malibu wheels please contact the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.
Smith County chase leads to recovery of stolen truck, arrest
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is in custody after a traffic stop led to a chase in Tyler Friday morning. According to Tyler Police, an officer was doing a routine traffic stop on a truck at 11:20 a.m. Dispatch ran the plates as usual when the vehicle came up as stolen, and a […]
dallasexpress.com
Haven for Hope Offers All-in-One Homeless Help
The city of Dallas has long struggled with stemming the growth of homelessness, panhandling, and vagrancy. According to a poll conducted by The Dallas Express, the rise in homelessness and vagrancy specifically is one of the leading reasons why the city is shrinking according to residents. Programs such as Haven for Hope might provide more effective solutions that help those in need by addressing the underlying issues driving the problem.
Mesquite ISD teacher aide arrested for improper relationship between educator and student
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Mesquite Police Department has arrested 22-year-old Bryan Garcia, a teacher's aide, for improper relationship between an educator and a student at North Mesquite High School. Police received information regarding his inappropriate behavior and was contacted by police on Aug. 29. During the course of the investigation, police said they learned that Garcia had been communicating with students via phone apps during the Spring semester of 2022. Garcia was arrested on Aug. 30 and was charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child. This investigation is ongoing. Police as if anyone has information regarding any other offenses involving Garcia to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Investigator C. Smith at 972-216-6249.
Suspect shoots officer through police vehicle window with shotgun, 2nd officer returns fire
SACHSE, Texas — A man is accused of firing a shotgun through a police vehicle at two Sachse police officers who were treated and later released from the hospital, officials said. The Sachse Police Department said two of its officers were shot at while on a service call to...
KLTV
Tyler police: Driver arrested following stolen vehicle chase
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person has been arrested following a Friday morning pursuit. According to Tyler police, it started with an attempted traffic stop on Hwy 31 West. Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said the license plates came back to a vehicle reported stolen. The driver led authorities on...
