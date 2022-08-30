ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tool, TX

CBS DFW

ATF and North Texas police ask public for help IDing suspects in gun store burglaries

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and two North Texas police departments are asking the public to help them identify multiple people suspected of burglarizing several firearm dealers last week.The North Richland Hills and Fort Worth Police Departments are working with the ATF to capture the four people responsible for stealing 11 guns from firearms dealers between Aug. 28 and Aug. 31.In each case, four masked individuals drove up to the stores in a dark-colored pickup truck and tried to break in through a window. One of the suspects wore a particularly distinctive mask during...
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Tainted IVs: Local Shuttered Clinic Linked to Troubled Anesthesiologist

A Dallas anesthesiologist with a lengthy arrest record is reportedly linked to Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, which closed its doors this week after allegedly drug-contaminated IV bags were given to patients. Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz Jr., who is not board-certified, was subject to at least two distinct Texas...
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Wills Point Drug Bust

Hunt County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and several other law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant in the Wills Point area. The search warrant seized approximately 3,000 Fentanyl pills, six kilos of methamphetamine, and multiple firearms. They did not release any information about arrests, and the investigation continues.
WILLS POINT, TX
fox34.com

Plano man convicted of concealing over $1 million in income from IRS

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A Plano man was convicted at trial of concealing over $1 million in income from the IRS, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. After three days of trial, on Thursday, a federal jury found Raymond Griggs, 51, guilty of making a...
PLANO, TX
WFAA

Fallout continues across DPD over controversial challenge coin

DALLAS — Just two days after the Black Police Association of Greater Dallas called out a white Dallas Police officer over a controversial design on a challenge coin, the drama behind that coin is escalating. “We received an email here at the BPA,” said Terrance Hopkins, President of the...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Catalytic Converter Thieves Targeting Certain Vehicles as Thefts Increase

Local police say demand for catalytic converters has reached new levels lately. The device is found under many vehicles as part of the exhaust system. In the past year, State Farm data has shown that Texas had the 2nd most insurance claims due to theft, right behind California. Dallas and Tarrant counties have some of the highest cases according to AAA.
CARROLLTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Three men indicted for Henderson County murder

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County Grand Jury has indicted three men charged with the murder of Jimmy Dean Oldfield in May. Oldfield was reported missing to the sheriff’s office on May 15 according to officials. Authorities said they received information, including a location to the missing person’s truck and body May 26. […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Police, School: DA says Abilene’s mom’s allegations of teacher assaulting 5-year-old at Wylie ISD are ‘unfounded’

Editor’s Note: Click here to view the TikTok video referenced in this report. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police and school officials are saying that the allegations an Abilene mom made in a viral video about a Wylie ISD teacher assaulting a 5-year-old boy were deemed unfounded by the District Attorney’s Office. The mom made the […]
ABILENE, TX
CBS DFW

Former juvenile supervision officer arrested, faces up to 1 year in jail

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A former juvenile supervision officer has been arrested. In July, Michael Leopold Richards, Jr., 49, allegedly used excessive force against a juvenile in custody, resulting in bodily injury.Richards surrendered himself to the Dallas County Sherriff's Office on Aug. 29. He had a warrant for the offense of official oppression. Official oppression is a Class A Misdemeanor in Texas. If Richards is convicted, he faces up to one year in jail and/or a fine up to $4,000.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
myozarksonline.com

Dallas County Needs Your Help

The Dallas County Sheriffs Department is asking for public assistance in two investigations. The wheels and tires of a vehicle were stolen in Urbana. A vehicle of interest may be a maroon Chevy Equinox. If you see somebody with a suspicious like-new set of Hankook Kinergy 215/55/17 tires on factory 2012 Chevy Malibu wheels please contact the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Haven for Hope Offers All-in-One Homeless Help

The city of Dallas has long struggled with stemming the growth of homelessness, panhandling, and vagrancy. According to a poll conducted by The Dallas Express, the rise in homelessness and vagrancy specifically is one of the leading reasons why the city is shrinking according to residents. Programs such as Haven for Hope might provide more effective solutions that help those in need by addressing the underlying issues driving the problem.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Mesquite ISD teacher aide arrested for improper relationship between educator and student

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Mesquite Police Department has arrested 22-year-old Bryan Garcia, a teacher's aide, for improper relationship between an educator and a student at North Mesquite High School. Police received information regarding his inappropriate behavior and was contacted by police on Aug. 29. During the course of the investigation, police said they learned that Garcia had been communicating with students via phone apps during the Spring semester of 2022. Garcia was arrested on Aug. 30 and was charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child. This investigation is ongoing. Police as if anyone has information regarding any other offenses involving Garcia to contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Investigator C. Smith at 972-216-6249.
MESQUITE, TX
KLTV

Tyler police: Driver arrested following stolen vehicle chase

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person has been arrested following a Friday morning pursuit. According to Tyler police, it started with an attempted traffic stop on Hwy 31 West. Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said the license plates came back to a vehicle reported stolen. The driver led authorities on...
TYLER, TX

