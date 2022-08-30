Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost discusses Nebraska's offense at halftime vs. North Dakota: 'It's bad, man'
Scott Frost’s tenure at Nebraska is in serious trouble, and he addressed the latest offensive performance heading into halftime of the North Dakota game. Since scoring on the game’s opening drive, the Huskers have been shut out. That includes a fumble on a sack of quarterback Casey Thompson and a missed field goal from within 40 yards by Timmy Bleekrode.
saturdaytradition.com
Rapid Reaction: Nebraska survives challenge, scare from FCS North Dakota for Week 1 win
Brief Recap: Well, some familiar struggles cropped up for Nebraska in Week 1 against North Dakota. Missed tackles on defense, a lackluster effort from the offensive line, multiple special teams miscues and some dumb decisions and lapses had an impact on the game. Heading to halftime, North Dakota appeared to...
Everything Scott Frost said after the win over North Dakota
It was a bit touch-and-go for a few quarters between Nebraska and North Dakota. The Huskers found themselves in a close game with North Dakota in the second half as both offensive and defensive issues from last week lingered into the Huskers' second game of the season. After the game,...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota State throttles Drake in opener
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Coming off their ninth national championship in 11 years, the Bison opened 2022 in a big way with a 56-14 win in front of the home crowd. Drake scored the first touchdown of the game, followed by 49 unanswered points by NDSU. Eight Bison scored in the win.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
herosports.com
FCS Top 10 Commentary: No. 1 North Dakota State Football Preview
Has North Dakota State’s dynasty become bad for the FCS? Are the playoffs getting boring? Will NDSU ever move up to the FBS?. These seem to be the storylines when talking about Bison football. And I admittedly fall into that trap often. But I also have to remind myself that the actual football team — the players and the coaches — still deserve to get talked about.
kmaland.com
Maryville's Sundell paving the way for North Dakota State's dominance
(Fargo) -- As North Dakota State football chases another national championship, Maryville graduate Jalen Sundell is enjoying the ride. Sundell's time in Fargo has been a dream come true. He has contributed to one of the top programs in college football while filling his fingers with championship rings. "It's been...
kvrr.com
NDSU locking in for first test
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)-It’s finally game week and the Bison are amped up for this one. At the presser a major key Coach Entz mentioned is controlling the controllables, limiting turnovers, penalties and playing Bison football. Drake comes in a major underdog, last year the bulldogs finished 2-8. They’re coming...
This Northern Minnesota Bar Was Just Featured By Popular YouTube Star
If you are heading up North this weekend, maybe make a stop at this Northern Minnesota bar where a popular YouTube star recently reviewed the 'wildest' burger he has ever had. The bar is the Sunlite Bar & Grill in Detroit Lakes and the burger he tried was the Wild 'Elk-Bison-Beef-Bacon' burger.
RELATED PEOPLE
Devils Lake, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The West Fargo High School football team will have a game with Devils Lake High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
This Minnesota Town, Population 4, Has One Of The Coolest Bars Ever!
I feel like we need to put together a best of Minnesota small-town bars list, just based on how many there seem to be in the land of 10,000 lakes. Edwards, Minnesota population 4, yes FOUR, located in Otter Tail County has one of the coolest bars I've ever seen before. It's set in an old school house, complete with the bell tower, and it offers up just what you'd expect in a town of 4, ice-cold beer, burger baskets, and good times.
Just How Big Is The Biggest Home In North Dakota? A Look Inside
Go big or go home right? I would go right to the poor house if I owned this home. Anyway, if you have ever wondered what is the BIGGEST residential home in all of North Dakota, I have the answer. According to an article on Angie, on the biggest homes...
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead business reports brisk sales of THC edibles following new state law
(Moorhead, MN) -- A shop in Moorhead is reporting brisk sales of THC edibles, after a new law allowing the sale of the products in Minnesota went into effect July 1st. "It's legal so you can get over that whole stigma of buying stuff on the street or in a parking lot. No one needs to do that stuff anymore. It's made clean and local by a good group of people,"
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man killed in Fargo fixed object crash
FARGO, ND (KXNET) — A 33-year-old man was killed in an accident on Interstate 29 in Fargo when his car collided with a concrete pillar. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, the man was traveling northbound on Interstate 29 (mile marker 63) near the tri-level interchange. when his […]
valleynewslive.com
I-94 ramp exit ramp in Moorhead closing today
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) Heads up for drivers in the Fargo-Moorhead area, for people driving on interstate 94 in Moorhead on Thursday, September 1st. The Minnesota department of transportation says the eastbound exit ramp at 20th street is closing from 8:30 this morning to about 3 this afternoon. The...
valleynewslive.com
Local bar and grill paying employees amidst months-long closure
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Businesses have had a tough run the last couple years, from COVID-19, to inflation, to worker shortages. It seems like they can’t catch a break, and one Fargo bar and grill took another hit after a kitchen fire closed them down on August 6.
wdayradionow.com
All North Dakota Driver License Offices closed
(Fargo, ND) -- All North Dakota driver license offices are closed until September 1st. The offices closed Monday and will reopen Thursday. The Department of Transportation says the days are being used for employee training. Motor vehicle offices and other NDDOT services will be unaffected. You can also access certain...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kfgo.com
3 injured in crash near Detroit Lakes airport
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – Three people, including a 13-year-old girl, suffered non life-threatening injuries in a two vehicle crash near the Detroit Lakes airport Friday evening. The Minnesota Highway Patrol said the three people were traveling west on Highway 10 when the driver attempted to turn south onto...
trfradio.com
Two Injured in Hwy 75 Collision in Polk County
Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident yesterday in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Joann Papke, 62 of Clearbrook was injured when the southbound 2012 Honda Civic she was driving struck a 1999 Pontiac driven by Jacob Waldorf, 27 of Warren. Waldorf was also injured in the crash According to the report Waldorf was eastbound on County Road 21, crossing over Highway 75 when the vehicles collided.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: High-risk search warrant prompts police perimeter in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Four people are detained following a high-risk search warrant in Fargo prompting a police perimeter. Officials say around 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 authorities went to an apartment building in the 5200 block of Amber Valley Parkway for the warrant. Red River SWAT,...
Comments / 0