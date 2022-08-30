Read full article on original website
Water park in Pinal County moves ahead as farmers faces steep water cuts
A rendering of the PHX Surf water park in the city of Maricopa.(PHX Surf/AO) (Maricopa, AZ) As Pinal County farmers struggle to cope with the recently extended cut-off of Colorado River water, others in the region have responded to the historic drought more leisurely.
AZFamily
Gilbert garbage truck driver gives little girl a special gift
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Kids are often fascinated by large vehicles like garbage trucks, and one Valley toddler had a wonderful time meeting a Gilbert sanitation worker recently, who wanted to make her day. Cody Poreda shared a photo of the meeting on social media saying, “A huge thank...
santansun.com
Self-described QC ‘weirdo’ plants churches
By his own admission, 51-year Ben Cloud is more than a little bit odd. “I am absolutely a crackpot weirdo,” he said. Cloud, with his salt and pepper goatee, t-shirt and ball cap, runs a place called The Third Cup coffee shop in Queen Creek across the blacktop parking lot from Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery.
ABC 15 News
Southeast Valley home destroyed by lightning-caused fire during monsoon storm
Pinal County officials are investigating an overnight house fire that started during strong lightning storms in the Queen Creek/San Tan Valley area. Lightning reportedly struck a home's roof near Hunt Highway and Empire Boulevard around 10:30 Thursday night. ABC15 received multiple videos showing flames erupting from the home. On Friday...
AZFamily
Reports of threats, students bringing guns to multiple schools across Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple schools across Arizona have received threats of potential school shootings and students bringing guns to school in a week. Seven schools have received threats or brought guns to school this week alone, prompting lockdowns and even classes canceled in some cases. In addition, several students have been detained and could be facing serious charges.
ABC 15 News
Officials investigating additional reports of weapons brought to Valley schools
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — Officials are investigating two more recent reports of weapons being brought to East Valley schools. Pinal County officials are investigating reports that a student brought a gun to a Florence Unified School District campus on Wednesday. School district officials say they were told by...
gilbertsunnews.com
Without insurance, Gilbert family braves illness alone
For the past 12 years, Andrew and Kellie Burkhart have paid all medical expenses for their son, Andrew, Jr., as he battles cerebral palsy. The couple estimate monthly expenses run more than $1,000, and out-of-state treatments – suspended for now due to budgetary constraints – easily hit $20,000 annually.
Arizona man found dead after shootout with police identified
A man who was found dead in his backyard Monday afternoon after shooting at police and barricading himself inside his Villages at Rancho El Dorado home for 2 hours has been identified as Brian Simmons, who has a history of bizarre behavior around the city.
Former PCSO deputy pleads guilty to burglarizing Valley weddings
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. The former Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputy accused of crashing multiple Valley weddings and stealing property has pleaded guilty to several crimes, court records show. Landon Rankin, 55, was arrested in May by Chandler police after...
arizonasuntimes.com
Pinal County Sheriff Slams Katie Hobbs over New Border Campaign Ad
Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb blasted a new border security campaign ad from Democrat gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs in a statement Tuesday, claiming Arizona can’t afford to have her as governor. “Katie Hobbs has openly opposed filling the border wall gaps and supported ending Title 42, which makes our...
