Gila County, AZ

AZFamily

Gilbert garbage truck driver gives little girl a special gift

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Kids are often fascinated by large vehicles like garbage trucks, and one Valley toddler had a wonderful time meeting a Gilbert sanitation worker recently, who wanted to make her day. Cody Poreda shared a photo of the meeting on social media saying, “A huge thank...
santansun.com

Self-described QC 'weirdo' plants churches

By his own admission, 51-year Ben Cloud is more than a little bit odd. “I am absolutely a crackpot weirdo,” he said. Cloud, with his salt and pepper goatee, t-shirt and ball cap, runs a place called The Third Cup coffee shop in Queen Creek across the blacktop parking lot from Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
ABC 15 News

Southeast Valley home destroyed by lightning-caused fire during monsoon storm

Pinal County officials are investigating an overnight house fire that started during strong lightning storms in the Queen Creek/San Tan Valley area. Lightning reportedly struck a home's roof near Hunt Highway and Empire Boulevard around 10:30 Thursday night. ABC15 received multiple videos showing flames erupting from the home. On Friday...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
Gila County, AZ
Government
Globe, AZ
Government
County
Gila County, AZ
City
Globe, AZ
Local
Arizona Pets & Animals
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Government
AZFamily

Reports of threats, students bringing guns to multiple schools across Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple schools across Arizona have received threats of potential school shootings and students bringing guns to school in a week. Seven schools have received threats or brought guns to school this week alone, prompting lockdowns and even classes canceled in some cases. In addition, several students have been detained and could be facing serious charges.
PHOENIX, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Without insurance, Gilbert family braves illness alone

For the past 12 years, Andrew and Kellie Burkhart have paid all medical expenses for their son, Andrew, Jr., as he battles cerebral palsy. The couple estimate monthly expenses run more than $1,000, and out-of-state treatments – suspended for now due to budgetary constraints – easily hit $20,000 annually.
GILBERT, AZ
12 News

Former PCSO deputy pleads guilty to burglarizing Valley weddings

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. The former Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputy accused of crashing multiple Valley weddings and stealing property has pleaded guilty to several crimes, court records show. Landon Rankin, 55, was arrested in May by Chandler police after...
CHANDLER, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Pinal County Sheriff Slams Katie Hobbs over New Border Campaign Ad

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb blasted a new border security campaign ad from Democrat gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs in a statement Tuesday, claiming Arizona can’t afford to have her as governor. “Katie Hobbs has openly opposed filling the border wall gaps and supported ending Title 42, which makes our...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ

