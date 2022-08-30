Read full article on original website
KTSA
Texas Gov. Abbott announces 10-year, $85 billion transportation plan
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is announcing the unanimous adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program. The project entails a 10-year roadway construction plan that comes with a price tag of $85 billion. “The State of Texas is working to...
Click2Houston.com
After a decade of hype, Dallas-Houston bullet train developer faces a leadership exodus as land acquisition slows
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Ten years ago, a company calling itself Texas Central High-Speed Railway announced plans for a trailblazing bullet train that would whisk passengers between Dallas and Houston in 90 minutes. Company leaders exuded confidence that the trains would be running up to 205 miles per hour by 2020.
Unannounced school intruder audits to begin in Texas
In just a couple weeks security experts will start showing up—unannounced at schools. The Texas School Safety center worked all summer to make sure its ready to conduct these in-person, random intruder audits at campuses across the state.
North Texas school district rejects 'In God We Trust' signs in Arabic, rainbow
"Why is more God not good?" A north Texas parent put a new law to the test that says public schools must display signs featuring the national motto if the signs are privately donated.
Registrations Open Sept 1 for Trinity River Alligator Gar Drawing
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is reminding anglers that the annual Alligator Gar Harvest Authorization drawing applications will open on September 1. From Sept. 1 through Sept. 30, anglers holding a valid license-year or year-from-purchase fishing license can use the My Texas Hunt Harvest mobile app or go online to enter the drawing for an opportunity to harvest one alligator gar over 48 inches from a section of the Trinity River. Anglers can choose to apply as an individual or as part of a small group. Winners of the random drawing will be notified by Oct. 15. Harvest authorizations will be valid from the date issued through Aug. 31, 2023.
Fort Worth ISD could have found its new superintendent right here in West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas — Could a change be coming to leadership at the Midland Independent School District? It's been the talk on social media. The Fort Worth School District is looking for a new Superintendent and some have speculated they're looking right here in West Texas. On August 30th, Fort...
ktxs.com
Pregnant Texas mom who claimed unborn child counted as a passenger gets ticket dismissed
A pregnant Texas woman says she has received a second traffic ticket within a month after claiming that her unborn child allows her to drive in the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane. Last month, Plano resident Brandy Bottone got a ticket for driving in the HOV lane. Bottone gained massive attention...
keranews.org
Southern Dallas apartment complex residents grapple with bug infestations, faulty electrical outlets
“I’ve tried to spray them, they fly everywhere,” Shelton said. Shelton is one of many residents of the Arterra Apartments in southern Dallas who say they live with holes in their floors and walls, dangerous electrical problems and bug infestations. The City of Dallas’ community prosecutor is investigating...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Long Awaited Dallas Riverfront Project Under Construction
A large mixed-use development on Dallas Riverfront Boulevard is underway as a long-planned link between Downtown Dallas and the Trinity River. It comes 14 years after Industrial Boulevard was renamed Riverfront to help encourage new development and gain a connection with the planned Trinity River Park. The park, first approved...
Massive Rockwall County fire contained, officials say
**This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available**FATE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A large fire that engulfed a construction project in the city of Fate Tuesday morning has been contained, officials say.The fire broke out at the Prose apartment complex at 5:37 a.m. Officials said the building was not occupied and there were no injuries due to the fire. However, one building structure was lost.Evacuations were held in the Williamsburg area to the west and south of the site, officials said.All nearby commercial buildings were unaffected. The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.
3 North Texas cities named the best places to buy a house
If you're looking to buy a home, it's a good idea to do some research into the housing markets before you make your decision.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GRAYBILL, SHAWN CHANDLER; W/M; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: UNKNOWN;...
tinybeans.com
Where to See Waterfalls in Dallas and Beyond
There are more waterfalls in Dallas and all over the metroplex than you might realize. We finally got (a little too much) rain in the metroplex, but the silver lining is that the creeks have filled up, and the waterfalls are flowing. Waterfalls, you say? Yes, amongst the freeways and concrete jungles, there are several hidden hiking trails and oases perfect for exploring with the kids. From a hidden gem in Frisco to the popular cascades in Prairie Creek Park, here’s where to find waterfalls in Dallas and beyond.
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Central & North Texas
"It takes two to make a thing go right!" That fun song lyric is ringing true as the Texas Lottery reports two new top prize winners from one of its games.
fox4news.com
Dallas woman arrested with 83 pounds of weed in Illinois
CASEYVILLE, Ill. - A Dallas woman was arrested in just outside of St. Louis after police say they found 83 pounds of weed inside of her car. The Caseyville, Illinois Police Department says they pulled over Randi Booker for a routine traffic stop on August 23rd. During the traffic stop,...
1 person taken to hospital after an explosion at Fort Worth facility
FORT WORTH, Texas — Crews are battling a fire at a commercial facility in Fort Worth after officials said there was an explosion. Officials said the explosion happened just after noon at a facility located in the 5400 block of Wilbarger Street. According to the Fort Worth Fire Department...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth's Butler Place Redevelopment Plan Moving Forward
Redevelopment plans are moving forward with the now vacant Butler Place in Fort Worth, which served as a public housing community for decades. Butler Place was built in 1939 and opened in 1942, later expanding in the 1960s. It was named after Henry Butler, a Civil War veteran and the first African-American teacher in Fort Worth’s school system and one of 52 Public Works Administration (WPA) projects for low-income housing under President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal.
Large fire burns future site of apartment complex in Rockwall County
Several agencies are responding to a fire at a construction site in Rockwall County on Tuesday morning, officials say. The blaze started just before 6 a.m.
WARNING: The TERRIFYING night in the Cullen Davis Mansion
Front of the Cullen Davis MansionRooted Expeditions. Today's story is a about a case that was considered at the time, the Crime of the Century. Make sure to stay until the end of the article, where there is a line of upsetting events that leads up to this horrible and mysterious group of murders that surrounds this Mansion. This article may be upsetting and graphic to some readers.
Small plane lands in Fort Worth field, only pilot on board
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A single-engine Beechcraft S35 landed in a field northwest of Spinks Airport in Fort Worth on Aug. 30. It happened at about 9 a.m. near Chisholm Trail Pkwy.The Federal Aviation Administration said only the pilot was on board. They didn't identify, nor did they say whether or not the pilot was injured. The FAA is investigating.
