WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Utah Volleyball opened its first weekend of road competition by splitting the day's matches, first outlasting Milwaukee in five sets (25-18, 25-21, 18-25, 24-26, 19-17) before later falling to No. 11-ranked Purdue in a five-set heartbreaker (17-25, 25-22, 25-18, 28-26, 9-15). Utah moves to 3-2 overall this season with its pair of losses coming at the hands of top-25 teams.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO