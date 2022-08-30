ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Cherokee County Sheriff debunks arrest rumors

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson released a statement on Friday shutting down “a dumb rumor” that an officer had been arrested by the Texas Rangers. “Someone started a rumor today that a member of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was arrested by the Texas Rangers or is being investigated by […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Three men indicted for Henderson County murder

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson County Grand Jury has indicted three men charged with the murder of Jimmy Dean Oldfield in May. Oldfield was reported missing to the sheriff’s office on May 15 according to officials. Authorities said they received information, including a location to the missing person’s truck and body May 26. […]
KLTV

Sister of 2007 Wood County murder victim reacts to arrest of suspect

WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Hope McGlone has spent more than 15 years waiting for an arrest in the murder of her sister, Brittany. Chad Earl Carr was arrested on Thursday by Captain Mike Chilson and Ranger John Vance, who traveled to the DFW area and located Carr at 2525 Stemmons Freeway in Dallas. Carr was arrested for the murder of Brittany McGlone.
easttexasradio.com

Wills Point Drug Bust

Hunt County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and several other law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant in the Wills Point area. The search warrant seized approximately 3,000 Fentanyl pills, six kilos of methamphetamine, and multiple firearms. They did not release any information about arrests, and the investigation continues.
CBS News

Texas man charged in connection with Cook County road rage incident

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Texas man was arrested and charged in connection with what police described as a road rage incident on Tuesday in Cook County. The incident took place around 3:50 p.m. when a Cook County Sheriff's police officer on patrol saw a man punch another man in the 1200 block of South Northwest Highway in Barrington Township, according to a news release.
KLTV

Jacksonville police chief on paid leave following anonymous allegation

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Jacksonville announced its chief of police will be on paid leave for the duration of an investigation. Chief of Police Joe Williams requested he be put on paid administrative leave after the city’s administration office received an anonymous allegation against him. According to a statement released by city leadership, the investigation into the allegation will be conducted by an outside third party and will last for two to three weeks. “in order to allow all voices to be heard without reservation.” No further information was provided regarding the situation.
fox4news.com

Dallas man accused of attacking multiple women over 5-day stretch arrested in Mesquite

GARLAND, Texas - Police in Garland and Mesquite say the same man attacked three women over the course of a week. One of the victims says he broke into her home and raped her. Justin Dejohn Smith, 39, is facing aggravated kidnappings, aggravated sexual assault, and aggravated robbery charges in Garland and attempted murder, evading arrest and unlawful restraint in Mesquite. Police worry there may be more victims out there.
KLTV

Tyler police: Driver arrested following stolen vehicle chase

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person has been arrested following a Friday morning pursuit. According to Tyler police, it started with an attempted traffic stop on Hwy 31 West. Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said the license plates came back to a vehicle reported stolen. The driver led authorities on...
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Aug. 30 – Aug. 31

Deputies charged Ivonne Adriana Delrio, 33, of Flint, with aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon. Delrio was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday on a $50,000 bond. Deputies charged Jonathan James Massengale, 28, of Tyler, with fail to identify fugitive intent give false information and evading arrest detention. Massengale was in the Smith County Jail on Tuesday without bond.
KETK / FOX51 News

Multiple students treated for dehydration after Brownsboro halftime show, officials say

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Multiple students who requested medical attention or were transported to the hospital after Friday night’s football halftime show have been released, according to Brownsboro ISD Superintendent Keri Hampton. Brownsboro Fire said the cause of the incident was determined to be the result of the students suffering from dehydration. After the halftime […]
