Play of the Night: Lobo D.K. Reese flips in for the score
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The Longview Lobos once again came away with a victory over their old rivals from Marshall Friday night, and in the first half, wide receiver D.K. Reese rose to make an outstanding grab, then was flipped backward, but was able to hold on for the score. Plays such as this are […]
Palestine, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Jasper High School football team will have a game with Palestine High School on September 02, 2022, 17:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Multiple students taken to hospital for dehydration following halftime performance at East Texas high school football game
BROWNSBORO, Texas — Multiple students were hospitalized and evaluated for heat-related illnesses during Brownsboro's football game Friday night. According to Brownsboro Fire and Rescue, following the halftime show around 9 p.m., student performers and band members began to exit the field when officials were alerted of three students who were in need of medical attention for "heat exposure type symptoms."
Kilgore’s biggest fan: Man devotes time to community, serves youth
Just about everybody in Kilgore knows his name. He doesn’t miss a game, always supporting local sports and youth. The city’s mayor even calls him the glue of the community. His name is Travis Martin – Kilgore’s biggest fan. Martin has supported the city with his...
Rides, Food, Games…It’s Good Times For East Texas Fair Season
When you see fair schedules popping up on the calendar you know that some fun family time is ahead along with some cooler weather, indulgence in some fair food and a lot of memories!. There's just something about an East Texas county fair, it doesn't matter if you're on a...
Fentanyl Abuse In East Texas
East Texas nurses to train on specific aspects of caring for kids with cancer. “We are training our nurses at our Longview and Tyler facilities so that they can access those ports on those kids to save the parents who drive to Dallas,” said Starla Bickerstaff. “If we can get them what they need here and send them back home, that is what our goal is.”
Fatal Lindale Crash Victim Identified
A crash involving an ambulance killed one person and injured two near Lindale. Paramedics took the ambulance driver, 22-year-old Jacob Mocny of Quitman, and another crew member, 55-year-old Ricky Eversult of Emory, to UT-Tyler with minor injuries. The driver of the second vehicle involved, 51-year-old Laina Wanttie of Mineola, was pronounced at the scene. The ambulance was not carrying a patient at the time of the crash.
Jacksonville police chief placed on administrative leave following ‘allegation’
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Jacksonville Police Department Chief has been placed on administrative leave, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The police department shared the following statement: “The City of Jacksonville administration office received an anonymous allegation against the Chief of Police, Joe Williams. Upon communicating this allegation to Chief Williams, he graciously requested to be […]
Texas Man Dies After Train Severs His Leg
TYLER, TX – A man in Tyler, TX died after he was struck by a train Monday morning. According to the Tyler Police Department, the unidentified man was lying on the tracks between crossings when the train ran over him severing his leg. First responders say the man was still alive when they arrived. He was transported to the hospital where he later died. According to the Tyler PD, "At about 9 a.m. CDT today (Monday), a Union Pacific train struck and killed a pedestrian in Tyler, Texas. The incident did not occur at a crossing. It occurred north of the intersection of N. Bonner Avenue and…
One-car crash closes northbound lanes on Troup Highway
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are reporting a single vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Troup Highway causing lane closures. At this time all northbound lanes are closed at this time according to officials. Drivers are asked to slow down when approaching this area and avoid it if possible. Police and emergency personnel […]
Kilgore native living dream as a blues artist, mentored by legends
At 12 years old, Ally Venable couldn’t have dreamed what her life would be like now, more than a decade later. She had fallen in love with music and just learned to play guitar. Growing up in East Texas, she looked up to accomplished female artists like Carrie Underwood and Lindale-native Miranda Lambert. She started playing country music and performing live. Her sound changed and developed over time, but once she was introduced to the blues – she was hooked. It was Stevie Ray Vaughan’s music that really drew her into the genre.
Watch This TikToker Roast Lufkin, Texas
I have had a really great time, up until now, laughing at Ralph The Comedian roast towns all over Texas. Now the spotlight has been shown on my own hometown. Lufkin made his list of "Cities In Texas You Don't Wanna Visit", and he is a little harsh on L town. This is part three of his series focusing on Texas, and Lufkin got his now famous denotation "Cause There Ain't A Damn Thing To Do Dawg!".
Motorcyclist dead in Longview after crash involving fire engine
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A 60-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a Thursday evening crash involving a Longview fire engine. Officials said an initial investigation showed a fire engine was traveling west on Alpine Road and “failed to yield right of way turning onto E. Ann Drive in front of the motorcycle which was traveling East […]
Deaths on Toll 49 raise concerns in many Tyler area residents
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — This week, another person lost their life on Toll 49. This was at least the fourth fatal wreck KETK News has reported on that toll road in just this year. “I won’t drive it myself,” said Richard Petty, a concerned driver. Petty, a Tyler resident, said he tries to bypass the […]
Two killed during high-speed chase on I-35 that began in Central Texas, ended in Fort Worth
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Two occupants in a vehicle that led Troy Police Department officers on a chase topping 100 miles per hour on I-35 were killed after the vehicle crashed in Fort Worth, Texas, Troy Police said. Troy police were dispatched to investigate reports of a reckless driver northbound...
Emory Man Accused Of Unlawful Disclosure Or Promotion Of Intimate Visual Material
A 29-year-old Emory man accused of unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was among 11 jailed this week on felony warrants, according to arrest and jail reports.. I-30 West Arrest. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Chief Investigator Corley Weatherford and Sgt. Richard Greer served Coby Clifton Wiebe with a...
Texas DPS conducts speed enforcement along I-14
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a speed enforcement Saturday morning among Interstate 14 in Bell County. Texas DPS officers were on the interstate from 7 to 11 a.m. Sept. 3 as part of of an enforcement done to reduce the number of car crashes for this area.
