ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malakoff, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS19

Multiple students taken to hospital for dehydration following halftime performance at East Texas high school football game

BROWNSBORO, Texas — Multiple students were hospitalized and evaluated for heat-related illnesses during Brownsboro's football game Friday night. According to Brownsboro Fire and Rescue, following the halftime show around 9 p.m., student performers and band members began to exit the field when officials were alerted of three students who were in need of medical attention for "heat exposure type symptoms."
BROWNSBORO, TX
CBS19

TYLER POLICE: Portion of Troup Hwy. closed following crash

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says they are currently working a one-vehicle crash that has closed down all northbound lanes of a portion of Troup Hwy. Police say the crash occurred in the 1300 block of Troup Hwy. near American State Bank. Drivers are asked to slow...
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
City
Rusk, TX
West, TX
Football
Local
Texas Football
West, TX
Sports
City
Malakoff, TX
Rusk, TX
Sports
City
West, TX
Rusk, TX
Football
easttexasradio.com

One Killed In Ambulance Crash

An ambulance was involved in a crash in Smith County, killing one person and injuring another. It occurred south of FM 16 and Lindale. Paramedics took the ambulance driver, 22-year-old Jacob Mocny of Quitman and another crew member, 55-year-opld Ricky Eversult of Emory to UT-Tyler with minor injuries. The driver of the second vehicle involved, 51-year-old Laina Wanttie of Mineola was pronounced dead at the scene. The ambulance was not carrying a patient at the time of the crash.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Fentanyl Abuse In East Texas

East Texas nurses to train on specific aspects of caring for kids with cancer. “We are training our nurses at our Longview and Tyler facilities so that they can access those ports on those kids to save the parents who drive to Dallas,” said Starla Bickerstaff. “If we can get them what they need here and send them back home, that is what our goal is.”
LONGVIEW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Season#Raiders#Of The Night#Coaching#Victorious#American Football#Malakoff Tigers Athletic#The Malakoff Tigers
easttexasradio.com

Fatal Lindale Crash Victim Identified

A crash involving an ambulance killed one person and injured two near Lindale. Paramedics took the ambulance driver, 22-year-old Jacob Mocny of Quitman, and another crew member, 55-year-old Ricky Eversult of Emory, to UT-Tyler with minor injuries. The driver of the second vehicle involved, 51-year-old Laina Wanttie of Mineola, was pronounced at the scene. The ambulance was not carrying a patient at the time of the crash.
LINDALE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Jacksonville police chief placed on administrative leave following ‘allegation’

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Jacksonville Police Department Chief has been placed on administrative leave, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The police department shared the following statement: “The City of Jacksonville administration office received an anonymous allegation against the Chief of Police, Joe Williams. Upon communicating this allegation to Chief Williams, he graciously requested to be […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Man Dies After Train Severs His Leg

TYLER, TX – A man in Tyler, TX died after he was struck by a train Monday morning.   According to the Tyler Police Department, the unidentified man was lying on the tracks between crossings when the train ran over him severing his leg.  First responders say the man was still alive when they arrived.  He was transported to the hospital where he later died.   According to the Tyler PD, "At about 9 a.m. CDT today (Monday), a Union Pacific train struck and killed a pedestrian in Tyler, Texas. The incident did not occur at a crossing. It occurred north of the intersection of N. Bonner Avenue and…
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KETK / FOX51 News

One-car crash closes northbound lanes on Troup Highway

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are reporting a single vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Troup Highway causing lane closures. At this time all northbound lanes are closed at this time according to officials. Drivers are asked to slow down when approaching this area and avoid it if possible. Police and emergency personnel […]
TYLER, TX
etxview.com

Kilgore native living dream as a blues artist, mentored by legends

At 12 years old, Ally Venable couldn’t have dreamed what her life would be like now, more than a decade later. She had fallen in love with music and just learned to play guitar. Growing up in East Texas, she looked up to accomplished female artists like Carrie Underwood and Lindale-native Miranda Lambert. She started playing country music and performing live. Her sound changed and developed over time, but once she was introduced to the blues – she was hooked. It was Stevie Ray Vaughan’s music that really drew her into the genre.
KILGORE, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Watch This TikToker Roast Lufkin, Texas

I have had a really great time, up until now, laughing at Ralph The Comedian roast towns all over Texas. Now the spotlight has been shown on my own hometown. Lufkin made his list of "Cities In Texas You Don't Wanna Visit", and he is a little harsh on L town. This is part three of his series focusing on Texas, and Lufkin got his now famous denotation "Cause There Ain't A Damn Thing To Do Dawg!".
LUFKIN, TX
KWTX

Texas DPS conducts speed enforcement along I-14

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a speed enforcement Saturday morning among Interstate 14 in Bell County. Texas DPS officers were on the interstate from 7 to 11 a.m. Sept. 3 as part of of an enforcement done to reduce the number of car crashes for this area.
BELL COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy