TYLER, TX – A man in Tyler, TX died after he was struck by a train Monday morning. According to the Tyler Police Department, the unidentified man was lying on the tracks between crossings when the train ran over him severing his leg. First responders say the man was still alive when they arrived. He was transported to the hospital where he later died. According to the Tyler PD, "At about 9 a.m. CDT today (Monday), a Union Pacific train struck and killed a pedestrian in Tyler, Texas. The incident did not occur at a crossing. It occurred north of the intersection of N. Bonner Avenue and…

TYLER, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO