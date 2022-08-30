ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster Parish, LA

KTBS

Man arrested for shooting at a judge's vehicle in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Tx - A man shot at a judge's vehicle Friday night after she drove down the wrong driveway in Marion County. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Joseph Faulk, 41, allegedly fired at Judge Lena Pope's car and shattered the back window after Pope mistakenly drove down the driveway. Judge Pope was able to make it out of the driveway with no injuries.
KSLA

Marion County judge takes wrong turn; man shoots at her

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Marion County Judge, Lena Pope, was heading to conduct an inquest when she made a wrong turn on a rural road, her vehicle was then shot at. On Sept. 2 at 7 p.m., J.P. Lena Pope was in a rural part of Marion county while on her way to perform an inquest. Judge Pope mistakingly drove down the wrong driveway and was attempting to get back to the road when Joseph Faulk allegedly shot at her vehicle, shattering her front and rear window.
KSLA

2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - Two people are dead after a murder-suicide shooting took place at 8:43 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30. The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about a disturbance at 204 Daw Road in Mansfield. Upon arrival, deputies found two people suffering from fatal gunshot wounds....
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Police Searching for Murder Suspect

On August 28th, 2022, Shreveport Police Department Patrol officers responded to the 4000 block of Walker Street on reports of a shooting that had just occurred. Responding officers located a female suffering from life threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local area hospital. Investigators with the Violent...
lincolnparishjournal.com

Two domestic incidents end in arrests

A man and a woman were arrested in separate domestic incidents Sunday. Ruston Police responded to a Sikes Street residence about 2:15 p.m. after a report of a domestic disturbance in progress. Officers found Billy A. Brown, 29, and the alleged victim at the residence. The victim had two scratches...
96.5 KVKI

Four Shreveport Juveniles Arrested After Shootout

Four juveniles who were arrested following a shootout on Tuesday (8-30-22) morning have been charged for their muti-day crime spree. During the investigation, Caddo Parish Sheriff's Detectives learned the juveniles, ages 16 and 17, started their crime spree in Shreveport's Southern Hills Neighborhood where they stole a car just after 2 a.m. on Monday. On Tuesday, they stole a pickup truck in Blanchard. The two stolen vehicles were later used to facilitate the burglaries of vehicles in the Blanchard area and North Forty Loop where the shootout happened.
K945

Caddo Sheriffs Arrest Escaped Texas Double-Murder Suspect

An escaped inmate out of Cass County, Tx. is back in handcuffs after Caddo deputies chased and arrested him on LA 169 south of Mooringsport Wednesday (8-31-22) morning. Charles Spraberry, 42, reportedly escaped out of Cass County Jail on Monday night. Spraberry is a suspect in a double-homicide in Cass County, and had been arrested on those charges. Cass County Sheriff’s Office tracked him down and informed Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office that he was in the Parish Wednesday morning.
MyArkLaMiss

Road rage leads to the arrest of Ruston man for allegedly pointing gun at driver, authorities say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 18, 2022, around 6:54 PM, Louisiana State Police received a BOLO alert for a maroon Honda CRV that was traveling westbound on Interstate 20 at milepost 106 in Ouachita Parish, La. According to authorities, the first caller advised troopers […]
KTAL

Teen violence in Shreveport ‘saddening and understandable’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After Tuesday’s brawl at Southwood High School, many people in the Shreveport community are expressing concerns and exploring solutions to end teen violence in the city. Caddo Parish Deputies arrested a dozen Southwood High School students after two gang-related fights. Twelve teenagers face charges...
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING TEEN: 14-year-old runaway found safe by Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies

UPDATE (08/31/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office announced they have located 14-year-old Keara Thomas and she is safe. CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office needs assistance locating 14-year-old Keara Thomas. Thomas was last seen at her residence in Calhoun, La., wearing blue jeans with a […]
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 15+ Years After Authorities Intercept Phone Calls and Text Messages Revealing Illicit Activities

Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 15+ Years After Authorities Intercept Phone Calls and Text Messages Revealing Illicit Activities. Shreveport, Louisiana. – On September 1, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael C. Francis, 37, of Bossier City, Louisiana, has been sentenced in United States District Court. Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced Francis to 188 months (15 years, 8 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges.
MyArkLaMiss

Ruston Police are requesting public assistance in identifying two individuals in homicide investigation; victim identified

Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” UPDATE (08/30/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — As of Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the victim of the Cinnamon Square Apartments in Ruston, La. fatal shooting was identified as 18-year-old Tyrell Edwards. Ruston Police is still searching for two individuals for questioning. If you have any information, please contact the […]
KSLA

Woman shot several times on Walker Street; suspect identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man is wanted after reportedly shooting a woman during a domestic incident Monday, Aug. 29. Police say officers initially responded around 8 p.m. to a home in the 4000 block of Walker Street. That’s between Regent and Dupont streets. Officers found a woman...
KTBS

Shooting investigation in Shreveport's Werner Park neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a domestic shooting in the city's Werner Park neighborhood Monday evening. The call came in from a home on Walker Street between Dupont and Regent streets. Shreveport police say a couple got into an argument and the boyfriend shot his...
