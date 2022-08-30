Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
Man arrested for shooting at a judge's vehicle in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Tx - A man shot at a judge's vehicle Friday night after she drove down the wrong driveway in Marion County. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Joseph Faulk, 41, allegedly fired at Judge Lena Pope's car and shattered the back window after Pope mistakenly drove down the driveway. Judge Pope was able to make it out of the driveway with no injuries.
KSLA
Marion County judge takes wrong turn; man shoots at her
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Marion County Judge, Lena Pope, was heading to conduct an inquest when she made a wrong turn on a rural road, her vehicle was then shot at. On Sept. 2 at 7 p.m., J.P. Lena Pope was in a rural part of Marion county while on her way to perform an inquest. Judge Pope mistakingly drove down the wrong driveway and was attempting to get back to the road when Joseph Faulk allegedly shot at her vehicle, shattering her front and rear window.
KTAL
Testimony begins following opening statements in Watkins double murder trial
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Family members sat stoically in the courtroom Thursday as prosecutors in the DeWayne Willie Watkins double murder trial showed the jury photos of the inside the burned-out Kia containing the bodies of Heather and Kelly Jose. The Shreveport couple had been shot to death, their...
Sheriff’s Deputies in Louisiana Capture Escapee Out of Texas Accused of Double Murder
Sheriff’s Deputies in Louisiana Capture Escapee Out of Texas Accused of Doubler Murder. Louisiana – On August 31, 2022, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an escaped inmate from Cass County, Texas was apprehended by Caddo deputies on LA 169 south of Moringsport, Louisiana. Charles Spraberry,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
33-Year-Old Micah D Gehring Dead After Motorcycle Accident In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
Official coroner reports state that a man from Texas died in a motorcycle accident when the vehicle went off the road in Broadmoor early Wednesday. The victim was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner as 33-year-old Micah D. Gehring of [..]
12 Students Arrested in Louisiana After Two Gang-Related Fights at a High School
12 Students Arrested in Louisiana After Two Gang-Related Fights at a High School. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 30, 2022, that deputies arrested 12 students after two gang-related fights broke out at Southwood High School in Shreveport, Louisiana, Tuesday afternoon. The first...
KSLA
Psychologist, Dads on Duty speak on recent fight at Southwood High School
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Students returned to the classroom just a few weeks ago. Some schools near Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Shreveport’s Southwood High School are already plagued with violence. Twelve students were arrested on Aug. 30 and then released to their parents after what’s being described as...
KSLA
2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - Two people are dead after a murder-suicide shooting took place at 8:43 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30. The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about a disturbance at 204 Daw Road in Mansfield. Upon arrival, deputies found two people suffering from fatal gunshot wounds....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shreveport Police Searching for Murder Suspect
On August 28th, 2022, Shreveport Police Department Patrol officers responded to the 4000 block of Walker Street on reports of a shooting that had just occurred. Responding officers located a female suffering from life threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local area hospital. Investigators with the Violent...
KSLA
12 Southwood High School students taken into custody after gang-related fights
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Twelve Southwood High School students were taken into police custody after two gang-related fights broke out on campus, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The first fight happened in the school’s breezeway at around 12:58 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. The school resource officer (SRO)...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Two domestic incidents end in arrests
A man and a woman were arrested in separate domestic incidents Sunday. Ruston Police responded to a Sikes Street residence about 2:15 p.m. after a report of a domestic disturbance in progress. Officers found Billy A. Brown, 29, and the alleged victim at the residence. The victim had two scratches...
Four Shreveport Juveniles Arrested After Shootout
Four juveniles who were arrested following a shootout on Tuesday (8-30-22) morning have been charged for their muti-day crime spree. During the investigation, Caddo Parish Sheriff's Detectives learned the juveniles, ages 16 and 17, started their crime spree in Shreveport's Southern Hills Neighborhood where they stole a car just after 2 a.m. on Monday. On Tuesday, they stole a pickup truck in Blanchard. The two stolen vehicles were later used to facilitate the burglaries of vehicles in the Blanchard area and North Forty Loop where the shootout happened.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Caddo Sheriffs Arrest Escaped Texas Double-Murder Suspect
An escaped inmate out of Cass County, Tx. is back in handcuffs after Caddo deputies chased and arrested him on LA 169 south of Mooringsport Wednesday (8-31-22) morning. Charles Spraberry, 42, reportedly escaped out of Cass County Jail on Monday night. Spraberry is a suspect in a double-homicide in Cass County, and had been arrested on those charges. Cass County Sheriff’s Office tracked him down and informed Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office that he was in the Parish Wednesday morning.
Road rage leads to the arrest of Ruston man for allegedly pointing gun at driver, authorities say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 18, 2022, around 6:54 PM, Louisiana State Police received a BOLO alert for a maroon Honda CRV that was traveling westbound on Interstate 20 at milepost 106 in Ouachita Parish, La. According to authorities, the first caller advised troopers […]
KTAL
Teen violence in Shreveport ‘saddening and understandable’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After Tuesday’s brawl at Southwood High School, many people in the Shreveport community are expressing concerns and exploring solutions to end teen violence in the city. Caddo Parish Deputies arrested a dozen Southwood High School students after two gang-related fights. Twelve teenagers face charges...
MISSING TEEN: 14-year-old runaway found safe by Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies
UPDATE (08/31/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office announced they have located 14-year-old Keara Thomas and she is safe. CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office needs assistance locating 14-year-old Keara Thomas. Thomas was last seen at her residence in Calhoun, La., wearing blue jeans with a […]
Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 15+ Years After Authorities Intercept Phone Calls and Text Messages Revealing Illicit Activities
Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 15+ Years After Authorities Intercept Phone Calls and Text Messages Revealing Illicit Activities. Shreveport, Louisiana. – On September 1, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael C. Francis, 37, of Bossier City, Louisiana, has been sentenced in United States District Court. Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced Francis to 188 months (15 years, 8 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges.
Ruston Police are requesting public assistance in identifying two individuals in homicide investigation; victim identified
Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” UPDATE (08/30/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — As of Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the victim of the Cinnamon Square Apartments in Ruston, La. fatal shooting was identified as 18-year-old Tyrell Edwards. Ruston Police is still searching for two individuals for questioning. If you have any information, please contact the […]
KSLA
Woman shot several times on Walker Street; suspect identified
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man is wanted after reportedly shooting a woman during a domestic incident Monday, Aug. 29. Police say officers initially responded around 8 p.m. to a home in the 4000 block of Walker Street. That’s between Regent and Dupont streets. Officers found a woman...
KTBS
Shooting investigation in Shreveport's Werner Park neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a domestic shooting in the city's Werner Park neighborhood Monday evening. The call came in from a home on Walker Street between Dupont and Regent streets. Shreveport police say a couple got into an argument and the boyfriend shot his...
Comments / 3