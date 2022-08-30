ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

St. Augustine man sentenced to 28 years for fatally shooting girlfriend in the face in 2020

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 4 days ago
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A man who fatally shot his girlfriend in the face in 2020 pleaded guilty on Tuesday morning to second-degree murder.

Da’Shaud Williams, now 19, was sentenced to 28 years in prison, followed by five years of probation, according to a news release from State Attorney R.J. Larizza’s office.

In October 2020, Williams, then 17, went over to the home of his girlfriend, 23-year-old Chiante “Kiki” Stallworth, to have dinner.

On his way to her house, Williams unearthed a handgun that he had “buried in the ground earlier in the week,” according to Williams’ original arrest report.

The two got into an argument and Stallworth “was threatening to throw hot grease” on Williams, according to Williams’ original arrest report. Williams “pushed her back and shot her in the face,” the report continued.

According to the release from Larizza’s office, it was later discovered that the gun Williams used in the shooting was stolen.

Williams was originally arrested on a charge of negligent manslaughter. Action News Jax spoke to Stallworth’s family after the shooting and they said they were pushing for upgraded charges.

Williams will serve at least 25 years in prison, as he was sentenced under Florida’s 10-20-Life mandatory minimum statute, according to the release from Larizza’s office.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RESOURCES & INFORMATION:

-Hubbard House

-Quigley House

-The National Domestic Violence Hotline

-CDC: Information on Intimate Partner Violence

-National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey

-National Center for Victims of Crime

-Florida Department of Children and Families Domestic Violence Resources

