Alamosa Valley Courier
Alamosa native opens aerial arts studio
From high atop her classroom, Jessica Rodriguez is free. She moves flawlessly and gracefully, instructing her eager students at the same time. She’s confident and courageous. The Alamosa native hopes to inspire and teach her students so that they feel free and confident as well. Rodriguez is the owner...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Day one: there’s a new (interim) DA in town
ALAMOSA – Anne Kelly was sworn into the office of district attorney for the 12th Judicial District on Thursday at the Alamosa County Courthouse, following her appointment by Governor Jared Polis earlier this week. Chief District Judge Michael Gonzales officiated in the ceremony. She will serve on an interim...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Willett announces run for SLV DA
ALAMOSA– Robert Willett has announced his candidacy for the office of district attorney for the San Luis Valley’s 12th Judicial District. The former DA will be on the ballot in November, two years after vacating the position when unseated by challenger Alonzo Payne in the 2020 Democratic primary held at the height of the pandemic.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Pirates come alive in second half to down Lions
MONTE VISTA – It was a case of both teams on the outside looking into the Class 1A football rankings as Monte Vista High School hosted the Colorado Springs Christian School Friday at Harvey Sullivan Field. The game lived up to the hype, at least in the first half....
Alamosa Valley Courier
Times for AES K-5 Fall Fun Run
ALAMOSA – The Alamosa Elementary School K-5 Fall Fun Run will take place on Sept. 9 at the AES playground. AES encourages all students to bring one canned of non-perishable food item on race day. Donations will be given to the local food bank. The AES PTO will also...
