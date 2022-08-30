Minneapolis' historic John H. Stevens house extensively damaged in fire

Firefighter graduation day in Minneapolis 00:32

MINNEAPOLIS -- A historic home and museum that bills itself as "the birthplace of Minneapolis" sustained extensive damage in a fire Tuesday morning, officials said.

Minneapolis fire crews responded to the John H. Stevens House Museum just before 5 a.m., finding the rear of the home aflame.

Firefighters extinguished the exterior before heading inside. The fire had spread to the second floor, but crews managed to put it out. No one was injured in the fire.

"Fire crews worked to preserve, cover, and protect historical items inside the structure to the best of their abilities," the fire department said. "There is extensive fire, smoke, and water damage."

The house is more than 170 years old and belonged to the "father of Minneapolis," according to the museum. The museum said the home was where Minneapolis was named and Hennepin County was organized.

The fire's cause is being investigated.