Ginseng celebration coming up

MARATHON – Ginseng will get its day in the spotlight.

A Wisconsin Ginseng Celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 3 at Marathon’ s Veterans Park, 204 Fourth St., in conjunction with Marathon Fun Days.

The goal of the event is to provide education about the cultivated Wisconsin ginseng industry, a $40 million industry.

There are a number of free activities included with the celebration.

Ginseng garden tours. The tours will take place at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Transportation will not be provided from Fun Days grounds. If you are interested in participating in the garden tour, you may go directly to the garden location: 226391 Flamingo Lane, Marathon. Be sure to arrive 10 minutes prior to the start of the tour.

Free children’s activities. Activities will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include bouncy houses, a dig-your-own-root experience and scavenger hunt.

Free entertainment. At 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Hmong American Dancers will perform. At 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. a lion dance will be performed.

Vendor booths with free ginseng samples. Made in the Shade ginseng beer from Bull Falls Brewery will be available for purchase.

Visit visitwausau.com/ginseng-festival for more information.