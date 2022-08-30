Read full article on original website
Community Bike Ride To Focus on Complete Streets Policy
According to a press release from the City of Dubuque, residents are invited to a community bike ride on Friday, September 16th, for a chance to learn about Dubuque’s ‘Complete Streets Policy’ and bicycle transportation throughout the city. The ride will start at 5:30 pm at the Bee Branch Creek Greenway Amphitheater, which is located at 533 Lincoln Avenue. The ride is scheduled to conclude at around 8pm. The ride will cover 5-miles, and travels Dubuque’s downtown bike routes with scheduled chances to rest, re-hydrate, and discuss the city policies that make biking more accessible and safer for citizens.
Viking Mississippi Cruise Ship Coming to Dubuque This Week
Yet another cruise ship is making its way towards Dubuque. While you're enjoying your 3-day Labor Day weekend, the Viking Mississippi is making its way up the mighty Mississippi river. Viking Mississippi will be making its first stop in Dubuque on Tuesday, September 6 at 11:00 am and will be...
One Person Airlifted After a 4-vehicle Crash North of Platteville on Thursday
A four-vehicle accident near Platteville, Wisconsin on Thursday injured two and closed highway North of Platteville for over 5 hours. According to the Telegraph Herald, 28-year-old Clayon Morby of Salem, Wisconsin had to be extricated from his vehicle. Morby was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville, then later airlifted to a Madison, Wisconsin hospital.
Labor Day; What Services Will Run In Dubuque?
Every Labor Day is a chance to relax and enjoy the extended weekend with Family and friends. And who doesn't enjoy a day off? That sentiment also comes in the form of government and city services. So, what will and won't be available for use in Dubuque this Labor Day Weekend? Here's the list according to the City of Dubuque.
Vintage Car Collectors Rally In Galena for National Convention
Are you a collector of things? For me, it's interesting to learn about the things people collect. It's especially intriguing to discover what collectibles people build a community around. In the United States, the automobile has always been popular with collectors. The world of car enthusiasts is vast, with countless...
River Museum Plans $1.3 Million In Renovations
According to a report from the Telegraph Herald, big changes are coming to National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in the form of a $1.3 million renovation project at its River Discovery Center. Updates will occur in the easternmost building on the facility’s Port of Dubuque campus with a project start date of September 6th.
Brazilian Brothers Bring Good Vibes & Music To Dubuque Campus
I knew a fun time was at hand when the identical twin brothers from Brazil, Walter, and Wagner Caldas, stepped into the WJOD studio on Thursday morning. Known worldwide as the B2wins, our lively and spontaneous interview proved to be a precursor to their performance Thursday night at Heritage Center at the University of Dubuque.
Upcoming Dubuque Garage Sale Encourages You to “Get Thrifty”
Garage sales are havens for treasures, and there's sure to be a plethora of great people, good vibes, and fun finds at one in our neck of the woods very soon. Jodi & KT Invite You are hosting a large fall garage sale event at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds on Saturday, September 17th. The four-hour event, called "Gettin' Thrifty," kicks off at 10am.
Dubuque County Covid-19 Transmission Level = High
Today the city of Dubuque, along with Dubuque County and Emergency Management, and the Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team sent out an update for CDC guidance in response to a "high" Covid-19 community level. Guidelines in that email state that,. "Dubuque County COVID-19 Community Transmission Level = HIGH....
Ribbon Cutting Friday (Aug 26) for Another Excursion Riverboat in Dubuque
Just about every other week, there's a riverboat making its first stop of the season in Dubuque. Travel Dubuque, along with the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, has been welcoming all the large excursion riverboats this summer as they make their first stops in Dubuque. And this week it's happening again.
Dubuque Friday Night Lights: Rams, Mustangs and Golden Eagles
The Iowa high school football season is underway, and Dubuque area teams are assessing their game plans, expectations, and aspirations for their 2022 fall campaigns. The Dubuque Senior High Rams (1-0) were impressive in the season's first game against cross-town rival Dubuque Hempstead Mustangs. The Rams outgained Hempstead on the ground, 290-39, to secure a solid 42-13 victory at Dalzell Field.
DRA Outlines Possibilities for Chaplain Schmitt Island
A connected island that welcomes visitors and the community to recreation, entertainment and the outdoors. That's the DRA's proclaimed vision for Chaplain Schmitt Island, which has been central in their focus for development projects as of late. Just some of the possibilities were outlined earlier this week when the DRA revealed their concepts to the Telegraph Herald, as well as the Biz Times.
How Safe is Your Water When The EPA Fails to Update Standards?
The recent clean water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, raises the question of how safe and clean the water is across the United States and locally. Who you ask and how closely the water gets reviewed on the microscopic level will likely determine the safety standards. For example, Iowa's 1,084 utilities...
Drive-Thru Free Food Giveaway This Saturday (Aug 27) in Dubuque
While my family and I have been fortunate over the years to be able to afford to put food on the table, this isn't the case for many people in the Dubuque and tri-state area. Food insecurity is more prevalent than you think. In fact, experts say 1 in eight...
Thirsty Thursday? Quench It At Dimensional
By now you've seen that I enjoy trying all the different local eats, brews, and beverages our Midwest area has to offer. And I have got to say! Iowans make some pretty killer brews! Fast forward to today; I was finally gonna spend that Christmas gift card to Dimensional Brewing Company (I know it's almost September; BTW Thanks Mike).
A Tiny Iowa Town Has A Massive $1.2 Million House You Can Buy
If owning a cabin has been a dream of yours, then we have good news for you. There is a home that has the feel of a luxurious Wisconsin cabin for sale and shortly, you'll see why. It will cost you a pretty penny, but it will give you those outdoor living vibes you've been wanting in a home. The other plus is that it's really close to the Quad Cities.
City of Dubuque Offers Free Student Fares on Jule Buses
With the start of a new school year comes questions about transportation issues. Often there may be challenges with taking the school bus, personal vehicles, walking, or biking to school. To help, the City of Dubuque's public transportation is also available to get students to and from school at no cost to the student.
Discounted Trees Available to Dubuque Residents
Dubuque residents still have the opportunity to purchase trees at a discount. It's an opportunity for residents to participate in climate action at the local level with help from the City of Dubuque Sustainability office, Dubuque Trees Forever, and local nurseries. Dubuque residents interested in receiving a discount for a...
UW-Platteville Unveil $55 Million Sesquicentennial Hall Today (9/1)
The University of Wisconsin Platteville is excited to unveil Sesquicentennial Hall, today (9/1), during its grand opening celebration from 1pm to 2pm. Join the celebration at the entrance nearest Southwest Road and Longhorn Drive. Sesquicentennial Hall hopes to transform the way that UW-Platteville educates the next generation of engineering leaders. It brings together all engineering disciplines, computer science, and the sustainable and renewable energy systems program to the same building. The $55 million project was made possible by support from the UW System Board of Regents and state legislature.
Calling All Mopar Fans: 26th Annual Mopar Show in Dubuque This Weekend
This weekend features one of the biggest car shows of 2022. Mighty Mississippi Mopars is hosting their Car Show on Sunday, August 24th, 2022. Registration is from 8-11:30 am, participant judging from 11:00 am-1:00 pm. Trophy presentations at 3:00pm. Music by GT Express and Senior High Jazz Band. Swap meet...
