Read full article on original website
Related
There’s a Multitude of Merch & Food Vendors at ROK22!
If you've ever been to Rocklahoma you know all too well that along with all the killer live music, the next big draw is all the killer merch you can find here. They have a little bit of everything and specialty vendors from all over the U.S. show up with all kinds of stuff. Whatever you're looking for there's a good chance you'll find it at Rocklahoma. From band/artist merch to every imaginable type of clothing, hats, and other cool items.
AMC Patriot Theatre in Lawton is Doing $3.00 Tickets This Saturday!
If you're looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend that won't break the bank and that the whole family will enjoy head to the movies! Typically Labor Day weekend is slow at theaters so the Cinema Foundation decided to offer a special discount on tickets in celebration of National Cinema Day.
Helicopter Hog Hunting Is Just A Two Hour Drive From Lawton
If you've ever seen a helicopter pig hunt video and thought "I'd like to do that," good news... It's a relatively short drive to the Pork Choppers Aviation HQ. Welcome to Haskell. A very small Texas town home to, arguably, the best helicopter hog hunting outfit in the industry. "Why"...
Lawton Native serves aboard Navy warship in San Diego
A native of Lawton, Oklahoma, serves the U.S. Navy aboard USS Boxer, operating out of San Diego. Petty Officer 3rd Class Donnae Guzman, a 2018 MacArthur Senior High School graduate, joined the Navy four years ago. “I joined the Navy because I was curious about what the military could provide,”...
107.3 PopCrush
Lawton, OK
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107.3 PopCrush plays the best, hottest music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1073popcrush.com
Comments / 0