KYTC plans lane restriction on KY 402/Aurora Highway
PADUCAH — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans milling and paving along a section of KY 402/Aurora Highway in southeastern Marshall County starting Tuesday, Sept. 6. This milling and asphalt paving project along KY 402/Aurora Highway runs from the East Fork Clarks River Bridge, extending eastward...
KYTC contractor removing KY work zone on I24 for Labor Day weekend
TRIGG COUNTY — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is removing a work zone lane restriction on I24 near the 60-mile marker in Trigg County for Labor Day weekend. According to a release, the work zone should be removed by noon on Friday and will be back up...
KYTC plans KY 303 closure starting Wednesday
PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans an extended closure of KY 303 at the 1.5 mile marker in southern Graves County starting Wednesday, Sept. 7. KY 303 will be closed at about the 1.5 mile marker to allow a culvert to be replaced. The existing culvert will...
Superload move on I-24 rescheduled for Sunday, will slow traffic
PADUCAH — Eastbound traffic on Interstate 24 will be slowed to about 40 miles per hour between the 45 and 65 mile marker for about 40 minutes starting around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday. A specialized hauler plans to move the third of five 480-ton superloads along I-24 through parts...
Beshear makes appointments to Land Between the Lakes Advisory Board
WEST KENTUCKY — The president of a Paducah utility contractor and the superintendent of Lyon County Schools have been appointed to serve of the Land Between the Lakes Advisory Board. Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday appointed Murtco Inc. President Keith Murt of Paducah and Lyon County Schools Superintendent Russell...
Safety changes coming to SEMO District Fair
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Beginning September 10, Arena Park will host the 167th SEMO District Fair, but for the first time, fairgoers will have to pass through metal detectors before entering the fairgrounds. Cape Girardeau Police Department Public Information Officer Cpl. Ryan Droege said that while the goal...
Cape Girardeau city finance director stepping down from position
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city finance director announced he is resigning later this month. Dustin Ziebold tells us he’s resigning his position as the city’s finance director later, effective September 23. He said in a statement he’s pursuing a new opportunity he couldn’t pass up....
Southern Illinois Truck Showdown draws hundreds of trucks, paves way for future success
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – A little rain couldn’t stop the Southern Illinois Truck Showdown from invading Rent One Park for the first time. About 300 trucks from 13 different states filled the ballpark’s parking lot with thousands and thousands of horsepower. Promoter Brett Sullivan said that with...
Barber retires after 6 decades
After 62 years in the business, one local barber is putting down his clippers. Friday was last day of work for Neil Lawler, a barber at MW Hair Studio in downtown Paducah.
Slow-moving superload traveling eastbound on I24 Friday morning
PADUCAH — Another superload will move down Interstate 24 Friday morning, heading eastward through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg counties. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the superload will leave from Eddyville Riverport at about 7 a.m. on Friday, September 2. The cabinet says the...
ISP: Victims named in four vehicle fatal traffic crash in Saline County
HARRISBURG, Ill. (WEHT) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) has released information on a four vehicle fatal traffic crash that happened on September 1, around 4:45 p.m. According to ISP’s preliminary report, Michael J. Woolley, 50, from Forney, TX, was traveling southbound on US Route 45 near Feazel Road. Police say, Christopher L. Price, 71, […]
SIH officially opens new outpatient rehabilitation facility
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A former furniture warehouse in Williamson County was transformed into a state of the art rehabilitation center for people of all ages. The ribbon was cut on Thursday, September 1 to officially open the new SIH Outpatient Rehabilitation facility. It will feature expanded space for physical, occupational, speech, industrial, sports and pediatric rehabilitation.
Cape Girardeau hit-and-run suspect arrested
A superload will slow traffic on I-24 eastbound in western Kentucky. Watch headlines from The Breakfast Show TOO on 9/2. Send us your photo of the great outdoors to cNews@KFVS12.com or upload load it in the First Alert Weather App. We could share it on The Breakfast Show Too. United...
After nearly 70 years of service, power plant in Joppa, Illinois, closes down
JOPPA, IL — Nearly 70 years of service is coming to an end. Wednesday, Energy Electric Incorporated, a power plant in Joppa, Illinois, is shutting down. The closure came three years earlier than expected. Now, employees and the surrounding community are tasked with transitioning forward. Vistra Energy, the parent...
Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City Recognized by U.S. News & World Report
Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City was recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a “High Performing Hospital”. The 33rd annual “Best Hospitals” rankings and ratings, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.
The 'Brary Bus' bookmobile is back
PADUCAH — The Brary Bus bookmobile is back- and it's even better than ever, according to the McCracken County Public Library. According to a Thursday announcement, the bookmobile — where you can register for a library card, browse/checkout/return items, and learn about digital resources — got an upgrade while it was in the shop being repaired.
Calvert City to host event teaching basic paddling skills
CALVERT CITY, KY — Calvert City will host Paddle Skills Day, a day of instruction to teach basic paddling skills in the Calvert City Golf and Country Club swimming pool. Paddle Skills Day will be on Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will provide kayaks, paddles and life jackets and is free and open to the public. Children and adults are welcome to participate. Those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
City of Paducah releases Labor Day schedule, parade information
PADUCAH — Monday Sept. 5 is Labor Day, and some Paducah services will be impacted by the holiday. According to a Thursday release, garbage pickup will continue as usual for labor day week, but curbside recycling will be modified. Crews will collect recycling on Tuesday, September 6 for those who usually have recyclables collected on the first and third Monday of the month.
Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K
The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
Crews respond to water rescue at West Frankfort Lake
FRANKLIN COUNTY - Crews responded to a water rescue late this morning at the West Frankfort City Lake just west of Thompsonville. According to reports, one victim was transported from the scene. No further details are available at this time. This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
