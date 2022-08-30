ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

njgamblingsites.com

Atlantic City Casinos to Benefit From Citywide Camera System Installation

Atlantic City casinos may soon have increased competition from Downstate New York. So Gov. Phil Murphy says the state will provide $60 million in direct funding during the next couple of years to help the city stay clean and safe. As a result of that financial support, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small says he plans to use $5 million for a citywide security camera system.
nysportsday.com

Atlantic City Readies for NY Casino Competition

Casino competition from New York is about to come closer to Atlantic City. That’s why New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the state will give Atlantic City nearly $60 million during the next couple of years to help it stay in the game. That includes $16.8 million that will immediately supplement city coffers.
Rock 104.1

10 Best Atlantic City Area Restaurants (Non-Casino)

Following our recent reviews of the 10 Best Casino Restaurants in Atlantic City, Peter Caporilli and I now return with our list of the 10 Best Atlantic City Area Restaurants (non-Casino). It was no easy feat, in fact, this was next to impossible because the Atlantic City area is blessed...
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City Says Goodbye To A Great Citizen & County Employee

Today, friends and colleagues of the late Clarence “CC” Davenport are gathering at New Hope Baptist Church in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Because “CC” was such a special man, who touched many lives in the Atlantic County, New Jersey region, we have written two previous articles about his life and times … and, all of those that he touched at work and at play.
New Jersey 101.5

Nearly all of New Jersey is in a drought stage

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor puts nearly all of New Jersey in some stage of drought. The very northern and southern counties, including all of Cape May County, are now considered to be in a severe drought. The severe drought area also expanded to include all of Middlesex County, Union and Somerset counties.
njmom.com

30 Kid-Friendly Things To Do This Weekend

Say it isn’t so—the last weekend of summer is officially here, and we’re stretching out every bit of it with a bunch of family-friendly things to do. Jam with novice pickers at the Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival in Pilesgrove, celebrate the end of summer with Labor Day Fireworks in Point Pleasant and the Wildwoods, or try everything Scandinavian at the Scandinavian Fest in Budd Lake. And make sure to finish the last of your NJMOM summer bucket before fall starts. (featured photo credit: istock/TerryJ)
camdencounty.com

County Store Moves Location in Voorhees Town Center

(Camden, NJ) – The Camden County Store was opened in the Echelon Mall more than 30 years ago on the second level adjacent to the Boscov’s. Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the location will stay on the second floor, but move to a new corridor of the Voorhees Town Center. This new location will be located adjacent to the Voorhees Township municipal operation next to the former Macy’s site.
phillyvoice.com

World's 'largest bounce house' to inflate in South Jersey over Labor Day weekend

A world record-breaking attraction that's fun for all ages is making its way to South Jersey this weekend, just in time for the end of the summer. On the tails of the "world's largest ball pit" that visited Philadelphia Mills last month, production company XL Event Lab is bringing another major family-friendly event to the area – The Big Bounce America Tour. The attraction features the Guinness-certified "world's largest bounce house."
