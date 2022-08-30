Read full article on original website
This Jersey Shore Hotel Donated Close to 30,000 Meals to Local CharitiesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Atlantic City, NJ
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret BeachTravel MavenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
Atlantic City's Lucy the Elephant Weekend Will Be the Hottest Concert Series of the Summer & You Won't Want to Miss ItBridget MulroyAtlantic City, NJ
68-year-old Restaurant in Ocean City, NJ, Closing For Good
It appears that 2022 will be the final year for a landmark restaurant at the Jersey Shore that has been serving delicious food since the 1950s. But, at least the good news is you still have about a month to get your favorite pizza, pasta, and subs from Voltaco's on West Avenue in Ocean City.
njgamblingsites.com
Atlantic City Casinos to Benefit From Citywide Camera System Installation
Atlantic City casinos may soon have increased competition from Downstate New York. So Gov. Phil Murphy says the state will provide $60 million in direct funding during the next couple of years to help the city stay clean and safe. As a result of that financial support, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small says he plans to use $5 million for a citywide security camera system.
nysportsday.com
Atlantic City Readies for NY Casino Competition
Casino competition from New York is about to come closer to Atlantic City. That’s why New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the state will give Atlantic City nearly $60 million during the next couple of years to help it stay in the game. That includes $16.8 million that will immediately supplement city coffers.
Restaurant Week heading to Atlantic City in October
Restaurant Week returns to Atlantic City from October 2-7, with more than 40 restaurants participating and offering an array of dining options from hotel and casino staples to neighborhood spots.
10 Best Atlantic City Area Restaurants (Non-Casino)
Following our recent reviews of the 10 Best Casino Restaurants in Atlantic City, Peter Caporilli and I now return with our list of the 10 Best Atlantic City Area Restaurants (non-Casino). It was no easy feat, in fact, this was next to impossible because the Atlantic City area is blessed...
History Was Made 40 Years Ago At Tony Mart’s In Somers Point, NJ
History was made in Somers Point, New Jersey during the Spring of 1982 and it’s fair to say that few realized it at the time. A movie was made in May of 1982, with pivotal parts being filmed in Somers Point, at the legendary Tony Mart’s nightclub. The...
Atlantic City Says Goodbye To A Great Citizen & County Employee
Today, friends and colleagues of the late Clarence “CC” Davenport are gathering at New Hope Baptist Church in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Because “CC” was such a special man, who touched many lives in the Atlantic County, New Jersey region, we have written two previous articles about his life and times … and, all of those that he touched at work and at play.
This Jersey Shore Hotel Donated Close to 30,000 Meals to Local Charities
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: If heading to the Jersey Shore, enjoy luxurious hotel accommodations, an expansive selection of casino and poker games, world-class restaurants and so much more at Borgata in Atlantic City.
phillyvoice.com
Smitty's Clam Bar in Somers Point to return for 50th year next summer
The Clam Bar, a beloved bayside restaurant and magnet for shore travelers in Somers Point, will remain open for its 50th year of operation in 2023 after the owners confirmed a potential sale of the property won't spell the end of the long-running establishment. Opened in 1973 at 910 Bay...
Nearly all of New Jersey is in a drought stage
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor puts nearly all of New Jersey in some stage of drought. The very northern and southern counties, including all of Cape May County, are now considered to be in a severe drought. The severe drought area also expanded to include all of Middlesex County, Union and Somerset counties.
Traffic Alert: Atlantic City Roads to be Impacted by Triathalon on Saturday
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – On Saturday, September, 10, 2022, the Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City will...
njmom.com
30 Kid-Friendly Things To Do This Weekend
Say it isn’t so—the last weekend of summer is officially here, and we’re stretching out every bit of it with a bunch of family-friendly things to do. Jam with novice pickers at the Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival in Pilesgrove, celebrate the end of summer with Labor Day Fireworks in Point Pleasant and the Wildwoods, or try everything Scandinavian at the Scandinavian Fest in Budd Lake. And make sure to finish the last of your NJMOM summer bucket before fall starts. (featured photo credit: istock/TerryJ)
atlanticcityweekly.com
John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band to perform double header of live shows
The legendary Tony Marts nightclub in Somers Point was known was the “Showplace of the World” until it closed in 1982. While it has been gone for 40 years, the legacy of this iconic rock ‘n’ roll mecca lives on to this day. To celebrate that...
Video released of police questioning actor Gary Busey in Cherry Hill, New Jersey
The victims say the incidents happened during photo shoots with Busey at the Monster Mania convention.
camdencounty.com
County Store Moves Location in Voorhees Town Center
(Camden, NJ) – The Camden County Store was opened in the Echelon Mall more than 30 years ago on the second level adjacent to the Boscov’s. Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the location will stay on the second floor, but move to a new corridor of the Voorhees Town Center. This new location will be located adjacent to the Voorhees Township municipal operation next to the former Macy’s site.
Two of Philadelphia’s Rooftop Bars Were Just Named the Best In the Country
Two of Philadelphia's best rooftop bars just made a prestigious list of the nation's best rooftop bars. In a list, published by Big 7, they've ranked the top 50 rooftop bars in the United States. Two of those bars are right here in Philadelphia. But, honestly, I'm a little surprised...
Man Shot in Broad Daylight in Atlantic City Expected to Survive
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Police are investigating another shooting in Atlantic City after a man...
Atlantic County Traffic Advisory for Galloway Township, NJ
Atlantic County, New Jersey government has announced a traffic advisory for Galloway Township that will impact motorists today, Friday, September 2 as follows:. There will be a stop-and-go/lane shift traffic pattern that will be in effect on Jimmie Leeds Road over Mattix Run, near 4th Avenue, in Galloway Township. Shoulder...
phillyvoice.com
World's 'largest bounce house' to inflate in South Jersey over Labor Day weekend
A world record-breaking attraction that's fun for all ages is making its way to South Jersey this weekend, just in time for the end of the summer. On the tails of the "world's largest ball pit" that visited Philadelphia Mills last month, production company XL Event Lab is bringing another major family-friendly event to the area – The Big Bounce America Tour. The attraction features the Guinness-certified "world's largest bounce house."
Controversial Development Approved In Southern Ocean County
WARETOWN – A controversial mixed-use project planned for Route 9 North received final approval by the Township of Ocean Planning Board. Herman and Marsha Zell received preliminary major subdivision and site plan approval for Oceanaire East in December 2021. The project has since been renamed Ocean Isles. Attorney Ken...
