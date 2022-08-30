Read full article on original website
Something in the Dirt - Official Teaser Trailer
Levi has snagged a no-lease apartment sight unseen in the Hollywood Hills to crash at while he ties up loose ends for his exodus from Los Angeles. He quickly strikes up a rapport with his new neighbor John, swapping stories like old friends under the glowing, smoke-filled skies of the city. Soon after meeting, Levi and John witness something impossible in one of their apartments. Terrified at first, they soon realize this could change their lives and give them a purpose. With dollar signs in their eyes, these two eccentric strangers will attempt to prove the supernatural.
Dead For A Dollar - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Dead For A Dollar, an upcoming movie starring Christoph Waltz, Willem Dafoe, Rachel Brosnahan, Brandon Scott, Warren Burke, Benjamin Bratt, Hamish Linklater, and Guy Burnet. Veteran bounty hunter Max Borlund is deep into Mexico where he encounters professional gambler and outlaw Joe Cribbens – a...
The Top 10 Satire Films of All Time | A Cinefix Movie List
Satire inflates real life like a parade balloon until it pops under the pressure of its own contradictions, using irony and exaggeration to highlight the world’s absurdities. And cinema has a long tradition of employing it to ridiculous effect. To help get you right to the best of the best of the bunch, here are our picks for the 10 greatest satire films of all time.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Producers on Making the Series Accessible
Spoilers ahead for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power!. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a prequel story in an age that is filled with other such prequels as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars: Andor, Better Call Saul, and so many others. While prequels can fill in important gaps in the universe of the stories we love, they also must deal with the fact that we simply know a lot of what comes next in regards to the fate of characters, the world, etc. and must find new ways to surprise and engage us.
A Detailed Look At The New Cenobites in Hulu's Hellraiser - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Hulu’s Hellraiser premieres on October 7th, but before we get this new reimagining of Pinhead and his demonic minions, we get our first clear look at the new Pinhead and a brand new Cenobite. #Hellraiser on Hulu will be a reimagining of the original horror first seen in the series of Clive Barker horror movies. The exclusive images from Entertainment Weekly give us our first glimpse of Jamie Clayton’s Pinhead and a new Cenobite named The Masque. In other news, Rick and Morty showrunner assures fans that the award-winning adult animated series will seemingly never come to an end, as the Rick and Morty team are currently working on Rick and Morty season 7 and Rick and Morty season 8, along with Rick and Morty season 6 set to air on Adult Swim. And NHTSA’s message about how you can be a hero by preventing drunk driving.
How Andor Brings a New Level of Maturity to Star Wars
The Star Wars galaxy is no stranger to characters changing from good to evil - the whole Anakin Skywalker saga is centered on one man’s journey from light to dark, to light again. These are often total switches from one end of the scale to the other, though. Rarely do we see characters who operate in those grey areas in between - something Andor looks set to explore thoroughly.
Ooblets - Review
Have you ever moved to a new town and, what do you know, there’s an abandoned farm ready for you to claim and revitalize all on your own? With adorable creatures to collect and eccentric townsfolk to befriend, Ooblets doesn’t follow a completely unfamiliar formula. But while the unique twists it adds to that structure aren’t very deep, they did keep me smiling for the roughly 30 hours it took to finish the main story.
Tune Into Peacock’s Vampire Academy Virtual Premiere on IGN
Sharpen your fangs because IGN is hosting a virtual premiere for the upcoming series, Vampire Academy, only on Peacock. We'll be streaming "Welcome to St. Vlads: Peacock's 'Vampire Academy' - A Virtual Premiere Event" on September 15 at 4 pm PT/7pm ET. IGN will have exclusive interviews with the entire cast including Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Kieron Moore, and Andre Dae Kim as well as showrunners Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre.
Death Stranding Cliff Unger Figure Available for Preorder at the IGN Store
Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding is full of celebrities, including none other than the intimidating Mads Mikkelsen. Mikkelsen's character is Cliff Unger, also known as the Mysterious Soldier and the Mysterious Man, and now you can own a replica of the character thanks to the IGN Store. This Death Stranding Cliff Figma is only available for preorder for three more days, so be sure to check out the listing now if you're interested.
Every Major Player in the Premier Episodes of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Galadriel - Morfydd Clark A brave elven warrior with a thirst for vengeance burning in her heart, Galadriel is a powerful fighter and determined leader. Though she longs for peace, she's driven by a greater purpose, one that goes back to a terrible loss. Her impressive combat skills make her a force to be feared, but it's her self belief and confidence that make her a true force to be reckoned with. These first two episodes reveal a new side to the enigmatic character fans first met in Fellowship of the Ring. These are the years and the fight that shaped who she would become.
She-Hulk: Who Is the Wrecking Crew's Mysterious Benefactor?
Warning: this article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3! If you haven't already, be sure to check out IGN's review of the new episode. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has quickly established that Hulk has a new rival when it comes to being the strongest hero in the MCU. Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) packs quite a punch, and it’s going to take a real heavy-hitter of a villain to stand up to She-Hulk.
Hogwarts Legacy - Tour the Ravenclaw Common Room Trailer
Take a tour of the Ravenclaw common room in this new trailer for Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming open-world, action RPG. Hogwarts Legacy launches on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on February 10, 2023. The Nintendo Switch release date will be confirmed at a later time.
Different Strokes’ Enchanting Approach to Collaborative Art Creation
I approach the picture frame within the clean, white, minimal gallery space. I pause in front of it, taking in what can only be described as the crude scrawls of a child. A manchild, more likely. “They call this art?” I think to myself, as there’s no doubt about what the squiggles in front of me are depicting - meat and two veg, if you catch my not-so-subtle drift. Thankfully, a sign beneath the frame exhorts me to “please fix this!” and so I do. Well, I try to at least. I’m no artist, so turning an eyesore into eye candy isn’t very likely, but at least it won’t be a plonker portrait anymore.
Aquaman 2 Star Calls Acting in Movies Like Aquaman 'Clown Work'
Aquaman 2 star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has called his work on Aquaman “clown work”. During an interview with Vulture, the 36-year-old actor explained why he balances out his comic book and action flicks with more serious films. “Everything should be about getting to the truth,” he said, “But...
Warner Bros. Discovery Confirms DC FanDome 2022 Isn't Happening
DC FanDome has been one of the biggest entertainment events of the past two years, but it looks like Warner Bros. Discovery is retiring its streaming event focused on DC movies, games, and television, at least for this year. DC confirmed that DC FanDome would be taking a break in...
First Images of Hulu's Hellraiser Revealed
It’s official – Hellraiser has revealed its first look at the new Pinhead. Based on the 1987 horror classic, Hellraiser acts as a “reimagining” of Clive Barker’s legendary horror franchise… and with it, comes a new take on the classic monster. A twist on...
Fans Left Disappointed After JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 2 Doesn’t Get New Opening Theme
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 2 released on Netflix on September 1, 2022. The Part 1 of the show released on December 1, 2021 with 12 episodes and now finally, the rest of the 12 episodes have been released on the streaming platform. Fans had been waiting eagerly for the anime to drop, and were expecting a new opening theme song along with Part 2.
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 8-29-22)
The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 8/29/22!. 00:00 - Forspoken - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer | gamescom 2022. 10:00 - The Last Oricru - Official Release Date Trailer. 11:24 - Pokémon Masters EX - Official Trailer. 11:39 - The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me...
New to Disney+ in September 2022: Star Wars: Andor, Thor: Love and Thunder, Disney+ Day, and More
September is one of the biggest months of the year for Disney+ as it will see the arrival, once again, of Disney+ Day. On September 8, ahead of finding out more about the future of the streaming service, subscribers will be treated to Thor: Love and Thunder, Cars on the Road, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return, the live-action version of Pinocchio, The Simpsons short called Welcome to the Club, a new episode of She-Hulk, and so much more.
