There’s a Multitude of Merch & Food Vendors at ROK22!

If you've ever been to Rocklahoma you know all too well that along with all the killer live music, the next big draw is all the killer merch you can find here. They have a little bit of everything and specialty vendors from all over the U.S. show up with all kinds of stuff. Whatever you're looking for there's a good chance you'll find it at Rocklahoma. From band/artist merch to every imaginable type of clothing, hats, and other cool items.
LAWTON, OK
30K kolache readied for Yukon Czech Day

With Yukon’s Czech Day less than a month away, volunteers have been hard at work in recent weeks baking thousands of a famous Czech pastry. “We always try to make 2,500 dozen,” said Marjorie Jezek, president of Oklahoma Czechs, Inc. “That’s our goal.”. Eight flavors of...
YUKON, OK
Canadian County blue ribbon pie baker wins again

EL RENO – Barbara Messer sure knows how to make a coconut cream pie. “That’s my specialty,” said Messer, who was named senior champion pie baker at the recent 2022 Canadian County Free Fair. “One judge did say it was just an original pie, and the meringue...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
Don’t Like Lawton? You Don’t Have To Stay

As we grow older, people tend to realize that life is too short to be unhappy all of the time. Though, if you look around social media enough, you'll know this is one of those lessons some people never learn. For some people, being unhappy is the cornerstone of their...
LAWTON, OK
Best Outdoor Patios In Lawton, Oklahoma

Oddly enough, even though we have warm weather most of the year in Southwest Oklahoma, we don't have many outdoor patio spaces to sit and enjoy a meal. It's understandable since it's routinely hotter than hell six months each year, but there's a time and place for everything. Due to...
LAWTON, OK
Man shot in Oklahoma City, suspect on the loose

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are searching for the suspect who shot a man in Oklahoma City on Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of SW 66th and Santa Fe. A woman told police that the suspect came up and shot her husband. The suspect...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
AMC Patriot Theatre in Lawton is Doing $3.00 Tickets This Saturday!

If you're looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend that won't break the bank and that the whole family will enjoy head to the movies! Typically Labor Day weekend is slow at theaters so the Cinema Foundation decided to offer a special discount on tickets in celebration of National Cinema Day.
LAWTON, OK
Hello September! Here comes the rain!

Good morning Oklahoma! Rain in the forecast today! Clouds and rain will keep temps down upper 70s to near 80 all day! OKC rain comes in morning / afternoon and ends late this afternoon / evening. Here’s a look at possible rainfall totals heaviest SE!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
