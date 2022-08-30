Read full article on original website
Related
There’s a Multitude of Merch & Food Vendors at ROK22!
If you've ever been to Rocklahoma you know all too well that along with all the killer live music, the next big draw is all the killer merch you can find here. They have a little bit of everything and specialty vendors from all over the U.S. show up with all kinds of stuff. Whatever you're looking for there's a good chance you'll find it at Rocklahoma. From band/artist merch to every imaginable type of clothing, hats, and other cool items.
8th birthday party turns into success for Oklahoma girl after told no one was coming
An 8th Birthday Party was filled with strangers after an Oklahoma family found out no one was coming. One social media post made her birthday dreams come true. A little girl’s birthday turned into a success at the last minute with the help of many in the community.
yukonprogressnews.com
30K kolache readied for Yukon Czech Day
With Yukon’s Czech Day less than a month away, volunteers have been hard at work in recent weeks baking thousands of a famous Czech pastry. “We always try to make 2,500 dozen,” said Marjorie Jezek, president of Oklahoma Czechs, Inc. “That’s our goal.”. Eight flavors of...
KOCO
OU Football Forecast: Hot, humid with possible storms on drive home
NORMAN, Okla. — Saturday is Game Day in Norman! Expect hot and humid temperatures with possible storms on the drive home. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Taylor Cox has the Oklahoma Football Forecast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Free Landfill Day coming for Oklahoma City customers
If you want to begin cleaning up your yard this fall, city residents can get rid of landscape debris during a Free Landfill Day.
yukonprogressnews.com
Canadian County blue ribbon pie baker wins again
EL RENO – Barbara Messer sure knows how to make a coconut cream pie. “That’s my specialty,” said Messer, who was named senior champion pie baker at the recent 2022 Canadian County Free Fair. “One judge did say it was just an original pie, and the meringue...
Help the homeless and receive free admission to OKC Zoo
Oklahoma residents who help support those transitioning out of homelessness will be rewarded with a ticket to a popular attraction.
Don’t Like Lawton? You Don’t Have To Stay
As we grow older, people tend to realize that life is too short to be unhappy all of the time. Though, if you look around social media enough, you'll know this is one of those lessons some people never learn. For some people, being unhappy is the cornerstone of their...
Tomball native killed in Oklahoma City was beaten, strangled and hung from a tree, records show
As gruesome as the murder has been described, the 51-year-old's family said they are shocked to learn disturbing details about the people alleged in the killing.
Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma is opening new trading company
The Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma is proud to announce the Grand Opening of the Kickapoo Trading Company.
City of Lawton is Now Accepting Elk Hunt Applications for the 2022 Season
You could be drawn for the hunt of a lifetime! Elk season will soon be here for the City of Lawton starting on October 6th through the 9th then again on December 8th through the 11th. Applications are now being accepted for the City of Lawton's 2022 elk hunt. If...
Best Outdoor Patios In Lawton, Oklahoma
Oddly enough, even though we have warm weather most of the year in Southwest Oklahoma, we don't have many outdoor patio spaces to sit and enjoy a meal. It's understandable since it's routinely hotter than hell six months each year, but there's a time and place for everything. Due to...
blackchronicle.com
Man shot in Oklahoma City, suspect on the loose
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are searching for the suspect who shot a man in Oklahoma City on Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of SW 66th and Santa Fe. A woman told police that the suspect came up and shot her husband. The suspect...
Household goods giveaway being held in Midwest City
An Oklahoma church that is known for helping the community is planning another event this weekend.
AMC Patriot Theatre in Lawton is Doing $3.00 Tickets This Saturday!
If you're looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend that won't break the bank and that the whole family will enjoy head to the movies! Typically Labor Day weekend is slow at theaters so the Cinema Foundation decided to offer a special discount on tickets in celebration of National Cinema Day.
KFOR
Hello September! Here comes the rain!
Good morning Oklahoma! Rain in the forecast today! Clouds and rain will keep temps down upper 70s to near 80 all day! OKC rain comes in morning / afternoon and ends late this afternoon / evening. Here’s a look at possible rainfall totals heaviest SE!
okcfox.com
Authorities in Oklahoma and Cleveland counties teaming up for sobriety checkpoints
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team is partnering with the Oklahoma City Police Department, Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, and Cleveland County Sheriff's Office to do a sobriety checkpoint and saturation in Oklahoma and Cleveland counties on Saturday. The checkpoint will run from 9 p.m. to...
Churches come together for free Unite OKC event
An event that seeks to bring different Christian denominations together is coming to Oklahoma City.
Photos: OKC shelter overrun with adorable pups
If you are looking for a new four-legged friend to join your family, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is hoping you will find the pet you're looking for with them.
Get Ready for Lawton’s 40th Annual ‘Cops N’ Kids’ Picnic!
It's back! Get ready for the 40th annual 'Cops N' Kids' picnic. It will be coming to Elmer Thomas Park on Saturday, September 17th (09-17-22) from 10:00-am to 1:00-pm. Make plans now, you won't want to miss it!. It's hard to believe this is the 40th annual. Unfortunately, they had...
Z94
Lawton, OK
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://z94.com
Comments / 0