Princeton, NJ

Princeton University

A Summer Spent Fighting Injustice, Serving Others, and More

PAW interviewed 11 undergrads whose summer projects made the world a better place — After finishing the academic year and leaving campus in May, some Princeton students surely returned home to spend a leisurely summer with family and friends. This is not that story. Below are condensed and edited...
Princeton University

Elaine Pagels and Jefferson papers awarded NEH grants

Elaine Pagels, the Harrington Spear Paine Foundation Professor of Religion, and Princeton University’s Papers of Thomas Jefferson have received grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) in a round of grants to humanities projects nationwide announced in August. “NEH is proud to support the many scholars, curators,...
