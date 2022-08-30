ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another Pixel 7 Pro unboxing video pops up, only this time it's the retail version

The Pixel 7 duo was shown off officially earlier this year and the range's release is set for October. Google is not the best when it comes to keeping secrets, which is apparently why it has adopted the practice of previewing flagship phones months before their official release. The company still tries to have some air of mystery around its phones by only teasing the general design before their formal launch but leakers almost always manage to ruin their events and this has happened again with the Pixel 7 Pro.
Sony's hot new Xperia 5 IV goes up for US pre-orders with free WF-1000XM4 earbuds

You know how it took Sony an absurd nine months or so to start shipping the Xperia 5 III stateside after the April 2021 announcement of the "compact" 6.1-inch Snapdragon 888 powerhouse? While it might not be wise to celebrate ahead of time, it sure doesn't look like the hot new Xperia 5 IV will follow a similarly embarrassing US release schedule.
The iPhone 14 Pro Max could be a very heavy phone

What appears to be the iPhone 14 lineup's specs sheet has now surfaced on the Chinese social networking platform Weibo. It was brought to notice by tipster Tommy Boi and comes from an unverified source, so it's best to take it with a grain of salt. The image appears to...
Apple will reportedly introduce the long awaited AirPods Pro 2 on September 7th

According to Bloomberg writer Mark Gurman, the long-awaited AirPods Pro 2 will be part of this coming Wednesday's Apple event. The original premium version of Apple's true wireless earbuds was released on October 30, 2019. The "Pro" model includes Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a feature that removes ambient background noises.
Google Pixel Fold to launch in 2023: this time for real?

We have been hearing about a foldable Pixel phone from Google for some years now, but it seems as if the Search giant still doesn’t feel ready enough to enter this new market just yet. A recent report by the New York Times, however, reveals one detail that has made our ears perk up again! (via Android Headlines)
Pre-orders open for the OnePlus 10T; device will support AT&T 5G

You can now reserve the OnePlus 10T 5G in the U.S. by pre-ordering the handset from OnePlus.com, Amazon, and Best Buy. While you can make sure that you will be getting one of these phones starting today, September 1st, they won't start shipping until September 28th. If you order directly...
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 sales have doubled in Europe, says Samsung

About two weeks ago, Roh Tae-moon — Samsung Electronics' chief of mobile business — shared an intriguing piece of information, saying that the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip are making people switch from other brands. During that report, Mr. Tae-moon also stated that by 2025 Samsung predicts more than 50% of sales will be its foldable phones.
AGM H5 Pro, best phone for camping and hiking? Rugged, large battery, 109 dB speaker!

Advertorial by AGM: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!. AGM continues to specialize in highly effective rugged phones for professionals and active outdoors type users. The newest handset from the company is the AGM H5 Pro — a rugged handset with military grade protection ratings, huge speaker, a ring light, large battery and even an infrared night vision camera. As usual, AGM seeks to strike a balance and offer an affordable package, but the H5 Pro also pushes the envelope with a 2 GHz MediaTek Helio G85 processor.
Verizon may treat certain iPhone 14 buyers to a cool free perk

Verizon's 5G Get More unlimited plan subscribers benefit from a ton of free perks such as 600GB of Verizon Cloud storage, ESPN+, and either Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass, and prospective iPhone 14 buyers can expect to get even more goodies for free. We have officially entered the iPhone...
Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale

With the impressive Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 unsurprisingly selling impressively worldwide, the likes of the OnePlus 10T and Motorola Edge (2022) delivering excellent value for not that much money, and Apple's iPhone 14 family right around the corner, we can totally understand if you're finding it hard to even consider Google's Pixel 6 Pro for your next handset purchase.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Preview: One-Punch Phone

It's September, or Apple's month, which means one thing, and one thing only—Apple's announcing new iPhones sooner than later. This year, Cupertino chose September 7 for its "Far Out" special event, which will be giving us a first look at the iPhone 14 generation as well as the Apple Watch 8 series, and possibly "one more thing", most likely an AR/VR headset done the Apple way.
The state of the premium smartphone market: Apple reigns supreme

Smartphones are getting more and more expensive. This comes as an only natural development, given how the latter have become many users' primary devices over the last decade. But how exactly does the premium smartphone market look like, currently? A report by Counterpoint seems to give us a rough idea.
Huawei to beat out Apple by one day in announcing new smartphone technology

The Huawei Mate 50 series, the manufacturer's flagship line for 2022, will be introduced this coming Tuesday, September 6th, one day before Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 14 series. Huawei Consumer Business CEO, Yu Chengdong (aka Richard Yu) said in a video about the Mate 50 handsets that the company is going to release technology that "pierces the sky upwards."
