Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Another Pixel 7 Pro unboxing video pops up, only this time it's the retail version
The Pixel 7 duo was shown off officially earlier this year and the range's release is set for October. Google is not the best when it comes to keeping secrets, which is apparently why it has adopted the practice of previewing flagship phones months before their official release. The company still tries to have some air of mystery around its phones by only teasing the general design before their formal launch but leakers almost always manage to ruin their events and this has happened again with the Pixel 7 Pro.
Phone Arena
Sony's hot new Xperia 5 IV goes up for US pre-orders with free WF-1000XM4 earbuds
You know how it took Sony an absurd nine months or so to start shipping the Xperia 5 III stateside after the April 2021 announcement of the "compact" 6.1-inch Snapdragon 888 powerhouse? While it might not be wise to celebrate ahead of time, it sure doesn't look like the hot new Xperia 5 IV will follow a similarly embarrassing US release schedule.
Phone Arena
The iPhone 14 Pro Max could be a very heavy phone
What appears to be the iPhone 14 lineup's specs sheet has now surfaced on the Chinese social networking platform Weibo. It was brought to notice by tipster Tommy Boi and comes from an unverified source, so it's best to take it with a grain of salt. The image appears to...
Phone Arena
Apple will reportedly introduce the long awaited AirPods Pro 2 on September 7th
According to Bloomberg writer Mark Gurman, the long-awaited AirPods Pro 2 will be part of this coming Wednesday's Apple event. The original premium version of Apple's true wireless earbuds was released on October 30, 2019. The "Pro" model includes Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a feature that removes ambient background noises.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phone Arena
Google Pixel Fold to launch in 2023: this time for real?
We have been hearing about a foldable Pixel phone from Google for some years now, but it seems as if the Search giant still doesn’t feel ready enough to enter this new market just yet. A recent report by the New York Times, however, reveals one detail that has made our ears perk up again! (via Android Headlines)
Phone Arena
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
We saw a couple of great Google Pixel 6 Pro deals over the past week and just when you thought it couldn't get any better, T-Mobile is offering a 56% discount on Google's excellent Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 6 Pro offers everything you need in a smartphone: a chip...
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro can now be yours with Best Buy gift cards
If you haven't been entirely satisfied by the best Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro deals available for the earliest buyers of Samsung's newest Wear OS-powered devices, you might want to pay a little attention to this cool promotion we just discovered while casually browsing Best Buy's website. The...
Phone Arena
Pre-orders open for the OnePlus 10T; device will support AT&T 5G
You can now reserve the OnePlus 10T 5G in the U.S. by pre-ordering the handset from OnePlus.com, Amazon, and Best Buy. While you can make sure that you will be getting one of these phones starting today, September 1st, they won't start shipping until September 28th. If you order directly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phone Arena
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 sales have doubled in Europe, says Samsung
About two weeks ago, Roh Tae-moon — Samsung Electronics' chief of mobile business — shared an intriguing piece of information, saying that the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip are making people switch from other brands. During that report, Mr. Tae-moon also stated that by 2025 Samsung predicts more than 50% of sales will be its foldable phones.
Phone Arena
AGM H5 Pro, best phone for camping and hiking? Rugged, large battery, 109 dB speaker!
Advertorial by AGM: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!. AGM continues to specialize in highly effective rugged phones for professionals and active outdoors type users. The newest handset from the company is the AGM H5 Pro — a rugged handset with military grade protection ratings, huge speaker, a ring light, large battery and even an infrared night vision camera. As usual, AGM seeks to strike a balance and offer an affordable package, but the H5 Pro also pushes the envelope with a 2 GHz MediaTek Helio G85 processor.
Phone Arena
Verizon may treat certain iPhone 14 buyers to a cool free perk
Verizon's 5G Get More unlimited plan subscribers benefit from a ton of free perks such as 600GB of Verizon Cloud storage, ESPN+, and either Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass, and prospective iPhone 14 buyers can expect to get even more goodies for free. We have officially entered the iPhone...
Phone Arena
Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
With the impressive Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 unsurprisingly selling impressively worldwide, the likes of the OnePlus 10T and Motorola Edge (2022) delivering excellent value for not that much money, and Apple's iPhone 14 family right around the corner, we can totally understand if you're finding it hard to even consider Google's Pixel 6 Pro for your next handset purchase.
Phone Arena
Samsung's latest television ad makes fun of the lack of innovation on the iPhone 14 line
Samsung has often created television commercials for its handsets that take a shot at Apple, the iPhone, and iPhone fans. The first such spot, from 2011, made fun of iPhone fans waiting in a long line to purchase the iPhone 4s. This is the ad that starts with someone in the line saying, "nine hours down and we're almost in the door."
Phone Arena
See how the rumored cutout will affect the screen on the iPhone 14 Pro models right now!
A few days ago we told you that the latest iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max speculation calls for the sideways "i-shaped" cutout replacing the notch to be one long pill-shaped cutout. The cutout will house the front-facing camera, the True Depth Camera for Face Time, the proximity sensor, and more.
Phone Arena
Google's mysterious 2023 Pixel Tablet is slowly getting less mysterious (and exciting)
Preceded by timid whispers dating as far back as January, Google's first in-house tablet in nearly four years technically went official a few months ago... with little to no concrete information on specifications, pricing, or availability. All we know (for sure) is, well, exactly how the Pixel Tablet is supposed...
Phone Arena
Images give sneak peek at iPhone 14 Pro's always-on mode and redesigned status bar
The always-on mode, which is a common feature on Android phones, is finally coming to the iPhone this year. The rumor mill says that only the premium iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models will get the functionality, and we have also seen a couple of rumors about how it may work.
Phone Arena
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Preview: One-Punch Phone
It's September, or Apple's month, which means one thing, and one thing only—Apple's announcing new iPhones sooner than later. This year, Cupertino chose September 7 for its "Far Out" special event, which will be giving us a first look at the iPhone 14 generation as well as the Apple Watch 8 series, and possibly "one more thing", most likely an AR/VR headset done the Apple way.
Phone Arena
The state of the premium smartphone market: Apple reigns supreme
Smartphones are getting more and more expensive. This comes as an only natural development, given how the latter have become many users' primary devices over the last decade. But how exactly does the premium smartphone market look like, currently? A report by Counterpoint seems to give us a rough idea.
Phone Arena
Tim Cook built an 'empire' as over 50% of US users now carry an iPhone
Apple's iPhones have been oscillating below the 50% market share mark in the US ever since the OG iPhone inception in 2007. On last Q2 count, 48% of Americans carried iPhones and the rest Android phones, save for a few luddites. Now, however, the quartet of iPhone 13 handsets and...
Phone Arena
Huawei to beat out Apple by one day in announcing new smartphone technology
The Huawei Mate 50 series, the manufacturer's flagship line for 2022, will be introduced this coming Tuesday, September 6th, one day before Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 14 series. Huawei Consumer Business CEO, Yu Chengdong (aka Richard Yu) said in a video about the Mate 50 handsets that the company is going to release technology that "pierces the sky upwards."
Comments / 0