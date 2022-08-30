Montgomery Reservoir near the summit of Hoosier Pass could be getting bigger in the coming decade as Colorado Springs Utilities works to expand water storage for dry years. Sitting at the base of soaring peaks, the reservoir collects runoff from snow that can pile 16 feet high in heavy snow years. Much of the water that ends up in the reservoir would naturally run down the Blue River, a tributary of the Colorado River. However, since the 1950s it's been diverted through an extensive system, that features the 1½-mile Hoosier Tunnel, for Colorado Springs' use.

