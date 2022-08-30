ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

KRDO

A look back on 150 years of history for the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Fair is celebrating its 150th year in 2022. Every year, the fair honors and recognizes a variety of lifestyles and elements that make up Colorado. A significant part of Colorado is the rich diversification of agriculture. According to the Colorado State Fair's website,...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs Utilities plans Montgomery Reservoir expansion

Montgomery Reservoir near the summit of Hoosier Pass could be getting bigger in the coming decade as Colorado Springs Utilities works to expand water storage for dry years. Sitting at the base of soaring peaks, the reservoir collects runoff from snow that can pile 16 feet high in heavy snow years. Much of the water that ends up in the reservoir would naturally run down the Blue River, a tributary of the Colorado River. However, since the 1950s it's been diverted through an extensive system, that features the 1½-mile Hoosier Tunnel, for Colorado Springs' use.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
K99

A Slopper is a Unique Food Item Popular in Parts of Colorado

If you've spent a considerable amount of time in Pueblo, Colorado, you're probably familiar with the phenomenon that is known as The Slopper. If not, read on to learn all about it. What is Pueblo Colorado's Slopper?. Essentially, The Slopper is an open-faced cheeseburger that is given a good soaking...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Power outage in area of I-25 and Colorado Ave.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A power outage is affecting more than 600 Colorado Springs Utilities customers in the area of I-25 and Colorado Ave. The power went out shortly after 8 a.m. Reports say a semi-truck contacted power lines in the area and caused the outage. That is unconfirmed.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Residents react to being displaced after lightning causes large fire in Northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 64 people are without a home after a large fire at the Apex Apartment complex in Northeast Colorado Springs on Olympic Park Point. Officials with the Colorado Springs Fire Department say the call came in around 11:20 p.m. Friday evening. 50 firefighters with CSFD spent an hour and a half The post Residents react to being displaced after lightning causes large fire in Northeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Rider identified in fatal motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), has identified the motorcycle rider who died after it collided with a truck in August. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 38-year-old David Melendy of Colorado Springs. On Monday, Aug. 29, at around 8:30 p.m. CSPD was called to the 2700 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Governor’s Plate winners named at State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. — Nine food trucks competed for culinary honors during the second annual Governor’s Plate competition on Tuesday at the Colorado State Fair.  This year, contestants were instructed to bring their most creative twist to the competition theme, “Your Take on Fair Food,” and Governor Jared Polis and event attendees voted on their favorite. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Some in Fremont County may have had personal info compromised

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The cyber attack that has been impacting Fremont County government services for weeks has possibly compromised employee’s personal data. In an incident update on Thursday, the county announced that the investigation into the attack revealed that it was the result of BlackCat ransomware, also known as ALPHV. The county said incident […]
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KRDO

Colorado Springs Fire responded to a structure fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on the scene of a structure fire at 4360 Morning Sun. The fire is out. Fire crews on the scene reported that smoke was still visible even after the fire was out. CSFD says that smoke conditions are...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

‘Hospital Discounted Care Law’ goes into effect in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Starting Thursday, September 1, Colorado hospitals will be required to take certain steps to make hospital bills more affordable for low-to-moderate income Coloradans. The new Hospital Discounted Care Law is going into effect Thursday, after the passage of House Bill 21-1198. "This new law will cap the amount that hospitals can charge The post ‘Hospital Discounted Care Law’ goes into effect in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

