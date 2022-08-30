Read full article on original website
A look back on 150 years of history for the Colorado State Fair
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Fair is celebrating its 150th year in 2022. Every year, the fair honors and recognizes a variety of lifestyles and elements that make up Colorado. A significant part of Colorado is the rich diversification of agriculture. According to the Colorado State Fair's website,...
Frontier Airlines to discontinue flights out of COS airport in November
Frontier joined the Colorado Springs Airport back in 2016 and currently serves Phoenix and Las Vegas with a combined 9 weekly flights
September is here! When you can expect Fall weather in Colorado
Southern Colorado is headed closer and closer to fall weather. Here is a look at the average first freeze and snow in our region.
Colorado Springs Utilities plans Montgomery Reservoir expansion
Montgomery Reservoir near the summit of Hoosier Pass could be getting bigger in the coming decade as Colorado Springs Utilities works to expand water storage for dry years. Sitting at the base of soaring peaks, the reservoir collects runoff from snow that can pile 16 feet high in heavy snow years. Much of the water that ends up in the reservoir would naturally run down the Blue River, a tributary of the Colorado River. However, since the 1950s it's been diverted through an extensive system, that features the 1½-mile Hoosier Tunnel, for Colorado Springs' use.
KRDO
Gas prices continue downward trend heading into Labor Day Weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- There is some good news for anyone hitting the road this holiday weekend. Gas prices are continuing their downward trend across the country and here at home in Colorado. The national average price is now $3.80 per gallon. One month ago, that number was $4.18.
A Slopper is a Unique Food Item Popular in Parts of Colorado
If you've spent a considerable amount of time in Pueblo, Colorado, you're probably familiar with the phenomenon that is known as The Slopper. If not, read on to learn all about it. What is Pueblo Colorado's Slopper?. Essentially, The Slopper is an open-faced cheeseburger that is given a good soaking...
KRDO
Power outage in area of I-25 and Colorado Ave.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A power outage is affecting more than 600 Colorado Springs Utilities customers in the area of I-25 and Colorado Ave. The power went out shortly after 8 a.m. Reports say a semi-truck contacted power lines in the area and caused the outage. That is unconfirmed.
Residents react to being displaced after lightning causes large fire in Northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 64 people are without a home after a large fire at the Apex Apartment complex in Northeast Colorado Springs on Olympic Park Point. Officials with the Colorado Springs Fire Department say the call came in around 11:20 p.m. Friday evening. 50 firefighters with CSFD spent an hour and a half The post Residents react to being displaced after lightning causes large fire in Northeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
4 fatal accidents in 4 days in Colorado Springs, police identify victims
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Between Aug. 26 and Aug. 29, four fatal vehicle crashes occurred in Colorado Springs. There have now been 34 fatal crashes in the city this year. Colorado Springs police said almost half of these have involved motorcycles. On Aug. 26, there was an auto/pedestrian accident...
Colorado's Drake Power Plant to Shut for Good After 100 Years: 'Milestone'
The plant's closure comes as part of a Colorado Springs plan to retire all coal power generation by 2030.
Rider identified in fatal motorcycle crash in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), has identified the motorcycle rider who died after it collided with a truck in August. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 38-year-old David Melendy of Colorado Springs. On Monday, Aug. 29, at around 8:30 p.m. CSPD was called to the 2700 […]
Governor’s Plate winners named at State Fair
PUEBLO, Colo. — Nine food trucks competed for culinary honors during the second annual Governor’s Plate competition on Tuesday at the Colorado State Fair. This year, contestants were instructed to bring their most creative twist to the competition theme, “Your Take on Fair Food,” and Governor Jared Polis and event attendees voted on their favorite. […]
KRDO
Prospect Lake reopens after closure due to high levels of E. coli
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the City of Colorado Springs announced Prospect Lake in Memorial Park will reopen following a closure due to elevated levels of E. coli. Thursday, the city closed the lake at noon after learning of the test results. The initial test taken on Wednesday, Aug....
Driver identified after fatal, wrong-way crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — A driver who died after driving the wrong way on I-25 before crashing into two other vehicles, has been identified, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver as 41-year-old Kaulana Watson of Lafayette, Colorado. On Sunday, Aug. 28, just before 2 a.m., […]
Some in Fremont County may have had personal info compromised
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The cyber attack that has been impacting Fremont County government services for weeks has possibly compromised employee’s personal data. In an incident update on Thursday, the county announced that the investigation into the attack revealed that it was the result of BlackCat ransomware, also known as ALPHV. The county said incident […]
KRDO
Colorado Springs Fire responded to a structure fire
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on the scene of a structure fire at 4360 Morning Sun. The fire is out. Fire crews on the scene reported that smoke was still visible even after the fire was out. CSFD says that smoke conditions are...
‘Hospital Discounted Care Law’ goes into effect in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Starting Thursday, September 1, Colorado hospitals will be required to take certain steps to make hospital bills more affordable for low-to-moderate income Coloradans. The new Hospital Discounted Care Law is going into effect Thursday, after the passage of House Bill 21-1198. "This new law will cap the amount that hospitals can charge The post ‘Hospital Discounted Care Law’ goes into effect in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Team USA Jump Rope National Team members will perform at the Labor Day Lift Off
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The World Jump Rope Championship will be held in 2023 in Colorado Springs at Ed Robson Arena. Four Team USA Jump Rope National Team members from Idaho Falls, Idaho, were in the Ed Robson Arena today to demonstrate their skills. The athletes Seth Ingram, a...
This Is Colorado's Best Chinese Restaurant
Cheapism found the best Chinese restaurant in every state.
