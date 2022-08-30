Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Milan man arrested on domestic assault charge, victim hospitalized with injuries
Milan Police Chief Gail Hayes reports a Milan man has been charged with felony second-degree domestic assault after he allegedly struck someone in the side with a blunt object. Thirty-eight-year-old Bradley Gregory was arrested by the Milan Police on September 1st. He was being held at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail...
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Man Charged in Death of 6-Year Old Child
ST. JOSEPH, MO – Buchanan County authorities have filed charges against a St. Joseph man in connection to the death of a child in St. Joseph. Dustin L. Beechner is facing charges of felony child abuse resulting in the death of the 6-year old female. He is being held without bond.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests on Friday and Saturday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of multiple individuals in area counties on Friday, September 2nd, and early morning on Saturday, September 3rd. Forty-one-year-old Timothy Lanyon of Carthage was arrested in Caldwell County on September 2nd. He had a warrant from Lafayette County on alleged failure to appear for a moving traffic violation and another warrant from the Higginsville Police Department on alleged failure to appear for a traffic offense. He was also accused of speeding. Lanyon was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center and was reported as bondable.
kttn.com
Minnesota man arrested on DWI allegation in Caldwell County
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Amboy, Minnesota man in Livingston County on Thursday afternoon, September 1st on two allegations. Forty-three-year-old Wesley Swyers was accused of felony driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.
kchi.com
Arrests By The Missouri Highway Patrol
Six additional arrests are reported by State Troopers for the start of the Labor Day Holiday weekend. At about 2:25 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 41-year-old Timothy L Lanyon of Carthage on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a traffic violation in Lafayette County and a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a Higginsville warrant, He was also arrested for speeding. Lanyon was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Man Caught With Meth And Warrant
A St. Joseph man is facing felony charges after being caught with methamphetamine and an outstanding felony warrant. The Highway Patrol says 38-year-old St. Joseph resident Reuben J. Chappell was arrested at 10:45 A.M. Thursday on a felony charge for possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, a felony warrant out of Buchanan County for a probation violation, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and for failing to register a motor vehicle.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest MN Man In Livingston County
A Minnesota man was arrested in Livingston County Thursday afternoon. State Troopers arrested 43-year-old Wesley D Swyers of Amboy, MN for alleged DWI and Driving While Revoked. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
kttn.com
Felony domestic assault arrest warrant issued for Joshua Charlton
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Chillicothe Police officer. Twenty-four-year-old Joshua Charlton has been charged in Livingston County with felony third-degree domestic assault. The Highway Patrol arrested Charlton on August 26th on that charge, and he was held at the Grundy County Detention Center where a warrant was...
kttn.com
Chillicothe Police Department seek assistance identifying owner of pickup truck
The Chillicothe Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance regarding a reported equipment theft from a local business. The police ask for help in identifying a suspect and the owner of a pickup truck involved. Additional photos of the suspect and truck are available on the Chillicothe, Missouri Police Department Facebook page.
kttn.com
Two injured in crash east of Cameron on Friday
The Highway Patrol reports two women sustained serious injuries as the result of being ejected from a sports utility vehicle one mile east of Cameron on Friday afternoon, September 2nd. Emergency Medical Services took the driver, 40-year-old Libby Robinson of Kingston, and passenger, 22-year-old Victoria Barrett of Hamilton, to Mosaic...
kttn.com
Man from Iowa and woman from Trenton arrested on drug-related allegations in Grundy County
An Ottumwa, Iowa man who was arrested in Grundy County in July in connection with a vehicle reported stolen in Adair County has been returned to Grundy County. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 38-year-old Kent Jacob Lasley was arrested in Wapello County, Iowa August 31st, and a waiver of extradition was signed.
kttn.com
Cameron couple faces charges of theft and property damage after discarding property of tenant
A Cameron couple faces felonies in Caldwell County after allegedly discarding the belongings of a woman who lived on land the couple owned. Online court information shows 57-year-old Danny Boyd Petifurd and 49-year-old Anita Petifurd have each been charged with stealing $750 or more and first-degree property damage. Each is scheduled for an initial appearance in court on September 8th.
northwestmoinfo.com
Hardin Man Facing Felony Drug Charge
A Hardin man was arrested on a felony drug possession charge Wednesday in Ray County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 26-year-old Hardin resident Shaun D. Hughes was arrested at 4:07 Wednesday afternoon on a charge of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and was cited for excessive window tint.
northwestmoinfo.com
Trenton Man Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Stealing Charge
A Trenton man will appear in Grundy County Court next week on a felony charge. Court documents say Gregory Dee Baecht faces a felony charge of stealing a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft. Records list that charge from July 23. The court set Baecht’s bond at 10-thousand dollars. Baecht...
2 Missouri women injured after ejected in SUV rollover crash
CALDWELL COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 4:30p.m. Friday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Ford Explorer driven by Libby K. Robinson, 40, Kingston, was eastbound on U.S. 36 one mile east of Cameron. The driver swerved to miss a slower...
northwestmoinfo.com
Cameron Pair Due in Caldwell County Court Next Week on Two Felonies
Two Cameron residents will appear in Caldwell County Court next week on two felony charges. Court documents say Anita Petifurd and Danny Boyd Petifurd both face felony charges of stealing 750 dollars or more and first-degree property damage. Records list both charges from July 21. The two will make an...
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Man in Custody on Burglary, Tampering Allegations
BETHANY, MO – A Bethany man is in custody on allegations he broke into a residence in Bethany on Monday. Thirty-three year old Douglas Abe Dennis is charged with second degree Burglary, alleging that he forcibly entered a residence in the 900 block of South 15th Street in Bethany when the occupant was not home. The occupant of the residence reported that $400 was missing. Dennis is also charged with tampering with a motor vehicle on allegations that he operated a vehicle on the property without permission and moved it to another location on the property.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Woman Arrested In Daviess County
A Chillicothe woman was arrested by State Troopers early this morning in Daviess County. At about 12:35 am, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Raychell A Vandenberg of Chillicothe for alleged DWI – prior offender, No valid license, speeding, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.
kttn.com
Bethany man faces charges of burglary and tampering with a motor vehicle
A Bethany man faces felony charges after he allegedly forced entry into a Bethany residence and drove a pickup truck without permission August 29th. Thirty three year old Douglas Abram Dennis has been charged with second degree burglary and first degree tampering with a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $20,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for court August 31st.
northwestmoinfo.com
Chillicothe Man Killed in Head-on Crash Overnight
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO – A fatality accident in Livingston County blocked traffic on US 36 overnight. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 64-year old Chillicothe resident Michael Wiggins was eastbound in the westbound lanes of US 36. Wiggins collided head-on with a Kenworth tractor-trailer operated by a Texas driver. Wiggins’ vehicle came to rest on its side in the median. Wiggins was pronounced dead at the scene.
