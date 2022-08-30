Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What You Need to Know as the YMCA Begins Phase 2 of RenovationsDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
Free Admission to 3 New Exhibits at Local Art MuseumDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Marshfield Lobsterfest Promises Live Music, a Bouncy Park, & More!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
You're Invited! "Hollowed Harvest" Announces New Pumpkin Tunnel & Dazzling Jack-O'-Lantern Displays!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Family Fun at YMCA's Annual Corn Festival: Hay Maze, Farm Animals, Pony Rides & More!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
WBUR
Thousands of athletes will compete in 9-man volleyball tournament this Labor Day weekend
More than 2,500 athletes will compete in an annual 9-man volleyball tournament this holiday weekend in Providence, Rhode Island. The game is an urban adaptation of international volleyball that has been played for generations among Chinese Americans. WBUR's Aimee Moon reports.
WBUR
New MGM Music Hall at Fenway is designed with musicians in mind
Fenway Park has hosted dozens of concerts since Bruce Springsteen first performed on the field in 2003. Last month, the big outdoor park welcomed an indoor little sister: the 5,000-capacity MGM Music Hall at Fenway. The vertically optimized space is carved out of a triangular parking lot outside the stadium between Lansdowne and Ipswich Streets, with an open-floor club on the first level, and sit-down theater space on the upper two levels.
WBUR
Boston chef who beat Bobby Flay talks about his winning dish
A Boston-based chef has emerged victorious from the Food Network show Beat Bobby Flay. We meet Lambert Givens, a former college football player turned professional chef. And we try his show-winning dish: gumbo inspired by his grandmother's recipe. This article was originally published on September 01, 2022. This segment aired...
WBUR
Chinatown’s 9-man tournament takes its Labor Day showdown to Providence
More than 2,500 athletes from the U.S. and Canada will compete at the Rhode Island Convention Center this weekend in an annual “9-man” volleyball tournament, a Labor Day tradition. 9-man is an urban adaptation of six-player or international volleyball with strong New England ties. In the 1930s, immigrants...
WBUR
For Olmsted's 200th birthday, a renewed effort to make Boston's parks welcoming to all
On a recent hot summer day, a steady beat sounded throughout Dorchester’s Savin Hill park, as several dozen Black seniors gathered to learn how to play Japanese drums called taiko. It looked like a fairly simple set-up — chairs, drums, an instructor, microphones and loudspeakers — but organizers put a lot of effort in to make the event feel inclusive.
WBUR
Boston teens explore gentrification and belonging in new book
In a book project from the literacy nonprofit 826 Boston, teen writers from across Boston describe gentrification, culture and belonging in their neighborhoods. Young writers Justis and Salem, who asked not to share their last names, and instructor Asiyah Herrera, tell their stories about watching their neighborhoods change around them.
WBUR
Dr. Bisola Ojikutu reflects on her 1st year leading Boston's public health response
Public health in Boston has been in a situation reminiscent of Whac-A-Mole, with issues popping up left and right, including the local response to COVID and most recently, the monkeypox virus. Guiding Boston through these ongoing crises is Dr. Bisola Ojikutu. She was named as the executive director of the...
WBUR
Boston City Council meeting erupts over Arroyo allegations
At a fiery meeting Wednesday, Boston city councilors traded barbs and shouted at each other over how the council has responded to allegations of sexual assault against councilor and Suffolk County district attorney candidate Ricardo Arroyo. Arroyo has been under fire since The Boston Globe reported last week that, when...
WBUR
Boston Public Schools are 'confident' they are ready for new year — with some caveats
As Boston Public Schools students head back to classrooms next week, it may feel more like a "normal" school year with masks optional starting from the first day of school. But to parents and state officials, the stakes still feel uncommonly high as concerns loom over sufficiency of health guidelines, transportation and staffing.
WBUR
Purple flags mark Mass. overdose deaths over last decade
Thousands of purple flags are planted on Boston Common's Liberty Mall in front of the State House to honor the Massachusetts residents who died over the past 10 years from drug overdoses. Deirdre Calvert, the director of the Bureau of Substance Addiction Services for the Department of Public Health, said...
WBUR
How the Suffolk County district attorney race got ugly
This is the Sept. 1 rundown for Radio Boston. Tiziana Dearing is our host:. The fallout continues after reporting from the Boston Globe earlier this month alleged that Boston City Councilor and candidate for Suffolk County district attorney Ricardo Arroyo was investigated twice for sexual assault in his teens, though he was never charged. After Mayor Michelle Wu and Massachusetts Sens. Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren withdrew their support for Arroyo, we discuss the latest chapter of this story with president and CEO of the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers Michael Curry and Politico reporter Lisa Kashinsky.
WBUR
Man shot to death near Ashmont station
A person was shot and killed on Van Winkle Street in Dorchester on Wednesday afternoon. According to Boston Police, the male victim was hit by gunfire just after 5 p.m. near Dorchester Avenue and the dead-end side street near Ashmont station. "On arrival, officers were notified by operations that a...
WBUR
'The power of incumbency is very real': Only 10% of Beacon Hill lawmakers have a primary challenger
Twenty-one sitting state legislators in Massachusetts face challengers in Tuesday's primary election. That's just about 10% of all State House seats. The low number's not unusual. While there are some competitive statewide races on the ballot, legislators often get a free ride to retain their seats. "The power of incumbency...
WBUR
Here's what to expect if you're traveling this Labor Day weekend
Increased traffic congestion due to Labor Day weekend travel is expected to start early Friday afternoon. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation advised drivers in Greater Boston to consult mobile navigation apps like Google Maps, Apple Maps and Waze before hitting the road. State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said the agency...
