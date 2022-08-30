ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Media reaction to Nebraska, North Dakota

Nebraska had to sweat out a 38-17 win over North Dakota on Saturday in the home opener in Lincoln, and the Huskers -- after falling in week zero in Dublin -- had the attention of members of the national college football media for the wrong reasons. The Huskers eventually pulled...
Fast Takes after Huskers pull away from North Dakota

There are plenty of worries to still sift through about this Husker football team after a serious tussle against North Dakota, but we know one thing: Anthony Grant is your dang RB1, and maybe a saver of a team's bacon if we're handling out random titles on this day. Sure,...
Report Card: Nebraska grinds out ugly win over North Dakota

Nebraska football churned out a strong second half to help the Huskers overcome North Dakota 38-17 in a game that had the potential to get sideways. Tied 7-7 at halftime the Huskers came out and scored a quick touchdown and added another field goal, before North Dakota ripped off 10 points of its own to tie things back up. The Huskers then got a strong performance from its ground game to go along with a few important catches that allowed the team to pull ahead.
