Commissioners gets update on Denver Road and Howard Road pump station, Twin Mills

Kris Ruggles from Strand Associates, a multidisciplinary engineering firm, visited the Pike County Commissioners Thursday morning at their regularly scheduled to give an update on studies done concerning the pump station at the intersection of Denver Road and Howard Road.

“We’re coming close to wrapping up the hydraulic so we can turn that in with EPA (Environmental Protection Agency),” Ruggles said. “The funding deadline is Wednesday (Aug. 31).”

Since the commissioners signed the grant application for the project and since Pike County has sanitary sewer overflows and inflow and infiltration, Ruggles described Pike County as a county that has a good opportunity to receive a grant.

Ruggles estimated the project costing between two and two and a half million dollars.

“If we are looking at two million (dollars) plus, what is a typical grant match with EPA, if we score high enough?” commissioner Jerry Miller asked.

Ruggles answered that it all depended who else was competing for the money.

“They have a certain pot of money,” Ruggles said. “They aren’t allowed to use the word grant, because the way the legislation is written, it is principal forgiveness. What I just about guarantee you will get zero percent interest loan as a baseline.”

Ruggles said they will rank Pike County’s project against everybody that applied and start splitting that pot of money up. “They will try to spread it as far as they can,” Ruggles said. ”I suspect in this case, based on your income level, you guys might get $500,000 or somewhere in that range.”

In a related item, reportedly Twin Mills is adding 85 mobile homes to the trailer park north of Waverly off of US 23. The trailer park also has a pump station that for some unknown reason the sewer from that trailer park goes to the pump station at the corner of Denver Road and Howard Road.

Ruggles also mentioned tap fees and that a deal was made with Twin Mills, at some time, that they did not have to pay for tap fees.

“The key for tap fees, yeah there is a cost to put in tap, but it’s the capacity usage, and getting it downstream and all these things you have to do with the flow later,” Ruggles explained. “The Twin Mills pump is at capacity and (with 85 new homes) that pump station will need replaced.”

“If we see people putting a load on our system we need to look at it and say ‘Time Out! You folks are creating an additional cost for us’,” commissioner Jeff Chattin said.