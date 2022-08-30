ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, OH

Commissioners gets update on Denver Road and Howard Road pump station, Twin Mills

By By Bret Bevens News Watchman Editor
Pike County News Watchman
Pike County News Watchman
 4 days ago

Kris Ruggles from Strand Associates, a multidisciplinary engineering firm, visited the Pike County Commissioners Thursday morning at their regularly scheduled to give an update on studies done concerning the pump station at the intersection of Denver Road and Howard Road.

“We’re coming close to wrapping up the hydraulic so we can turn that in with EPA (Environmental Protection Agency),” Ruggles said. “The funding deadline is Wednesday (Aug. 31).”

Since the commissioners signed the grant application for the project and since Pike County has sanitary sewer overflows and inflow and infiltration, Ruggles described Pike County as a county that has a good opportunity to receive a grant.

Ruggles estimated the project costing between two and two and a half million dollars.

“If we are looking at two million (dollars) plus, what is a typical grant match with EPA, if we score high enough?” commissioner Jerry Miller asked.

Ruggles answered that it all depended who else was competing for the money.

“They have a certain pot of money,” Ruggles said. “They aren’t allowed to use the word grant, because the way the legislation is written, it is principal forgiveness. What I just about guarantee you will get zero percent interest loan as a baseline.”

Ruggles said they will rank Pike County’s project against everybody that applied and start splitting that pot of money up. “They will try to spread it as far as they can,” Ruggles said. ”I suspect in this case, based on your income level, you guys might get $500,000 or somewhere in that range.”

In a related item, reportedly Twin Mills is adding 85 mobile homes to the trailer park north of Waverly off of US 23. The trailer park also has a pump station that for some unknown reason the sewer from that trailer park goes to the pump station at the corner of Denver Road and Howard Road.

Ruggles also mentioned tap fees and that a deal was made with Twin Mills, at some time, that they did not have to pay for tap fees.

“The key for tap fees, yeah there is a cost to put in tap, but it’s the capacity usage, and getting it downstream and all these things you have to do with the flow later,” Ruggles explained. “The Twin Mills pump is at capacity and (with 85 new homes) that pump station will need replaced.”

“If we see people putting a load on our system we need to look at it and say ‘Time Out! You folks are creating an additional cost for us’,” commissioner Jeff Chattin said.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAP

One person dead in vehicle crash in Meigs County

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one person died as the result of a two-vehicle crash around 12:18 a.m. on August 31 on State Route 7. Thirty-six-year-old Ashley Sizemore of Syracuse, Ohio, succumbed to her injuries...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Two People Suspected of Arson Fire at Gas Station

Fairfield – Several people are wanted for arson at a gas station. According to Fairfiled Sheriff office, on August 23, 2022, a tree crew out of Springfield arrived at the Friendship Kitchen Gas Station in the City of Canal Winchester. While all five subjects were in the store, the interior of their truck became fully engulfed in flames.
CANAL WINCHESTER, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pike County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Waverly, OH
County
Pike County, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio woman dies after crash on State Route 7

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A Syracuse, Ohio woman is dead after a head-on crash on State Route 7 Wednesday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says. The OSHP says this happened on Aug. 31, 2022, at around 12:18 a.m. They say 36-year-old Ashley Sizemore, of Syracuse, Ohio, was driving southbound when another driver was […]
SYRACUSE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Waverly man arrested following barricade situation

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Waverly man is behind bars after authorities say he ran from law enforcement and then barricaded himself inside a residence. According to Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans, deputies responded to the 700 block of Hackleshin Road on Tuesday after residents reported a man knocking on their doors.
WAVERLY, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

EHD-Positive Deer Confirmed in 13 Ohio Counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting...
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Search underway for fleeing suspect in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A search is underway for a man who ran from deputies in Ross County. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a man, only described as a white male, wearing a white t-shirt, fled from deputies on foot in the 1900 block of Trego Creek Road.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Miller
Person
Jeff Mills
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police identify the bodies found inside a Chillicothe home

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio —– On Monday, medics along with officers from the Chillicothe Police Department responded to the 600 block of Cedar Street after a 9-1-1 caller said they found a man and woman dead inside. The two individuals, authorities say, have been identified as 40-year-old Samuel Miller and...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Vehicle Chase Ends with Driver Running Leaving Passenger to Get Arrested

Ross – A traffic stop turned into a short chase in Ross County yesterday, the driver jumped and fled but the passenger was arrested. According to Ross County Sheriff’s office, they attempted a traffic stop on a White Chevrolet Impala on Trego Creek Rd near Lunbeck Rd. The vehicle failed to yield to emergency lights and an audible siren. The vehicle ran for a short distance and then stopped in the roadway around 1900 block of Trego Creek. Where the driver ran from law enforcement leaving the passenger in the car.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

First Trial Underway in 2016 Rhoden Family Mass Killing

PIKETON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The first trial out of the 2016 mass Rhoden Family killings in Pike Township in southern Ohio has begun. George Wagner IV is charged with murder. He could face the death penalty if convicted. The 12 jurors and six alternates...
WAVERLY, OH
WSAZ

Guns, drugs, cash found inside home; man arrested

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Columbus, Ohio is facing several felony charges after his arrest following a raid by police in Huntington. Members of the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force and the Huntington Police Department SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Kanawha Terrace around 6 a.m. September 2.
HUNTINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Homes#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Strand Associates
NBC4 Columbus

Elementary student brought gun to Grove City school

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Grove City elementary student brought an unloaded gun to school on Wednesday, school officials said. A staff member at Monterey Elementary School found the firearm in a “self-contained” classroom Wednesday at approximately 9:31 a.m., according to a news release from the South-Western City School District. Building administrators notified the […]
GROVE CITY, OH
WDTN

Teen arrested for second time in Ohio football game shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for a second time in connection to a shooting during a high school football game in Groveport, after posting bond on original charges earlier this week. James Keys, 18, was taken into custody Wednesday without incident, Groveport Police shared on Facebook. Officers also recovered four handguns […]
GROVEPORT, OH
sciotopost.com

Laurelville Couple Arrested After Bruises Found on Children

HOCKING – On Tuesday, August 30th, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office received information on a severe case of child abuse. The information was given to a School Resource Officer from a concerned and very vigilant elementary school employee. Detectives, with assistance from the South-Central Ohio Job & Family...
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Trojans bound for Wolves’ Den

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth Trojans are indeed trying their hardest to develop their young — and inexperienced — defensive and offensive lines. This week, literally and figuratively, the Trojans are throwing themselves to the feet of the Wolves. The Spring Valley Timberwolves of West Virginia that is.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
NBC4 Columbus

Scores and highlights for high school football Week 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week three of the high school football season features the biggest game yet in Central Ohio as well as some other notable nonconference matchups. Below is a look at the games that will be shown on Football Friday Nite on NBC4 at 11:15 p.m. Pickerington North at Upper Arlington Grove City […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Pike County News Watchman

Pike County News Watchman

Pike County, OH
84
Followers
92
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The seed that yielded The Pike County News Watchman was planted in the early 1800s, perhaps as early as the founding of Jefferson (present-day Piketon, which served as the first Pike County government seat) in 1814, though this very early portion of Pike County history is not altogether clear. The earliest publication known to have existed is the Waverly Democrat, which was first printed in 1832 and served, as its name implies, as a staple for the early Democratic settlers in the county. In 1861 name of the publication changed from the Waverly Democrat to the somewhat conventional Waverly News. The name would remain until the early 1900s when yet another change, this time reflecting the opinion of another political party, took place. The Republican Herald served as the county's news source. In this incarnation, the paper would keep people abreast of news concerning births, deaths, and perhaps most importantly, the happening of soldiers fighting overseas in two world wars. In 1954, the publication adopted the name of the Waverly Watchman, though Republican Herald was still printed on the header of the front page. Finally, around the year 1960, a variation of the present name was set in place; the Waverly Watchman. This paper, like the current Pike County News Watchman, was published twice weekly and focused on the local news and personal interest stories of citizens of that time. The Pike County News Watchman is available online at newswatchman.com

 https://www.newswatchman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy