Connie L. Rasmussen, 72, of East Grand Forks passed away at her home on Monday, August 29, 2022. Connie LuVerne Rasmussen was born on May 9, 1950, in Crookston, the daughter of Leonard and Judy (Jacobson) Nelson. Connie grew up in Fertile and graduated from Fertile High School with the Class of 1968. On May 4, 1973, she was united in marriage to Vernon Rasmussen in Sisston, S.D. and they made their home in East Grand Forks and were blessed with six children. They were members of Our Saviors Lutheran Church and she worked for Avon, JCPenny, and Sofro Fabrics. She was employed with the East Grand Forks School District #595 where she drove school bus for 35 years. Connie was a selfless person, who always put others needs before her own and was always willing to help. Her greatest joy was watching and supporting her kids and grandkids in all their activities and rarely missed an event. People knew Connie by her bright smile. She loved to talk with people and could strike up a conversation with anybody and those conversations could last for hours.

EAST GRAND FORKS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO