SFGate

'Fur shortage': Here are the costume trends at Burning Man

Burning Man is in full swing in the Black Rock Desert, and although the festival certainly operates on a "come as you are" philosophy, it also encourages attendees to come as their most outrageous self. That means indulging in one of San Francisco's favorite pastimes: dressing up in costume. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hoodline.com

Bay Area Summertime Happenings: Fun stuff to do over a hot Labor Day weekend

For those of you who prefer to skip the holiday traffic and stay in town over Labor Day, the last installment of Hoodline's 2022 Bay Area Summertime Happenings has you covered with a fun itinerary of events for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Kick things off with First Fridays at the San Jose Museum of Art, then kick back at the Yerba Buena Festival Saturday. Armchair travelers will want to check out the Scottish Games and a new Brazilian festival, and foodies may want to eat their way through the Bizerkeley vegan food fest.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Residents of Chinese Boys Home Reunite Over Memories

The 80 and 90-something-year-old Chinese men shuffling into Millbrae's Tai Wu restaurant on a recent day had much more to share than just lunch. They were there to share a unique camaraderie as children who'd once lived in the Chung Mei Boys Home, an El Cerrito facility that took in Chinese boys between 1935 and 1954.
EL CERRITO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area rapper P-Lo is a STUNNA at 'Live at Thrive City' concert

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Fans went wild for Bay Area-based rap superstar P-Lo, who headlined "Live at Thrive City," the Warriors summer concert series event, Friday night. His new album 'STUNNA' dropped the same day. It features guest artists E-40, Too Short, and LaRussell. He describes the record as positive and energetic.  "And really just being able to overcome all obstacles in life. STUNNA is like a frequency, it's a confidence, STUNNA is more than myself, STUNNA can be you, STUNNA can be whoever," said P-Lo. "If you're a fan of P-Lo, you're a fan of yourself."P-Lo has become an ambassador...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

A Fun And Inspiring Tiny House Expo Is Coming To The Bay Area September 10-11

Tiny house enthusiasts, mark your calendars because TinyFest is coming to the Alameda Country Fairground in Pleasanton on September 10th and 11th. The festival brings together homeowners, builders, and nomads from around the country to learn, share and connect. The festival ranges will feature a variety of small, non-traditional dwellings such as tiny homes, elaborately converted vans, buses, ambulances, even shipping containers, and other space-conscious dwellings. You be able to chat with popular vendors and builders like Nomadik customs, Wanderlust Vintage Trailers, and Moksha Designs, to name a few. You’ll be able to check out numerous show models, and privately owned dwellings, in addition to vendor demonstrations, guest speakers, and plenty of live music and food. The event is a celebration but also shines an important spotlight on a movement grounded in sustainability, human connection, adventure, and freedom. One day passes ar $15 and weekend passes are $20, when purchased online at the Tiny Fest website . Tickets will be sold on-site for $20-$25, credit card fees apply. Kids under 12 get in free.
PLEASANTON, CA
thespruceeats.com

Pitmaster Matt Horn Brings Family, Tradition, and Love to the Art of Barbecue

Pitmaster Matt Horn spent several years teaching himself the art of smoked meat in his grandmother’s and in-laws’ backyards before opening Horn Barbecue in West Oakland in the fall of 2020. Slated to open his fourth restaurant concept in the East Bay Area by the end of 2022, the celebrated rising star chef took a pause from restaurant cooking during the pandemic to put together a cookbook written for home cooks who aspire to the art of barbecue.
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Farewell, San Francisco Newspaper Racks

Just in time for the new school year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has approved the Omicron-specific vaccine booster shot, and these shots will start going into arms next week. There is both a Pfizer and a Moderna shot that’s geared toward halting the Omicron variant, but the Moderna booster is only approved for thos 18 and older, whereas the Pfizer booster is approved for everyone 12 and older. [CNBC]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Half Moon Bay

Located just 25 miles south of San Francisco in San Mateo County, Half Moon Bay is like the best of California in one beautiful seaside setting. The sandy beaches surrounded by cliffs offer spectacular scenery and big wave surfing, and occasional sightings of grey whales. The walkable Main Street is...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
Secret SF

SF’s Hayes Street Was Just Named One Of The Coolest Streets In The World

Time Out recently released their annual list of the 33 Coolest Streets in the World, and San Francisco’s Hayes Street came in at #10, making it the highest-ranked U.S. street on the list! Hayes Street is the epicenter of SF’s trendy Hayes Valley neighborhood. Time Out names its post-Covid resurgence as a main factor in its ranking, with special reference to its mixture of old and new SF. The blend of longtime restaurant institutions and quirky, trendy storefronts make it an exciting hotspot for both tourists and locals. Time Out specifically mentioned the following stores and restaurants as must-visits: Some additional fun spots along Hayes Street include the popular Greek restaurant Souvla (517 Hayes St), wine bar/store Arlequin Wine Merchant (372 Hayes St), innovative ice cream shop Salt & Straw (586 Hayes St), jewelry store Métier (575 Hayes St), French restaurant Absinthe Brasserie & Bar (398 Hayes St), ramen shop Nojo Ramen Tavern (231 Franklin St), and newly-opened gourmet popcorn store Fluff Nugget (432 Octavia St).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOXBusiness

Entirely robot-run, Mezli launches its first ‘fully autonomous’ restaurant in California

After two years in the making, a group of Stanford graduates is opening their first restaurant location where robots are serving up fresh meals for a low price. "We started thinking through this in 2020, so almost two years ago now, when we realized we didn't really have any great, affordable, healthy food options on or around campus," Mezli co-founder and CEO Alex Kolchinski said in an interview on "Varney & Co." Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
7x7.com

21 Fun Things to Do This Week (9.5.22)

It may be after Labor Day, but summer is just heating up in the Bay Area and we've collected all the best ways to get the heck outside. From waterfront silent disco yoga and Sundown Cinema in Alamo Square Park, to the 50th Mountain View Art & Wine Festival and an adult's-only night at Children's Fairyland, there's something for everyone this week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Church in San Jose converts old convent to affordable teacher housing

SAN JOSE – A San Jose parish is taking a small bite out of the region's ongoing housing crisis, by converting its former convent into affordable housing for teachers.At St. John Vianney Catholic Church in the city's East Foothills, the convent was built in the 1950s to house nuns who would teach in the school across the street. The nuns aren't here anymore, but the parish wanted to make sure that the building still housed people willing to serve others. "Here, we have 16 rooms, and each room will have a bathroom," said the Rev. Joe Kim, who gave KPIX...
SAN JOSE, CA
