Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in FremontAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay AreaDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco has community pools, hotel day passes for swimming away Labor Day heat wave
From community pools to fancy dips, quick ways to keep it cool.
SFGate
'Fur shortage': Here are the costume trends at Burning Man
Burning Man is in full swing in the Black Rock Desert, and although the festival certainly operates on a "come as you are" philosophy, it also encourages attendees to come as their most outrageous self. That means indulging in one of San Francisco's favorite pastimes: dressing up in costume. The...
hoodline.com
Bay Area Summertime Happenings: Fun stuff to do over a hot Labor Day weekend
For those of you who prefer to skip the holiday traffic and stay in town over Labor Day, the last installment of Hoodline's 2022 Bay Area Summertime Happenings has you covered with a fun itinerary of events for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Kick things off with First Fridays at the San Jose Museum of Art, then kick back at the Yerba Buena Festival Saturday. Armchair travelers will want to check out the Scottish Games and a new Brazilian festival, and foodies may want to eat their way through the Bizerkeley vegan food fest.
NBC Bay Area
Residents of Chinese Boys Home Reunite Over Memories
The 80 and 90-something-year-old Chinese men shuffling into Millbrae's Tai Wu restaurant on a recent day had much more to share than just lunch. They were there to share a unique camaraderie as children who'd once lived in the Chung Mei Boys Home, an El Cerrito facility that took in Chinese boys between 1935 and 1954.
Neighborhood Notes: Free tacos, bike party, ‘Eternal Love’
September is upon us, and fall lurks ominously around the corner. Fortunately, we have Labor Day weekend and a smörgåsbord of events to distract us from the passing of our gloriously foggy summer. Take a look at our list of some of this week’s choicest neighborhood goings-on, overflowing with art, exercise, and shows aplenty.
Bay Area rapper P-Lo is a STUNNA at 'Live at Thrive City' concert
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Fans went wild for Bay Area-based rap superstar P-Lo, who headlined "Live at Thrive City," the Warriors summer concert series event, Friday night. His new album 'STUNNA' dropped the same day. It features guest artists E-40, Too Short, and LaRussell. He describes the record as positive and energetic. "And really just being able to overcome all obstacles in life. STUNNA is like a frequency, it's a confidence, STUNNA is more than myself, STUNNA can be you, STUNNA can be whoever," said P-Lo. "If you're a fan of P-Lo, you're a fan of yourself."P-Lo has become an ambassador...
SF Bay Area heat wave: Here's a timeline of dangerously high temperatures
It will be dangerously hot, hot, hot in the Bay Area over the holiday weekend (except San Francisco, thanks Karl the Fog). Here's when and where you can expect the highest temps.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
These five California coffee shops were ranked among the best in US, Yelp says
California has five of the top coffee shops in the country, according to a new report released by Yelp. These coffee shops are sprinkled across the state, in Oak Park, Compton, San Francisco, Ventura and San Juan Capistrano. “Yelp’s top coffee shops in the US and Canada” was released on...
Where, when $3 movie tickets are coming to Bay Area theaters
Thousands of theaters across the country are participating in National Cinema Day on Saturday, when popcorn will cost more than your movie ticket.
A Fun And Inspiring Tiny House Expo Is Coming To The Bay Area September 10-11
Tiny house enthusiasts, mark your calendars because TinyFest is coming to the Alameda Country Fairground in Pleasanton on September 10th and 11th. The festival brings together homeowners, builders, and nomads from around the country to learn, share and connect. The festival ranges will feature a variety of small, non-traditional dwellings such as tiny homes, elaborately converted vans, buses, ambulances, even shipping containers, and other space-conscious dwellings. You be able to chat with popular vendors and builders like Nomadik customs, Wanderlust Vintage Trailers, and Moksha Designs, to name a few. You’ll be able to check out numerous show models, and privately owned dwellings, in addition to vendor demonstrations, guest speakers, and plenty of live music and food. The event is a celebration but also shines an important spotlight on a movement grounded in sustainability, human connection, adventure, and freedom. One day passes ar $15 and weekend passes are $20, when purchased online at the Tiny Fest website . Tickets will be sold on-site for $20-$25, credit card fees apply. Kids under 12 get in free.
Love story: Oakland couple fell in love 15 years ago, opens 2nd café at business where they met
"It's a big day because we are opening our dream café," said Latorra M., owner of Oaklandia Cafe & Bakery. "Me and my husband get to team up and use our superpowers."
thespruceeats.com
Pitmaster Matt Horn Brings Family, Tradition, and Love to the Art of Barbecue
Pitmaster Matt Horn spent several years teaching himself the art of smoked meat in his grandmother’s and in-laws’ backyards before opening Horn Barbecue in West Oakland in the fall of 2020. Slated to open his fourth restaurant concept in the East Bay Area by the end of 2022, the celebrated rising star chef took a pause from restaurant cooking during the pandemic to put together a cookbook written for home cooks who aspire to the art of barbecue.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Farewell, San Francisco Newspaper Racks
Just in time for the new school year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has approved the Omicron-specific vaccine booster shot, and these shots will start going into arms next week. There is both a Pfizer and a Moderna shot that’s geared toward halting the Omicron variant, but the Moderna booster is only approved for thos 18 and older, whereas the Pfizer booster is approved for everyone 12 and older. [CNBC]
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Half Moon Bay
Located just 25 miles south of San Francisco in San Mateo County, Half Moon Bay is like the best of California in one beautiful seaside setting. The sandy beaches surrounded by cliffs offer spectacular scenery and big wave surfing, and occasional sightings of grey whales. The walkable Main Street is...
SF’s Hayes Street Was Just Named One Of The Coolest Streets In The World
Time Out recently released their annual list of the 33 Coolest Streets in the World, and San Francisco’s Hayes Street came in at #10, making it the highest-ranked U.S. street on the list! Hayes Street is the epicenter of SF’s trendy Hayes Valley neighborhood. Time Out names its post-Covid resurgence as a main factor in its ranking, with special reference to its mixture of old and new SF. The blend of longtime restaurant institutions and quirky, trendy storefronts make it an exciting hotspot for both tourists and locals. Time Out specifically mentioned the following stores and restaurants as must-visits: Some additional fun spots along Hayes Street include the popular Greek restaurant Souvla (517 Hayes St), wine bar/store Arlequin Wine Merchant (372 Hayes St), innovative ice cream shop Salt & Straw (586 Hayes St), jewelry store Métier (575 Hayes St), French restaurant Absinthe Brasserie & Bar (398 Hayes St), ramen shop Nojo Ramen Tavern (231 Franklin St), and newly-opened gourmet popcorn store Fluff Nugget (432 Octavia St).
FOXBusiness
Entirely robot-run, Mezli launches its first ‘fully autonomous’ restaurant in California
After two years in the making, a group of Stanford graduates is opening their first restaurant location where robots are serving up fresh meals for a low price. "We started thinking through this in 2020, so almost two years ago now, when we realized we didn't really have any great, affordable, healthy food options on or around campus," Mezli co-founder and CEO Alex Kolchinski said in an interview on "Varney & Co." Friday.
Weather service adjusts SF Bay Area forecast as low pressure stalls over NorCal
The weather service bumped the start of the excessive heat warning for inland areas from Saturday to Sunday.
SFist
35-Year-Old Restaurant Phuket Thai Closed After Building Fire; Fundraiser Launched For Displaced Tenants
A major apartment building fire on Wednesday at Divisadero and Haight displaced 12 residents, some of them low-income and/or elderly — and a fundraiser has been launched to help them out. Also, the ground-floor restaurant, Phuket Thai, is likely to remain closed for a long while. The three-alarm fire...
7x7.com
21 Fun Things to Do This Week (9.5.22)
It may be after Labor Day, but summer is just heating up in the Bay Area and we've collected all the best ways to get the heck outside. From waterfront silent disco yoga and Sundown Cinema in Alamo Square Park, to the 50th Mountain View Art & Wine Festival and an adult's-only night at Children's Fairyland, there's something for everyone this week.
Church in San Jose converts old convent to affordable teacher housing
SAN JOSE – A San Jose parish is taking a small bite out of the region's ongoing housing crisis, by converting its former convent into affordable housing for teachers.At St. John Vianney Catholic Church in the city's East Foothills, the convent was built in the 1950s to house nuns who would teach in the school across the street. The nuns aren't here anymore, but the parish wanted to make sure that the building still housed people willing to serve others. "Here, we have 16 rooms, and each room will have a bathroom," said the Rev. Joe Kim, who gave KPIX...
Mission Local
San Francisco, CA
