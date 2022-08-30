The other night, I turned my phone off so I could sit down and write. It’s not that I need to check my phone every 12 minutes, it’s just that sometimes, it’s hard to let my notifications and messages sit unattended. Like a lot of people, I’ve learned to moderate my phone usage in various ways. By having certain apps lock me out after 20 minutes, for example. Or by turning my phone off so I can concentrate. Or by silencing all my notifications, or changing my phone’s display to grayscale. Social media provides stupid little dopamine rushes that make us feel smart and special and validated. The truth is though, that nobody cares that much, but the bottomless pit of the internet might convince you otherwise.

22 DAYS AGO