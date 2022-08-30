ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
verywellmind.com

How to Be More Mature

If someone has accused you of being immature, or told you to “grow up,” you may find yourself wondering how you can be more mature. This article explores some of the characteristics of mature people, the benefits of this trait, and some steps you can take to be more mature.
psychologytoday.com

The Mental Health Effects of Ghosting

While ghosting is hardly new, it has become increasingly common due to the intersection of social media, technology, and relationships. There has been limited empirical research on ghosting and its various potential effects on mental health and well-being. The negative effects on mental and emotional well-being of ghosting, for those...
psychologytoday.com

Listen Up!: The Key to Stronger Relationships

There are different ways of listening and research shows which ones are more effective. Active listening involves paraphrasing a speaker to maximize clarity. Active Constructive Responding (ACR) is a powerful way to connect because you listen for and celebrating another person's good news. "Listening is a magnetic and strange thing,...
POPSUGAR

What Does It Mean to Be Clairsentient?

If you've always felt like an emotional sponge, capable of absorbing the energy and feelings of those around you, you may consider yourself an empath. However, in the metaphysical world, those intense gut feelings are sometimes viewed as a sign of clairsentience. While many people are sensitive to the emotions of others, clairsentience refers to the ability to pick up on explicit messages from the energy and feelings of those around you without having clear knowledge beforehand.
The Independent

How to use the 333 rule for anxiety

At any one time, there are around eight million people in the UK experiencing some form of anxiety disorder.This can range from a panic disorder, to social anxiety, to post-traumatic stress, and phobias such as claustrophobia or agoraphobia.According to the NHS, while most people experience feelings of anxiety at one point or another, some find it harder to control their worries and feelings of anxiety have a more constant effect on their daily lives.A 2014 study from YouGov found that one in five people who experience anxiety have no coping mechanisms to help them through it.While the health service suggests...
psychologytoday.com

6 Signs of Mistrust/Abuse Schema

People with the mistrust/abuse schema have learned rules from what they experienced as a cruel, mean, abusive world. With the mistrust/abuse schema, your brain considers relationships to be a potential threat, so it keeps the stress response turned on. The key to recovery is training your brain to understand that...
psychologytoday.com

Want to Feel Closer to Your Partner?

People desire to feel understood, and one of the ways they do it is through self-disclosure. How one's partner responds to a personal disclosure often has more impact on relationship intimacy than the content of what was shared. Self-disclosure that is met with little understanding leads to decreasing satisfaction and...
psychologytoday.com

How to Break Intergenerational Cycles

Inherited relational patterns include how we view relationships and how we treat others and behave in those relationships. Identifying relational patterns you bring to your current family is the first step in choosing to break their hold on you. You and your partner can work together to make sure the...
verywellmind.com

How to Be More Positive

Being positive doesn't mean you never feel negative emotions or struggle with pessimistic thoughts. Everyone has days when they feel down or discouraged. The difference is that positive thinkers don't let their negative emotions control them. They don't dwell on their problems but instead focus on finding solutions. They don't...
Psych Centra

What Are Physical Emotions?

We often think of emotions as non-material, but they are a whole body experience. Imagine you’re a cartoon artist trying to convey the emotion of shame in your character. How would you draw it? Perhaps you’d draw your character’s eyes looking down, his face red and flushed, and his whole body drooping.
Sarah Rose

The Complexity of Validation and Social Dynamics

The other night, I turned my phone off so I could sit down and write. It’s not that I need to check my phone every 12 minutes, it’s just that sometimes, it’s hard to let my notifications and messages sit unattended. Like a lot of people, I’ve learned to moderate my phone usage in various ways. By having certain apps lock me out after 20 minutes, for example. Or by turning my phone off so I can concentrate. Or by silencing all my notifications, or changing my phone’s display to grayscale. Social media provides stupid little dopamine rushes that make us feel smart and special and validated. The truth is though, that nobody cares that much, but the bottomless pit of the internet might convince you otherwise.
psychologytoday.com

What Are Grounding Techniques?

Sometimes life throws you a curveball and you find yourself overwhelmed. Maybe you experienced a loss. Perhaps you find yourself pondering the meaning of life. Or maybe the current state of world affairs makes you feel lost. Whenever you find yourself feeling anxious or stressed, you can use grounding techniques to reconnect with yourself and the present moment. This research-based strategy may be helpful for anxiety, panic attacks, flashbacks, or even dissociation.
DELCO.Today

9 Tips to Stop Living in the Poverty Mindset

I work so hard, and I still can’t make ends meet. I’ll never be able to afford a vacation. I’ll take what I can get for this project, even if it’s not my full rate. Do these statements, or some form of them, sound familiar? Engaging in limiting thought limits your ability to succeed.
psychologytoday.com

Understanding Dopamine Can Help Us Create Better Habits

Dopamine is a neurotransmitter that governs reward in the brain. Impulsive pleasures reward more immediate dopamine than long-term, more meaningful, but more difficult, goals. Dopamine resets and delayed gratification are key to optimizing feelings of reward for long-term goals. By Adam Omary and Nicholas Ford. Dopamine is a neurotransmitter involved...
psychologytoday.com

Busting the Most Harmful Happiness Myth: More Is Better

We tend to be perpetually dissatisfied with where we are, even if we accomplish our goals or get what we’ve wanted. A basic yet powerful way to promote happiness is appreciating and wanting where we already are and what we already have. Consistently celebrating your wins, sometimes without and...
psychologytoday.com

So, You're Looking to Change? Here Are the Five Pathways

Growth is a key purpose of life. As we seek improvement throughout our lives, we can consider the five pathways of growth as an organizing framework. Try different pathways—and different strategies within each pathway—to find what works for you. As a psychologist, I have to be a believer...
verywellmind.com

How to Be More Empathetic

Empathy is a crucial human skill that can positively impact our relationships, well-being, and ability to connect with others. By taking the time to develop your empathy, you can make a difference in your life and the lives of others. Learn how to be more empathetic and how your capacity...
