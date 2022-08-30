Read full article on original website
If you've always felt like an emotional sponge, capable of absorbing the energy and feelings of those around you, you may consider yourself an empath. However, in the metaphysical world, those intense gut feelings are sometimes viewed as a sign of clairsentience. While many people are sensitive to the emotions of others, clairsentience refers to the ability to pick up on explicit messages from the energy and feelings of those around you without having clear knowledge beforehand.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to use the 333 rule for anxiety
At any one time, there are around eight million people in the UK experiencing some form of anxiety disorder.This can range from a panic disorder, to social anxiety, to post-traumatic stress, and phobias such as claustrophobia or agoraphobia.According to the NHS, while most people experience feelings of anxiety at one point or another, some find it harder to control their worries and feelings of anxiety have a more constant effect on their daily lives.A 2014 study from YouGov found that one in five people who experience anxiety have no coping mechanisms to help them through it.While the health service suggests...
The Complexity of Validation and Social Dynamics
The other night, I turned my phone off so I could sit down and write. It’s not that I need to check my phone every 12 minutes, it’s just that sometimes, it’s hard to let my notifications and messages sit unattended. Like a lot of people, I’ve learned to moderate my phone usage in various ways. By having certain apps lock me out after 20 minutes, for example. Or by turning my phone off so I can concentrate. Or by silencing all my notifications, or changing my phone’s display to grayscale. Social media provides stupid little dopamine rushes that make us feel smart and special and validated. The truth is though, that nobody cares that much, but the bottomless pit of the internet might convince you otherwise.
9 Tips to Stop Living in the Poverty Mindset
I work so hard, and I still can’t make ends meet. I’ll never be able to afford a vacation. I’ll take what I can get for this project, even if it’s not my full rate. Do these statements, or some form of them, sound familiar? Engaging in limiting thought limits your ability to succeed.
These are the top 10 occupations that make it the hardest for workers to switch jobs, according to researchers
Researchers analyzed 16 million workers' resumes to find the occupations that make it the hardest move from one job to another, leading to lower pay.
JOBS・
How To Encourage Your Kids to Build Productive Habits
Productivity is key to being successful. A productive person knows how to manage their time and complete tasks in a timely and effective manner. With that said, being productive is...
KIDS・
Scientists Break the Direction of Time Down to the Cellular Level in Mind-Bending Study
The passage of time is a universal facet of life. But what is time, and why do we experience it as something that has direction, with a past and a future? In a new study, scientists have broken down this "arrow of time" to a microscopic physical level. The second...
