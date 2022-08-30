The next prime minister’s time in office looks set to be dominated by the “terrifying” prospect of the biggest squeeze in living standards for a century, the Resolution Foundation has warned.The think tank’s latest report said real household disposable incomes are on course to fall by 10% over this year and next, and that the number of people living in absolute poverty is set to rise by three million, to 14 million people in 2023-24, unless policy or economic forecasts change.Relative child poverty is projected to reach 33% in 2026-27, its highest level since the peaks of the 1990s, according...

