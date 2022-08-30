Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Twin Cities Welcome Tri-Pride with Parade and Festival in Downtown Bristol This MonthJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Related
wjhl.com
Ballad urgent care in Greeneville closed due to staff shortage
Ballad Health announced on Friday, Sept. 2 that its urgent care clinic in Greeneville will be temporarily closed. Ballad urgent care in Greeneville closed due to staff …. Touchdown Friday Night: Week 3, Part 3 (2022) Touchdown Friday Night: Week 3, Part 2 (2022) Touchdown Friday Night: Week 3, Part...
wjhl.com
UPDATE: ETSU remove references that Title IX law protects LGBTQ students at lawmaker’s behest
A state representative has advised East Tennessee State University (ETSU) to remove any references to LGBTQ people being a “protected class” under the federal Title IX law. Between Thursday morning and Thursday afternoon, the university had done just that on at least one webpage.
wjhl.com
A Hike, A Bike and a Splash
(WJHL) April Norris, assistant parks and recreation director and Sam Miller, Recreation Services Manager for Johnson City tell us about the fun places to visit over the long holiday weekend including Buffalo Mountain, Tannery Knobs and Rotary Splash Pad. For more information visit www.johnsoncitytn.org.
wjhl.com
Food City Friday: Labor Day Deals
(WJHL) Erwin Food City store manager Jacob Ratliff joins us with some of their weekend deals for the holiday. For more information visit Food City’s website.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wjhl.com
Sullivan Co. Sheriff's Office hosting SWAT 5K Run/2-mile Walk
Sullivan Co. Sheriff's Office hosting SWAT 5K Run/2-mile Walk. Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office hosting SWAT 5K Run/2-mile …. Johnson City Parks & Rec hosting Dog Swim at Legion …. Big Game Preview: West Ridge vs. Science Hill. Car crashes into house in Jonesborough, injuring …. Ballad urgent care in...
wjhl.com
Big Game Preview: West Ridge vs. Science Hill
The Science Hill Toppers will host the West Ridge Wolves on Friday night. Watch the football game live on ABC Tri-Cities at 7 p.m. Touchdown Friday Night: Week 3, Part 3 (2022) Touchdown Friday Night: Week 3, Part 2 (2022) Touchdown Friday Night: Week 3, Part 1 (2022) West Ridge...
wjhl.com
Two inmates on the run in Cocke County
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Cocke County inmates are on the run after escaping a litter crew. Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for Christopher Lee Webb and Eric Scott Ballard after the two walked away from a work detail on Industrial Avenue near Newport on Friday afternoon.
wjhl.com
We focus on cats up for adoption in today’s Tails and Paws
Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can give the shelter a call at (423) 926 8769. You can also pay a visit to the shelter or check out the shelter near your home to see what pets they have up for adoption.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wjhl.com
Daytime LIVE: Previewing Football Friday Night, West Ridge vs. Science Hill
Chris talks with Science Hill Head Coach Stacy and Athletic Director Keith Turner, about tonight’s match-up between West Ridge and Science Hill! Tonight’s game will be broadcast LIVE on ABC TriCities and wjhl.com!
wjhl.com
Car crashes into house in Johnson City
Johnson City Toyota donates backpacks to Carter County …. Nearly 30 puppies up for adoption in Carter Co. after …. UPDATE: ETSU remove references that Title IX law …. Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office hosting SWAT 5K Run/2-mile …. Paint with a bear on Grandfather Mountain. VSP: 4-vehicle crash kills...
wjhl.com
Nearly 30 puppies up for adoption in Carter Co. after being found in poor conditions
Nearly 30 puppies up for adoption in Carter Co. after being found in poor conditions. Nearly 30 puppies up for adoption in Carter Co. after …. Northeast TN counties see recovery in 2021 tourism …. TWRA urges boaters to use caution Labor Day Weekend. ETSU opens Quarles era with rout...
Comments / 0