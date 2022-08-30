Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Human+Nature Exhibition: My search for all 8 massive sculptures at the Morton ArboretumJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Last chance to visit Illinois' largest waterpark! Raging Waves closes for the season on September 5thJennifer GeerYorkville, IL
Last day for Panera Bread at the Louis Joliet Mall is TuesdayJennifer GeerJoliet, IL
I-80 Repairs in Will County begin on 8/29Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
ELEVATE Business Expo on 8/27Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Related
Body recovered from Des Plaines River believed to be captain who fell off tugboat on Monday
In a written statement Tuesday, Channahon fire officials said a body was recovered from the Des Plaines Rivers matching the description of 50-year-old crew member Artie Odom.
Body recovered after crewmember falls from tugboat on Des Plaines River in Channahon
CHANNAHON, Ill. (CBS) -- A body was recovered from the Des Plaines River on Tuesday, after a search for a boater who fell off a tugboat near Channahon on Monday.The search turned into an recovery operation spanning 7 miles across the river Tuesday. "Search crews on the Des Plaines River located a deceased person matching the description of the barge crew member who was last seen in the late afternoon of August 29, 2022," Channahon fire officials said in a written release. The Will County Coroner is on the scene. Officials said the cause of death is unknown at this time. Channahon...
qrockonline.com
Rebuild Illinois Announces Major Projects for Will County
Entering Year Four of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced multiple projects in Will County that are underway or planned to begin in the near future. Six major projects represent a total investment of $50 million under the state of Illinois’ Rebuild Illinois plan. Projects and traffic...
qrockonline.com
Forest Preserve’s Recycle Your Bicycle program expands to second location in Bolingbrook
The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s fall Recycle Your Bicycle program will be even more convenient this fall with two locations for dropping off cobweb-encrusted bikes you no longer want or use. All donated bikes are given to Chicago-based Working Bikes, workingbikes.org, which refurbishes and distributes them locally...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wjol.com
Search For Man Who Fell Overboard In Des Plaines River Resumes
The U.S. Coast Guard and local law enforcement are back in the Des Plaines River near Channahon this morning searching for a man. It was yesterday that a tug boat or barge employee fell into the river during the storm. A search for the man began and lasted until dark. Rescue crews were back searching early this morning.
Inmate escaped onto Eisenhower Expressway after kicking out police car’s rear window
Elmhurst police are searching for a prisoner who escaped from a police car by kicking out its rear window Thursday afternoon on the Eisenhower Expressway, which prompted a chase into the nearby Columbus Park golf course.
wjol.com
Joliet Police Asking for Help in Locating Missing Juvenile
Joliet Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing male juvenile from the 3200 block of McDonough Street. Landen Brown is a 17-year-old African American who stands at 5’08” and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a black tank top, and black Nike slides. Brown’s hair may be all black now and he is known to hang out in the St. Pat’s neighborhood or in the 0-100 block of McDonough Street.
1 dead, 1 critical in South Side broad daylight shooting
Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
qrockonline.com
Plainfield Residents and Businesses Encouraged To Participate in Community Food Drive
Plainfield School District 202 is happy to once again participate in a consortium of local governmental entities to help combat hunger in the community in the month of September, which is National Hunger Action Month!. To help support the local food pantries, the Village of Plainfield, C.W. Avery Family YMCA,...
wjol.com
Fourth Arrest Made in Burglary Ring That Worked in Joliet and Will County
A fourth arrest has been made in connection to a burglary ring that is accused of stealing approximately $400,000 from video gaming machines throughout Illinois including Joliet and Will County. On August 25th Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the arrests of Giulia and Gino Wuttke and Alyssa Slouka in connection to the robberies. Gino Wuttke’s bond was set at $750,000, Giulia Wuttke’s bond was set at $25,000 and Slouka’s bond was set at $100,000.
Chicago family robbed and attacked by group of teens near train station
A Chicago family was robbed and attacked near a CTA station on the city's South Side on Monday. Police say that the incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. when a family including a mother, 43, a daughter, 23, and godson, 18 were walking in the area of the 95th Street Red Line Station, according to FOX 32.
Man killed, another injured in Gary shooting at Happy Tire Shop: police
Sources have identified a 47-year-old man who was shot at a tire shop in Gary Monday as Said Saad.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSPY NEWS
Restaurant damaged by fire in Aurora
A restaurant was damaged by a fire in Aurora early Monday. It happened in the 1500 block of E. New York Street just before five in the morning. When police first arrived fire was already burning through the roof of the building. The fire was reported by bystanders. It took...
Funeral services held for family of 6 killed in McHenry County crash
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — Funeral services were held Monday for a family of six from Rolling Meadows who were killed in a wrong-way crash in McHenry County last month. The crash happened around 2 a.m. July 31 on I-90 near mile marker 33, about 50 miles from Chicago. Thomas Dobosz and Lauren Dobosz — along […]
cbs4indy.com
Police: Mail carrier arrested again for OWI after falling out of truck in Porter County
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A United States Postal Service mail carrier was arrested Friday evening in Northwest Indiana after allegedly falling out of her truck while driving drunk. It’s the second on-duty OWI arrest for her this year. At around 5 p.m., a Porter County Sheriff’s deputy responded...
insideedition.com
Chicago Bakery Owner Considers Moving Business to Suburbs to Avoid Crime
The owner of a small bakery says she's fed up with the unrelenting vandalism and thefts. Teresa Ging owns Sugar Bliss in Chicago. Last week, a man came into her bakery, trashed the counter then tried to snatch a purse. Ging and several other women grabbed the purse and wrenched it out of the guy's hands before he fled off. She says it took 40 minutes for cops to show up. No arrest was made. Now, Ging is thinking about moving part of her business to the suburbs.
17-year-old charged with 11 armed carjackings; 9 in one day
CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with 11 counts of armed vehicular hijacking, including nine in the same day. Police said the boy, whose name was not given due to being a minor, was arrested by members of CPD’s carjacking task force Tuesday in the 6500 block of Rockwell. He is one suspect […]
Iowa man and wife charged after disposing of body in 2021 homicide
CLINTON, Iowa — Court documents are revealing more details about an 18-month-long homicide investigation that resulted in the arrest of two people Wednesday in eastern Iowa. Lewis Vaughn Sr., 44, and Jessica Vaughn, 35, are charged in connection with the death of Chicago resident Khalil Pugh on February 23, 2021. Lewis Vaughn is charged with […]
hoiabc.com
Skydiving accident victim identified as Chicago man
OTTAWA (25 News Now) - A man killed, found after a skydiving accident Saturday afternoon has been identified as a man from Chicago. LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch identified the man as Brenton Watkajtys, 38. No other information was released. The incident continues to be investigated by the coroner’s and...
CTA managers not at Red Line station as advertised for "Ask CTA" program Wednesday morning
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA has launched a new program to give riders a chance to share their concerns with transit agency managers at different train stops throughout the week across the city, but the "Ask CTA" program hit a bit of a bump on Wednesday.Chicago Transit Authority officials sent out a tweet Wednesday morning, saying they would be at the 95th/Dan Ryan terminal from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., but when CBS 2 stopped by, they were nowhere to be found.In that tweet, sent at 7 a.m., CTA said "leaders will be available to answer questions, listen to rider...
Comments / 0