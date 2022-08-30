ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channahon, IL

CBS Chicago

Body recovered after crewmember falls from tugboat on Des Plaines River in Channahon

CHANNAHON, Ill. (CBS) -- A body was recovered from the Des Plaines River on Tuesday, after a search for a boater who fell off a tugboat near Channahon on Monday.The search turned into an recovery operation spanning 7 miles across the river Tuesday.  "Search crews on the Des Plaines River located a deceased person matching the description of the barge crew member who was last seen in the late afternoon of August 29, 2022," Channahon fire officials said in a written release. The Will County Coroner is on the scene. Officials said the cause of death is unknown at this time. Channahon...
CHANNAHON, IL
qrockonline.com

Rebuild Illinois Announces Major Projects for Will County

Entering Year Four of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced multiple projects in Will County that are underway or planned to begin in the near future. Six major projects represent a total investment of $50 million under the state of Illinois’ Rebuild Illinois plan. Projects and traffic...
WILL COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Search For Man Who Fell Overboard In Des Plaines River Resumes

The U.S. Coast Guard and local law enforcement are back in the Des Plaines River near Channahon this morning searching for a man. It was yesterday that a tug boat or barge employee fell into the river during the storm. A search for the man began and lasted until dark. Rescue crews were back searching early this morning.
CHANNAHON, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Police Asking for Help in Locating Missing Juvenile

Joliet Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing male juvenile from the 3200 block of McDonough Street. Landen Brown is a 17-year-old African American who stands at 5’08” and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a black tank top, and black Nike slides. Brown’s hair may be all black now and he is known to hang out in the St. Pat’s neighborhood or in the 0-100 block of McDonough Street.
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Fourth Arrest Made in Burglary Ring That Worked in Joliet and Will County

A fourth arrest has been made in connection to a burglary ring that is accused of stealing approximately $400,000 from video gaming machines throughout Illinois including Joliet and Will County. On August 25th Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the arrests of Giulia and Gino Wuttke and Alyssa Slouka in connection to the robberies. Gino Wuttke’s bond was set at $750,000, Giulia Wuttke’s bond was set at $25,000 and Slouka’s bond was set at $100,000.
WILL COUNTY, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPY NEWS

Restaurant damaged by fire in Aurora

A restaurant was damaged by a fire in Aurora early Monday. It happened in the 1500 block of E. New York Street just before five in the morning. When police first arrived fire was already burning through the roof of the building. The fire was reported by bystanders. It took...
AURORA, IL
insideedition.com

Chicago Bakery Owner Considers Moving Business to Suburbs to Avoid Crime

The owner of a small bakery says she's fed up with the unrelenting vandalism and thefts. Teresa Ging owns Sugar Bliss in Chicago. Last week, a man came into her bakery, trashed the counter then tried to snatch a purse. Ging and several other women grabbed the purse and wrenched it out of the guy's hands before he fled off. She says it took 40 minutes for cops to show up. No arrest was made. Now, Ging is thinking about moving part of her business to the suburbs.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

17-year-old charged with 11 armed carjackings; 9 in one day

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with 11 counts of armed vehicular hijacking, including nine in the same day. Police said the boy, whose name was not given due to being a minor, was arrested by members of CPD’s carjacking task force Tuesday in the 6500 block of Rockwell. He is one suspect […]
CHICAGO, IL
WHO 13

Iowa man and wife charged after disposing of body in 2021 homicide

CLINTON, Iowa — Court documents are revealing more details about an 18-month-long homicide investigation that resulted in the arrest of two people Wednesday in eastern Iowa. Lewis Vaughn Sr., 44, and Jessica Vaughn, 35, are charged in connection with the death of Chicago resident Khalil Pugh on February 23, 2021. Lewis Vaughn is charged with […]
CLINTON, IA
hoiabc.com

Skydiving accident victim identified as Chicago man

OTTAWA (25 News Now) - A man killed, found after a skydiving accident Saturday afternoon has been identified as a man from Chicago. LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch identified the man as Brenton Watkajtys, 38. No other information was released. The incident continues to be investigated by the coroner’s and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CTA managers not at Red Line station as advertised for "Ask CTA" program Wednesday morning

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA has launched a new program to give riders a chance to share their concerns with transit agency managers at different train stops throughout the week across the city, but the "Ask CTA" program hit a bit of a bump on Wednesday.Chicago Transit Authority officials sent out a tweet Wednesday morning, saying they would be at the 95th/Dan Ryan terminal from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., but when CBS 2 stopped by, they were nowhere to be found.In that tweet, sent at 7 a.m., CTA said "leaders will be available to answer questions, listen to rider...
CHICAGO, IL

