Couple charged after allegedly stealing truck after being told ‘they could have it’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastidahonews.com
Blackfoot man sent to jail after threatening two people with knife, police say
BLACKFOOT — A 24-year-old Blackfoot man allegedly used a knife to threaten two people and then tried to stab them. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Blackfoot Police Department, an officer responded to the area of Kirby Street on Aug. 30. Documents say Pedro Gracia...
eastidahonews.com
Suspect arrested after man is shot to death in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department has one man in custody following an apparent homicide that occurred late Saturday. This incident appears to be an isolated incident and it does not appear that there is any threat to the general public at this time. At approximately 10:30...
eastidahonews.com
Man arrested after leading officer on chase, said he was nervous when he saw police
IDAHO FALLS — A Rexburg man was arrested after he allegedly refused to stop his motorcycle for police and led an officer on a chase. He later told the officer he had several tickets, no insurance and was “nervous” when he saw the cop. Gabriel Blaser, 23,...
Police: Pocatello man in custody following homicide
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department has one man in custody following an apparent homicide that occurred late on Saturday night, September 3, 2022. This incident appears to be an isolated incident and it does not appear that there is any threat to the general public at this time. At approximately 10:30 p.m. September 3, the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Communications Center (Dispatch) received a report of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastidahonews.com
Person firing cap gun prompted lockdown at Driggs elementary school
DRIGGS – The Rendezvous Upper Elementary School in Driggs initiated a “soft lockdown” Friday after students and staff heard what they thought were gunshots fired near school property. “During fourth grade recess, students reported seeing a car drive by the playground, waving what appeared to be a...
eastidahonews.com
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office cracking down on impaired driving this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – As we approach the Labor Day weekend, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office will have extra patrols on our roads targeting drunk drivers. Since Memorial Day Weekend, Idaho has seen 72 fatalities, many of which involved intoxicated drivers. In cooperation with the Idaho Office of Highway Safety and Law Enforcement across the state, our deputies will be working high traffic and problem areas through the Labor Day weekend looking for aggressive driving behaviors and those who may be driving under the influence in hopes to intervene before tragedy strikes.
eastidahonews.com
Police ask for help finding missing teenager
The following is a news release and photo from the Idaho Falls Police Department. The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for runaway juvenile Joh Glasby. Joh is 15 years old, has black hair, dark brown eyes, is approximately 5′ 9″ and 200 plbs. Joh may be in...
eastidahonews.com
Police identify man shot and killed at motel
CHUBBUCK – Police have identified the Chubbuck man killed in a late night shooting Thursday at a Chubbuck motel. John Walker, 49, died after being shot at the Pocatello Extended Stay on the 200 block of West Burnside Avenue. “The members of the Chubbuck Police Department extend our condolences...
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastidahonews.com
Downard Funeral Home director arrested, faces 63 charges with more likely to be filed
POCATELLO — Following an investigative report from the Pocatello Police Department, the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office filed initial charges against Lance Peck, owner and director of Downard Funeral Home & Crematory, on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Peck, 47, of Pocatello, was charged with 63 misdemeanors primarily relating to the...
eastidahonews.com
Man killed in Bingham County crash, passenger flown to hospital
BINGHAM COUNTY — A driver died and a passenger was flown to the hospital after a crash on Saturday. Lt. Jeremy Hook with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office told EastIdahoNews.com deputies received a call around 4:40 p.m. that a crash happened on Long Valley Road in Bingham County.
Police release name of local man fatally shot in Chubbuck incident
The victim from the shooting on Tuesday has been identified as 49 year of age Chubbuck resident John Walker. The members of the Chubbuck Police Department extend our condolences to Mr. Walker’s family and friends as they process the unexpected loss of their loved one. We also extend our appreciation for the assistance from the Bannock County Coroner’s Office as well as the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office throughout this investigation. Due to the sensitive nature of this case no further information will be able to be released.
eastidahonews.com
Soda Springs girls basketball coach arrested on rape charges
SODA SPRINGS – The former girls basketball coach for Soda Springs High School was arrested Friday following a months long investigation involving the Soda Springs Police Department and the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office. Wade Schvaneveldt, 52, has been charged with multiple counts of statutory rape. He was booked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eastidahonews.com
Traffic blocked after crash near Ucon
IDAHO FALLS – A car crash has caused significant traffic delays near the Ucon exit on milepost 316 on U.S. Highway 20. Idaho State Police said troopers are at the westbound (southbound) crash. Lt. Marvin Crane with ISP said a wrecker is there to move the car. The eastbound...
eastidahonews.com
One dead following shooting at motel, person in custody
CHUBBUCK — A man is dead following a Tuesday night shooting at a Chubbuck motel. Chubbuck police received a call around 11:30 p.m. reporting a shooting at Pocatello Extended Stay on the 200 block of West Burnside Avenue, according to a news release from the department. Upon arrival, officers,...
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced to federal prison for violently beating woman for hours
POCATELLO – A Fort Hall man was sentenced to 38 months in federal prison for assault resulting in serious bodily injury. According to court records and evidence presented at trial, on Jan. 7, Evaristo Antonio Aguilar, 28, and the victim went to his residence on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation. Once inside the house, Aguilar, who had been using heroin, barricaded the door so the victim could not leave the residence.
'THING OF NIGHTMARES': Police captain, victim and local funeral home owner reflect on Downard
POCATELLO — The grief of losing a loved one can almost feel insurmountable, but for the families affected by the alleged crimes of Downard Funeral Home owner Lance Peck, death was only the beginning of a gruesome series of events that many will never forget. The recent filing of 63 misdemeanor charges against Peck and his arrest on Aug. 30 has left many local residents hopeful that justice for his alleged disregard of trust and compassion will finally be served. But for others, the damage...
spotonidaho.com
Man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl in eastern Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A 46-year-old of Tucson, Arizona was sentenced to five years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday. According to court records, Gabriel Lopez, was arrested on July 19, 2021, after...
eastidahonews.com
Washington motorcyclist airlifted to hospital following crash near Ririe
RIRIE – A woman was hospitalized following a motorcycle crash near Ririe Saturday morning. The crash occurred at 11:01 on U.S. Highway 26 at milepost 356, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. A 55-year-old woman from Anacortes, Washington, whose name was not released, was traveling...
Pedestrian struck by car on Interstate 15 in Pocatello
POCATELLO — An adult female pedestrian was struck by a car on Interstate 15 southbound in Pocatello on Wednesday evening. The collision occurred around 7:10 p.m. in the area of the Pocatello Creek Road exit and temporarily resulted in state police shutting down the right lane of Interstate 15 southbound for about 30 minutes. The woman was rushed to Portneuf Medical Center via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance after being struck...
Idaho Man Sentenced for Breaking Ribs, Face and Hands of Woman
FORT HALL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Fort Hall man will spend a little more than three years behind bars for an attack on a woman that left her with a collapsed lung and multiple broken bones. Following a jury trial, Evaristo Antonio Aguilar, 28, was found guilty of assault resulting in serious bodily injury to his victim on January 7, this year, according to U.S Attorney Josh Hurwit. According to court records, Aguilar had barricaded the door to a home on the Fort Hall Reservation to keep the woman from leaving. Aguilar, who had been using heroin, used a dog leash to hit the victim and repeatedly beat the woman, resulting in a collapsed lung and multiple fractures to her face, ribs, and hand. The assault happened over the course of several hours until Aguilar went to sleep allowing the woman to escape the home and call the police. Aguilar will spend three years on supervised release once he serves his prison term.
Comments / 8