Fort Pierce - Sunday September 4, 2022: On Saturday September 10, Indian River State College is partnering up with the #DoYouGiveARuck organization (https://www.doyougivearuck.com/) for their 2nd Annual Family Fun Ruck – a 1-mile march around the IRSC Pruitt Campus in support of our Veterans and Military Service Members. The event is from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and there will be live music, food trucks, vendors, a K-9 demo by the PSLPD, and much more. The ruck is anticipated to kick off around 10:00 a.m.

FORT PIERCE, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO