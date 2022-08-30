Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Lucie County Extension Offering Home Energy Savings Program in Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce - Tuesday September 6, 2022: Energy costs have risen significantly for residents across the Treasure Coast. While the local utility groups work diligently to adapt to the current national energy crisis, there are proactive steps that homeowners and renters can take to help reduce the impact. UF/IFAS Extension...
City Will Verify Validity of Past-Due Notices Sent by Waste Pro to PSL Residents
Port St. Lucie - Thursday September 1, 2022: A number of Port St. Lucie residents have received past-due notices from Waste Pro, just days before the garbage hauler' contract with the city ends, according to a release from the City of Port St. Lucie. These past due notices state that...
Humane Society Receives Six Beagles From Mass Breeding Facility
Vero Beach - Friday September 2, 2022: The Humane Society of the United States, with support from many shelter and rescue partners, removed approximately 4,000 beagles from a mass breeding facility in Virginia, that received multiple violations for issues such as inadequate veterinary care and insufficient food. Many of these...
2nd Annual Family Fun Ruck @ IRSC - September 10
Fort Pierce - Sunday September 4, 2022: On Saturday September 10, Indian River State College is partnering up with the #DoYouGiveARuck organization (https://www.doyougivearuck.com/) for their 2nd Annual Family Fun Ruck – a 1-mile march around the IRSC Pruitt Campus in support of our Veterans and Military Service Members. The event is from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and there will be live music, food trucks, vendors, a K-9 demo by the PSLPD, and much more. The ruck is anticipated to kick off around 10:00 a.m.
