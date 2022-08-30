ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humane Society Receives Six Beagles From Mass Breeding Facility

Vero Beach - Friday September 2, 2022: The Humane Society of the United States, with support from many shelter and rescue partners, removed approximately 4,000 beagles from a mass breeding facility in Virginia, that received multiple violations for issues such as inadequate veterinary care and insufficient food. Many of these...
2nd Annual Family Fun Ruck @ IRSC - September 10

Fort Pierce - Sunday September 4, 2022: On Saturday September 10, Indian River State College is partnering up with the #DoYouGiveARuck organization (https://www.doyougivearuck.com/) for their 2nd Annual Family Fun Ruck – a 1-mile march around the IRSC Pruitt Campus in support of our Veterans and Military Service Members. The event is from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and there will be live music, food trucks, vendors, a K-9 demo by the PSLPD, and much more. The ruck is anticipated to kick off around 10:00 a.m.
