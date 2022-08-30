DENTON, Texas (AP) — Tanner Mordecai threw for 432 yards and four touchdowns and SMU defeated North Texas 48-10 on Saturday night in Rhett Lashlee's debut as coach of the Mustangs. Mordecai's first TD pass, 51 yards to Jordan Kerley gave the Mustangs a 24-3 lead in the second...

DENTON, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO