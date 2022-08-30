Alastair Campbell may be white and centrist, but he’s not a Scot

‘Parents aside, perhaps an ability to play the bagpipes mysteriously transforms him in to a Scot.’ Alastair Campbell playing the bagpipes during an anti-Brexit protest outside the Houses of Parliament in April 2019.

Isn’t describing Alastair Campbell as “white, centrist, Scottish” a tad inaccurate (The G2 interview, 29 August)? Wouldn’t a “bluff, hectoring chap from Keighley” or “Yorkshireman” be more accurate? Parents aside, perhaps an ability to play the bagpipes mysteriously transforms him into a Scot.

Delwyn Swingewood

Langho, Lancashire

I was aware that wealth and power can open doors, but until Richard Caring decided on a garden makeover I didn’t realise it closed roads too (Billionaire closes main road in South Kensington for gardening work. 27 August).

Les Bright

Exeter

Last week, my wife, who is approaching 80, received a two-page letter from the DWP telling her that her state pension will be increased by 25p a week. Many thanks. This is just what we need in these days of high inflation.

Dr Bryan Sowerby

Coventry

There’s only one answer to the letter headlined “Hen harrier recovery has been helped by shooting estates and gamekeepers” (29 August). And that is: “Pull the other one – it’s got bells on.”

Rosemary Gill

Salisbury

There are also plenty of “coastal grandmothers” in Milford on Sea who are right on trend (Letters, 28 August), but unfortunately I’m not sure many are Guardian readers.

Fran Turner

Milford on Sea, Hampshire