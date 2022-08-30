ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Alastair Campbell may be white and centrist, but he’s not a Scot

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0twgut_0hbJnkXx00
‘Parents aside, perhaps an ability to play the bagpipes mysteriously transforms him in to a Scot.’ Alastair Campbell playing the bagpipes during an anti-Brexit protest outside the Houses of Parliament in April 2019.

Isn’t describing Alastair Campbell as “white, centrist, Scottish” a tad inaccurate (The G2 interview, 29 August)? Wouldn’t a “bluff, hectoring chap from Keighley” or “Yorkshireman” be more accurate? Parents aside, perhaps an ability to play the bagpipes mysteriously transforms him into a Scot.

Delwyn Swingewood

Langho, Lancashire

I was aware that wealth and power can open doors, but until Richard Caring decided on a garden makeover I didn’t realise it closed roads too (Billionaire closes main road in South Kensington for gardening work. 27 August).

Les Bright

Exeter

Last week, my wife, who is approaching 80, received a two-page letter from the DWP telling her that her state pension will be increased by 25p a week. Many thanks. This is just what we need in these days of high inflation.

Dr Bryan Sowerby

Coventry

There’s only one answer to the letter headlined “Hen harrier recovery has been helped by shooting estates and gamekeepers” (29 August). And that is: “Pull the other one – it’s got bells on.”

Rosemary Gill

Salisbury

There are also plenty of “coastal grandmothers” in Milford on Sea who are right on trend (Letters, 28 August), but unfortunately I’m not sure many are Guardian readers.

Fran Turner

Milford on Sea, Hampshire

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alastair Campbell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Uk#Scottish#Dwp
The Guardian

Mable John obituary

In 1959, after she had been acting as his chauffeur and general assistant for three years, Mable John became the first female singer signed by Berry Gordy Jr, the founder of Motown Records. “Berry didn’t know how to drive and he didn’t have a car,” she said. Although Gordy acted as her mentor, pianist and songwriter, they were never able to come up with the sort of hits with which Mary Wells, Martha Reeves and Diana Ross, his other female signings, would soon be turning the Detroit-based label into a colossus of the music industry.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

Julian Lennon: ‘A very famous tennis player once said to me: “You’ll never amount to anything”’

Born in Liverpool, Julian Lennon, 59, was the inspiration for the Beatles song Hey Jude, which was written after his parents, John and Cynthia Lennon, separated. In 1984 Lennon made his own debut as a singer-songwriter with the album Valotte, and in 1985 he was nominated for the best new artist Grammy award. He releases his seventh album, Jude, on 9 September. His children’s books include the Touch the Earth trilogy, and last year he received a World Literacy award. He lives in Monaco.
TENNIS
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 191 of the invasion

The Russian energy giant Gazprom has announced that the Nord Stream pipeline 1 will not restart on schedule on Saturday. In a statement, the company claimed it had detected an oil leak at the main gas turbine at Portovaya compressor station near St Petersburg. It said the turbine could not operate safely until the leak was repaired, with no indication of how long that may take.
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

426K+
Followers
98K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy