wrtv.com
Bloomington Police searching for suspect after woman assaulted in parking garage
BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who sexually assaulted a woman inside a parking garage. An 18-year-old woman told police that on Sept. 1, she entered a parking garage near North Morton Street and West 6th Street. As she climbed the stairs, the woman told investigators she thought a man was following her.
One charged with murder in Parke County
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that one woman is in custody and charged with murder after conducting an investigation into a shooting death. Angela Thomas, 54, of Indianapolis has been charged with the murder of Timothy Tomey, 54, of Indianapolis. At around 3:45 on September 2, deputies were dispatched […]
WTHR
Sullivan man jailed for molesting underage girl
SULLIVAN, Indiana — Indiana State Police arrested a Sullivan man following a criminal investigation into allegations of child molesting. After receiving information that a girl under the age of 14 had been molested, police arrested 25-year-old Bryce Robison. Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Mischler reviewed evidence in the case and...
WISH-TV
Bloomington police: Man shoots suspect who attempts to enter home
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Bloomington. At 5:10 a.m. Thursday the Monroe County Central Emergency Dispatcher Center received a 911 call from a 35-year-old man saying his house was being broken into. The home is in the 1700 Block of South Pinestone Court, less then a mile west of Bloomington South High School.
WTHR
Police arrest 3 teens in series of Bartholomew County thefts
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police in Bartholomew County arrested three teens in an ongoing investigation involving burglaries and thefts in the city of Columbus and elsewhere in the county. Arrested were:. Dakota C. Purvis, 18, Columbus. Antwaun T. Jones, 18, Elizabethtown. A 16-year-old male whose name was not shared due...
wsiu.org
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office along with Marion Police arrest a subject on a warrant for battery and gun possession
Early Thursday morning, an Indiana man was arrested in Williamson County for an outstanding warrant for aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm. The sheriff's office says 66-year-old Robert Anthony from Indianapolis was taken into custody at a local motel without incident. During his arrest, he was found to be in possession...
Fox 59
Yorktown 18-year-old arrested for drunk driving, speeding at 125 mph
HANCOCK COUNTY — A Yorktown teenager has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes after driving recklessly at a high speed and driving under the influence. According to an affidavit, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a vehicle crash with injury in the 8000 block of North Indiana 9 in Greenfield May 28.
wbiw.com
Man shot during an attempted burglary flees the scene, calls 911 and is transported to the hospital
BLOOMINGTON – On September 1 at approximately 5:10 a.m., the Monroe County Central Emergency Dispatch Center received a 911 call from a 34-year-old male reporting a burglary in progress at a residence in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court. While officers were en route, the caller claimed that...
WTHI
Indiana woman charged with murder of husband
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation in Parke County leads to the arrest of one Indiana woman. Sheriff Justin Cole with the Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened on Friday. He says officers were dispatched to Hideaway Road just off of Putnam Road. Here, deputies found Timothy...
wibqam.com
One arrested after incident at VCSC school
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Vigo County School Corporation, one person was arrested after a low-level threat that was not substantiated was made to Ben Franklin Elementary. VCSC said the building was secured and THPD arrived quickly. At no time was a child in danger, school...
Bloomington man shoots suspected burglar trying to get into his bedroom
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Bloomington are investigating the shooting of a man who allegedly tried to break into a home early Thursday morning. According to police, a man called 911 to report a burglary in progress at his home in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court. As officers responded, the man said the suspected burglar broke a window to his bedroom and was trying to get inside. The resident said he then shot at the intruder.
1 hurt, 1 killed within an hour in separate shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were shot, one fatally, within the same hour on Friday night after separate shootings west of downtown Indianapolis. The first incident happened around 9:15 p.m. when Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Howard Street on the city’s near southwest side. In a residence near the […]
wevv.com
Mom arrested for threatening to blow up Indiana school while waiting for her kids, police say
A mom is behind bars in Terre Haute, Indiana, after threatening to blow up a local school, police said Friday. The Terre Haute Police Department says the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. on Friday, when a parent was waiting for her children outside of Ben Franklin school. At some point,...
wbiw.com
Bedford woman arrested after slapping man in the face
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department officers were called to 53 Farmer Street on Wednesday at 8:50 p.m. after a report of a domestic fight. A male reported he had been punched in the face and then slapped three times in the...
wbiw.com
Man arrested for rape and furnishing alcohol to IU student who died
BLOOMINGTON — Authorities in Monroe County arrested Eric Montgomery on charges of rape and furnishing alcohol to a minor after investigating the death of 20-year-old Indiana University student Avery McMillan earlier this month. On August 17, 2022, at 9:45 a.m. Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to an...
Police: Suspect punched pastor in face and assaulted officer and K9 in Danville
DANVILLE, Ind. — A 31-year-old Plainfield man is under arrest and facing a lengthy list of felony and misdemeanor charges after police said he committed a series of crimes Tuesday night. According to the Danville Metropolitan Police Department, a 911 hang up call to the Hendricks County Communications Center around 9 p.m. Tuesday alerted officers […]
WANE-TV
Court docs: Men were ‘looking for a fight’ before shooting; Dutch commando shot in the back of the head
INDIANAPOLIS – Men “looking for a fight.”. Bloody towels and a trail of blood. A Dutch commando shot in the head. Court documents shed more light into a downtown Indianapolis shooting that killed 26-year-old Dutch soldier Simmie Poetsema and led to charges against 22-year-old Shamar Duncan. Thursday morning,...
wwbl.com
Jasper Man Facing Drug Dealing and Other Drug Related Charges
Jasper Police arrested a Jasper man Thursday on Drug Dealing and other drug related charges. Officers were assisting the Department of Child Services on an initial assessment at 485 Herbig Lane when they smelled marijuana coming from the residence. A search warrant was obtained, and officers found over seven pounds...
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police detective arrested after stealing a gun from evidence
BLOOMINGTON – A probable cause affidavit filed in Monroe County Circuit Court 9 in the case against Indiana State detective Daniel Crozier started after Crozier has a strange conversation with a coworker. Crozier was arrested on felony charges of theft of a firearm and official misconduct. An evidence specialist...
Suspect in shooting of Dutch soldiers was 'looking for trouble,' witnesses say
Witnesses in the shooting of three Dutch soldiers over the weekend in downtown Indianapolis told police the suspect was "looking for trouble" when he encountered and later shot them.
