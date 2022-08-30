ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

wrtv.com

Bloomington Police searching for suspect after woman assaulted in parking garage

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who sexually assaulted a woman inside a parking garage. An 18-year-old woman told police that on Sept. 1, she entered a parking garage near North Morton Street and West 6th Street. As she climbed the stairs, the woman told investigators she thought a man was following her.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

One charged with murder in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that one woman is in custody and charged with murder after conducting an investigation into a shooting death. Angela Thomas, 54, of Indianapolis has been charged with the murder of Timothy Tomey, 54, of Indianapolis. At around 3:45 on September 2, deputies were dispatched […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Sullivan man jailed for molesting underage girl

SULLIVAN, Indiana — Indiana State Police arrested a Sullivan man following a criminal investigation into allegations of child molesting. After receiving information that a girl under the age of 14 had been molested, police arrested 25-year-old Bryce Robison. Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Mischler reviewed evidence in the case and...
SULLIVAN, IN
WISH-TV

Bloomington police: Man shoots suspect who attempts to enter home

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Bloomington. At 5:10 a.m. Thursday the Monroe County Central Emergency Dispatcher Center received a 911 call from a 35-year-old man saying his house was being broken into. The home is in the 1700 Block of South Pinestone Court, less then a mile west of Bloomington South High School.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Police arrest 3 teens in series of Bartholomew County thefts

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police in Bartholomew County arrested three teens in an ongoing investigation involving burglaries and thefts in the city of Columbus and elsewhere in the county. Arrested were:. Dakota C. Purvis, 18, Columbus. Antwaun T. Jones, 18, Elizabethtown. A 16-year-old male whose name was not shared due...
COLUMBUS, IN
wsiu.org

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office along with Marion Police arrest a subject on a warrant for battery and gun possession

Early Thursday morning, an Indiana man was arrested in Williamson County for an outstanding warrant for aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm. The sheriff's office says 66-year-old Robert Anthony from Indianapolis was taken into custody at a local motel without incident. During his arrest, he was found to be in possession...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
Fox 59

Yorktown 18-year-old arrested for drunk driving, speeding at 125 mph

HANCOCK COUNTY — A Yorktown teenager has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes after driving recklessly at a high speed and driving under the influence. According to an affidavit, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a vehicle crash with injury in the 8000 block of North Indiana 9 in Greenfield May 28.
YORKTOWN, IN
WTHI

Indiana woman charged with murder of husband

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation in Parke County leads to the arrest of one Indiana woman. Sheriff Justin Cole with the Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened on Friday. He says officers were dispatched to Hideaway Road just off of Putnam Road. Here, deputies found Timothy...
PARKE COUNTY, IN
wibqam.com

One arrested after incident at VCSC school

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Vigo County School Corporation, one person was arrested after a low-level threat that was not substantiated was made to Ben Franklin Elementary. VCSC said the building was secured and THPD arrived quickly. At no time was a child in danger, school...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Bloomington man shoots suspected burglar trying to get into his bedroom

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Bloomington are investigating the shooting of a man who allegedly tried to break into a home early Thursday morning. According to police, a man called 911 to report a burglary in progress at his home in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court. As officers responded, the man said the suspected burglar broke a window to his bedroom and was trying to get inside. The resident said he then shot at the intruder.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

1 hurt, 1 killed within an hour in separate shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were shot, one fatally, within the same hour on Friday night after separate shootings west of downtown Indianapolis. The first incident happened around 9:15 p.m. when Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Howard Street on the city’s near southwest side. In a residence near the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford woman arrested after slapping man in the face

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department officers were called to 53 Farmer Street on Wednesday at 8:50 p.m. after a report of a domestic fight. A male reported he had been punched in the face and then slapped three times in the...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested for rape and furnishing alcohol to IU student who died

BLOOMINGTON — Authorities in Monroe County arrested Eric Montgomery on charges of rape and furnishing alcohol to a minor after investigating the death of 20-year-old Indiana University student Avery McMillan earlier this month. On August 17, 2022, at 9:45 a.m. Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to an...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
wwbl.com

Jasper Man Facing Drug Dealing and Other Drug Related Charges

Jasper Police arrested a Jasper man Thursday on Drug Dealing and other drug related charges. Officers were assisting the Department of Child Services on an initial assessment at 485 Herbig Lane when they smelled marijuana coming from the residence. A search warrant was obtained, and officers found over seven pounds...
JASPER, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana State Police detective arrested after stealing a gun from evidence

BLOOMINGTON – A probable cause affidavit filed in Monroe County Circuit Court 9 in the case against Indiana State detective Daniel Crozier started after Crozier has a strange conversation with a coworker. Crozier was arrested on felony charges of theft of a firearm and official misconduct. An evidence specialist...

