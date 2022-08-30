Read full article on original website
investing.com
Polish c.banker Kochalski sees room for more rate hikes -PAP
WARSAW (Reuters) -There is room for further rate hikes in Poland, but smaller ones than there have been up until now, Polish central banker Cezary Kochalski was quoted as saying on Thursday. Poland's central bank is faced with slowing growth and inflation that has risen to its highest level in...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
investing.com
Is The Silver Turnaround Here? Or Will The Abyss Deepen?
The spot price of silver hit a 27-month low of $17.56 on September 1. Silver is worst performing metal and third worst commodity. Charts suggest a turnaround from here to $18, but hold will be tenuous. The believers of silver just can’t seem to catch a break after spending four...
investing.com
Stocks struggle, oil down, on rate and recession fears
NEW YORK (Reuters) - World stocks fell again on Wednesday, as expectations that central banks on both sides of the Atlantic will likely raise borrowing costs again next month soured sentiment and stoked recession fears, which dragged oil prices below $90 a barrel. Wall Street struggled to hang on to...
investing.com
Americans Prepare For A Recession
The Federal Reserve’s ongoing battle with record inflation through interest rate hikes has increased concerns over a possible recession in 2022. Previously, experts had warned about the growing likelihood of an economic downturn. However, new data shows that Americans increasingly worry that the economy could collapse as early as...
investing.com
Russia failing to by-pass sanctions on high-tech goods - U.S official
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Russia is trying, but failing, to by-pass Western sanctions on high-tech goods for military purposes and its energy sector, and it is struggling to obtain international funding, U.S. Sate Department sanctions coordinator James O'Brien said on Friday. Europe, the United States, Canada, Japan and Britain have imposed...
investing.com
US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%
US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%. US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%. What is a gold-backed token and how does it work? By Cointelegraph - Sep 02, 2022. A gold-backed cryptocurrency is a type of digital currency that...
investing.com
UK slips behind India to become world's 6th biggest economy
London, Sep 3 (IANS) Britain has dropped behind India to become the world's sixth largest economy, according to Bloomberg. India toppled the UK from its position in the final three months of 2021 to become the fifth-biggest economy. The calculation is based in US dollars, and India extended its lead in the first quarter, according to GDP figures from the International Monetary Fund.
investing.com
India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 1.22%
Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the Oil & Gas, IT and Metals sectors led shares lower. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 declined 1.22%, while the BSE Sensex 30 index declined 1.29%. The best performers of the session...
investing.com
S.Korea president: not too worried about external financial standing -News1
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol said he was not worried much about the country's external financial soundness, News1 reported on Friday. "The trade deficit widened by a great degree in August due to high crude oil and commodity prices, but the current account is expected to post about $30 billion surplus," Yoon explained.
investing.com
Brazil's Guedes says calamity decree could support welfare program in 2023
(Reuters) -Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Thursday the government could sign a calamity decree if the Ukraine war continued, which would make room for a higher welfare program in 2023. The maintenance of 600 reais ($114.88) monthly payments under the Auxílio Brasil program is one of the main...
investing.com
Britain, U.S. hold talks on price cap on Russian oil to cut global energy prices
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and British Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi met on Wednesday and discussed efforts toward a price cap on Russian oil to cut global energy prices and restrict Russia's revenue, the U.S. Treasury Department said. They also discussed supporting Ukraine's economic assistance needs arising...
investing.com
U.S. Oil Inventories Fell by 3.3 Million Barrels Last Week: EIA
CAIRO (Reuters) -A ship ran aground in Egypt's Suez Canal late on Wednesday and tug boats were working to release it, two navigational sources said. The sources said the vessel... U.S. says no weekly agriculture export sales data until Sept. 15 By Reuters - Aug 31, 2022. (Reuters) - The...
investing.com
India's forex reserves fall by $3 bn to $561.046 bn
Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) India's foreign exchange reserves fell by $3.007 billion to $561.046 billion in the week ending August 26, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The fall in the reserves was mainly attributed to fall in foreign currency assets (FCA). FCA fell by $2.571...
investing.com
Chart Of The Day: Nasdaq Still Vulnerable Despite Recovery
A strong nonfarm payrolls report could be bad for tech stocks. Bearish trend means any recovery could be short-lived. The sharp recovery in the second half of Thursday’s session saw the major US indices and European futures reclaim big chunks of their earlier losses, raising hopes that the markets have reached at least a near-term low. However, the moves appeared to have been driven by short covering since there was no news to trigger the recovery. Consequently, I reckon the markets will resume lower over the next few sessions given the ongoing bearish macro backdrop and momentum.
investing.com
Biden administration to maintain China tariffs while review continues
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration said on Friday it will keep tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese imports in place while it continues a statutory review of the duties imposed by former President Donald Trump. The U.S. Trade Representative's office said in a federal notice...
investing.com
Volkswagen to trim executive board to nine members in bid to sharpen focus - sources
HAMBURG (Reuters) - Volkswagen (ETR:VOWG_p)'s supervisory board agreed on Tuesday evening to remove two seats from the carmaker's 12-person management board, three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, adding that a decision was not yet finalised. The news comes a day ahead of a planned leadership change at...
investing.com
Another Lockdown In China Sparks Supply Disruption Fears
China’s fifth largest city is again in lockdown, sending fears trickling throughout the financial markets. Markets are worried the lockdowns in the world’s largest economy may cause further supply disruptions. As a result, this may put further pressure on inflation, specifically for some goods. However, if China continues...
investing.com
G7 ministers forge ahead with Russian oil price cap, details thin
(Reuters) -Group of Seven finance ministers agreed on Friday to impose a price cap on Russian oil aimed at slashing revenues for Moscow's war in Ukraine while keeping oil flowing to avoid price spikes, but Russia vowed to halt sales to countries imposing it. The ministers confirmed their commitment https://www.bundesfinanzministerium.de/Content/EN/Downloads/G7-G20/2022-09-02-g7-ministers-statement.pdf?__blob=publicationFile&v=7...
investing.com
It Remains Unclear How The Real Estate Bubble Will Play Out
First things first. Is real estate experiencing a housing bubble?. Look no further than how much one would need to pay in rent to be equivalent to his/her current cost of home-ownership. That is what Owner’s Equivalent of Rent (OER) tells us. When the spread between the Home Price...
