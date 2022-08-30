Read full article on original website
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. HeimbignerUtah State
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
A Demonstration Was Held In Utah To Support AfghanistanS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
High school golf: Lone Peak’s Cooper Jones claims medalist at national tournament
Lone Peak senior Cooper Jones finished first at The Brophy Rodeo National High School Golf Invitational in Scottsdale, Ariz. on Friday, shooting a 12-under and helping Lone Peak to a fourth-place team finish.
What to make of a blowout loss to the best team in the country
The Aggies were simply outclassed by No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. What does the loss mean going forward? What did it tell us about Utah State football?
What did backup quarterbacks Cooper Legas and Levi Williams show, if anything, against Alabama?
Cooper Legas and Levi Williams have been battling for the Utah State Aggies backup spot behind Logan Bonner since the spring.
BYU’s ‘Love One Another’ T-shirts return at the school’s latest volleyball match
The Cougars wore the shirts during warmups prior to their match against Utah State on Thursday night.
Looking back at some of Donovan Mitchell’s top moments as a Jazzman — as shared by fans
Fans recall Donovan MItchell’s top moments with the Utah Jazz after he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
What we learned about Utah State against Alabama
What can be gleaned about the Utah State Aggies from their blowout loss to the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide?
Donovan Mitchell posts thank you message on Instagram as he leaves the Utah Jazz
Donovan Mitchell posted on Instagram thanking the Utah Jazz as he departs for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Why No. 7 Utah’s opener on national stage is (another) defining moment for the program
Utah fields a veteran team that knows how to prepare for big stages like the Rose Bowl or in the heart of SEC country, which is where it will open the 2022 season — at The Swamp against the Florida Gators
This former Gators — and Utes — coach has bold predictions about Utah and Cam Rising
Dan Mullen, who is now at ESPN after coaching the Florida Gators, predicted that the Utah Utes will make the College Football Playoff and that Cam Rising will be a Heisman sleeper.
‘We need to be a team that’s feared’: Can Utah defend its Pac-12 title — and take the next step to the CFP?
There are certain things that are outside of the Utes’ control. What they can control is how they performs on the field. Kyle Whittingham and his No. 7-ranked Utes open season Saturday in SEC country against the Florida Gators at The Swamp
Taking stock of the Utes’ offense, defense and special teams in 2022
The Utes return 14 starters, and many other contributors from last year’s Pac-12 championship squad, a team that fell in a dramatic Rose Bowl to Ohio State on New Year’s Day. Utah opens season in SEC country against the Florida Gators at The Swamp
Six degrees of separation between the Utes and Gators
Kyle Whittingham replaced Urban Meyer at Utah when Meyer became the head coach of the Florida Gators. Dan Mullen also spent time on both staffs as did former Utes QB Brian Johnson
3 takeaways from Utah’s 29-26 loss to Florida
The No. 7 Utah Utes fell on the road to the Florida Gators in Gainsville, Florida, to open the season. Here are three takeaways from Utah’s loss.
