Read full article on original website
Related
philomathnews.com
New sculptures to be unveiled Sept. 7 at LBCC site in Corvallis
Linn-Benton Community College announced that it will unveil three new sculptures led by the Benton Center Art Committee at a special event to begin at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Chinook Hall. “When we see a work of art every day it can become just another part of...
philomathnews.com
School district seeking 2 volunteers to fill seats on Budget Committee
The Philomath School District’s Budget Committee is seeking community volunteers to fill two open seats. The deadline to apply with the completion of a candidate information sheet is Friday, Sept. 30. Each position carries a term of three years. The district typically schedules a Budget Committee work session in...
philomathnews.com
Warriors sweep team titles at Ultimook Race
The Philomath High School boys and girls cross-country teams opened their seasons on Saturday by sweeping the team titles in the Ultimook Race’s 1A-4A division at Hydrangea Ranch near Tillamook. The girls were especially potent with a 48-point win over runner-up Washougal (Washington). Three PHS runners were among those...
philomathnews.com
Warriors volleyball begins new chapter
The Philomath High School volleyball program turns the page this season with Denee Newton moving on to other career endeavors and Autumn Hilberg coming in with hopes of continuing what has been a winning tradition. Not counting the abbreviated pandemic “season” of 2020-21, the Warriors have reached the state playoffs...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
philomathnews.com
Second-half breakdowns plague Warriors in 24-7 season-opening loss
Within the span of 2-1/2 minutes in the second quarter during Friday’s season opener, the Philomath High School football team provided a hint of some of the things they hope to accomplish on both sides of the ball this season. Visiting Crook County was threatening to strike first in...
philomathnews.com
Marist outlasts Philomath, 2-0, in girls soccer showdown
Preseason polls don’t mean a whole lot other than to provide some sort of indication about the expected strength of the top teams and how they might rank at the end of the season. Both Marist Catholic and Philomath were ranked high in a preseason coaches’ poll — the Spartans 2nd and the Warriors 6th — and they squared off Thursday afternoon.
Comments / 1