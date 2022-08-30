BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Illinois had a 90.5% chance of winning when Caleb Griffin's 48-yard field goal sailed through the goalposts with 2:16 remaining to give Illinois a 20-16 lead. But Indiana quickly marched down the field on a 12-play, 75-yard drive to send the Illini home with a 23-20 loss, one that could sting when bowl bids are handed out and when Illinois calculates attendance for next week's nonconference game against Virginia.

