click orlando
28-year-old Altamonte Springs man killed in Seminole County crash, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old Altamonte Springs man died from his injuries in an early morning crash on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on U.S. Highway 17-92 and Golden Birch Lane in Seminole County when the man’s 2009 Infinity G37 struck a 2012 Ford F-350 pulling a trailer.
click orlando
28-year-old Marion County man killed in crash, troopers say
MARION COUNTY. Fla. – A 28-year-old Belleview man died in an early morning, single-vehicle crash in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 12:56 a.m. on Sunday when the man’s 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling south on U.S. Highway 301 in the outside lane and the driver attempted to negotiate a curve to the left and failed to maintain his lane, causing his truck to veer right onto the wet grass shoulder.
WESH
Lanes blocked on I-4 as Orlando officers help person in distress
ORLANDO, Fla. — All lanes along I-4 at Colonial Drive were blocked Thursday afternoon because of a person in distress, according to the Orlando Police Department. Orlando police were able to bring the person to safety and traffic is flowing once again.
Missing Spring Hill woman found in Marion County
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for a missing endangered woman who went missing Friday.
WESH
12 families displaced after tree falls, damages Ocala apartment building
Twelve families are displaced after a tree fell on an apartment building in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue said they responded to the call at Saddleworth Green Apartments Saturday night and saw a large tree resting on one of the buildings. Ocala Police Department, the Building Inspector and Ocala Electric Utilities also responded.
villages-news.com
Woman followed by stranger’s vehicle from Clermont to Sumter County
A woman frantically sought help from a deputy after she was followed by a stranger’s vehicle from Clermont to Sumter County. The woman had been driving a beige 2017 Toyota Camry on Wednesday night when she spotted a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy’s patrol car at Bevilles liquor store in Bushnell. The woman rolled down her window and appeared to be in “emotional distress.” She said a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu had followed her from Clermont to Webster. She said she did not go home, because she did not want to the driver to discover where she lived.
fox35orlando.com
Man arrested for stalking a 6-year-old girl in Deltona
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla - A man was arrested, accused of aggravated stalking of a 6-year-old girl after witnesses say he made several inappropriate comments over the course of eight months. Deputies say close to a dozen people came forward and reported his behavior, which included 11 such incidents dating back...
Lake County woman faces a fine after trying to give dog to wrong animal shelter
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County woman appeared in court Thursday for trying to turn a stray dog into the wrong animal shelter. Hunter File said she spotted a dog while on her way to the grocery store in Orange County last month. When File ran into obstacles...
villages-news.com
WCJB
No major injuries after multi-vehicle crash in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - First responders in Ocala responded to a multi-vehicle crash. Ocala Police and fire rescue responded to the 2300 block of SW College Rd Friday afternoon. The left westbound lane was blocked, but no major injuries were reported. At least three cars were involved.
TRAFFIC FATALITY INVOLVING A PEDESTRIAN
On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at approximately 8:44 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near the 3000 block of US 98 North. Prior to the crash, a 2008 Infiniti sedan was traveling in the inside southbound lane of US 98 N when a pedestrian attempted to cross US 98 N outside a designated crosswalk area. The driver of the sedan swerved in an attempt to avoid impact but struck the pedestrian. After falling to the ground, the pedestrian was struck by a second vehicle, a 1997 Toyota Camry, also traveling southbound. Both drivers immediately stopped and remained at the scene.
click orlando
Armored truck employee shoots at man during robbery at Lake Mary bank, deputies say
LAKE MARY, Fla. – An armored truck employee shot at a man during a robbery at a Lake Mary bank Thursday afternoon, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that at some time before 12:30 p.m., employees of Loomis, a cash handling company, were making their way out of a Bank of America on Lake Mary Boulevard when a man took cash they were bringing out on a cart and fled in a white Mercedes.
iheart.com
Wild Florida Police Chase Through Fences, Yards & Off-Road In The Woods
Wild stuff out of Ocala, Florida. A Florida man is a now facing a number of charges after leading po-po on a crazy chase. Shrewsbury drove the stolen car through several fences & then went off-roading in the woods. WESH-TV reports:. "I looked outside because I saw a car come...
Orlando murder-suicide connects to domestic violence, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide in the 5000 block of Savannah River Way. Officers responded for a well-being check Friday evening around 6:31 p.m. When they arrived at the home, they found a man and woman dead inside. Investigators say the case appears...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods seeks help in finding man, woman wanted on vehicle theft charge
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help in locating a 32-year-old man and 28-year-old woman who are accused of stealing a pickup truck. Sheriff Woods, in his regular “Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook, asked for assistance in finding Jonathan Whitaker and Kristina Visnich who are wanted for grand theft of a motor vehicle.
click orlando
2 found dead in murder-suicide at Orlando home, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was killed and a man was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at an Orlando home Friday night, according to the Orlando Police Department. The department said officers responded to a home on Savannah River Way around 6:30 p.m. to perform a well-being check.
WSVN-TV
Teacher hits student in Orlando school
(WSVN) - A school employee was seen hitting a student at an elementary school, and parents are outraged. Brianna Blanton and her mother Kathleen were furious after they saw what went down at an elementary school near Orlando, earlier this week. “It’s scary,” said Brianna. Kathleen explained what...
villages-news.com
Wawa employee charged with pocketing $25,000 from cash register
A Lady Lake woman has been charged with pocketing more than $25,000 from the cash register at a Wawa convenience store and gas station where she was working. Kristina Calkins, 36, who lives at Recreation Plantation on County Road 466, is facing a charge of grand theft following her arrest last week by Ocala police.
villages-news.com
Early Childhood Center goes on lockdown when ex-employee shows up
The Villages Early Childhood Center administration initiated a lockdown Friday afternoon after an ex-employee showed up. The ex-employee, who demanded to speak to a supervisor, was described as “disgruntled.” The name of the ex-employee was not released. “Once the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was notified the subject was...
