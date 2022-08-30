ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocoee, FL

click orlando

28-year-old Marion County man killed in crash, troopers say

MARION COUNTY. Fla. – A 28-year-old Belleview man died in an early morning, single-vehicle crash in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 12:56 a.m. on Sunday when the man’s 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling south on U.S. Highway 301 in the outside lane and the driver attempted to negotiate a curve to the left and failed to maintain his lane, causing his truck to veer right onto the wet grass shoulder.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocoee, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Ocoee, FL
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
WESH

12 families displaced after tree falls, damages Ocala apartment building

Twelve families are displaced after a tree fell on an apartment building in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue said they responded to the call at Saddleworth Green Apartments Saturday night and saw a large tree resting on one of the buildings. Ocala Police Department, the Building Inspector and Ocala Electric Utilities also responded.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Woman followed by stranger’s vehicle from Clermont to Sumter County

A woman frantically sought help from a deputy after she was followed by a stranger’s vehicle from Clermont to Sumter County. The woman had been driving a beige 2017 Toyota Camry on Wednesday night when she spotted a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy’s patrol car at Bevilles liquor store in Bushnell. The woman rolled down her window and appeared to be in “emotional distress.” She said a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu had followed her from Clermont to Webster. She said she did not go home, because she did not want to the driver to discover where she lived.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man arrested for stalking a 6-year-old girl in Deltona

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla - A man was arrested, accused of aggravated stalking of a 6-year-old girl after witnesses say he made several inappropriate comments over the course of eight months. Deputies say close to a dozen people came forward and reported his behavior, which included 11 such incidents dating back...
DELTONA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man dies after crash on US Highway 17-92

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 28-year-old man has died following a crash on U.S. Highway 17-92 Saturday. Troopers said the crash happened around 4 a.m. in Seminole County. According to a news release, a 2009 Infiniti G37 was traveling south on U.S. Highway 17-92, south of Golden Birch Lane, while a 2012 Ford F-350 pickup truck with a trailer was traveling north in the left lane.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
#Police
villages-news.com

28-year-old man dies at scene of rollover crash on U.S. 301

A 28-year-old man died at the scene of a rollover crash early Sunday morning on U.S. 301. The Belleview man had been at the wheel of a pickup truck shortly before 1 a.m. heading southbound on U.S. 301 in Marion County when he failed to properly negotiate a curve, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
BELLEVIEW, FL
WCJB

No major injuries after multi-vehicle crash in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - First responders in Ocala responded to a multi-vehicle crash. Ocala Police and fire rescue responded to the 2300 block of SW College Rd Friday afternoon. The left westbound lane was blocked, but no major injuries were reported. At least three cars were involved.
OCALA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

TRAFFIC FATALITY INVOLVING A PEDESTRIAN

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at approximately 8:44 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near the 3000 block of US 98 North. Prior to the crash, a 2008 Infiniti sedan was traveling in the inside southbound lane of US 98 N when a pedestrian attempted to cross US 98 N outside a designated crosswalk area. The driver of the sedan swerved in an attempt to avoid impact but struck the pedestrian. After falling to the ground, the pedestrian was struck by a second vehicle, a 1997 Toyota Camry, also traveling southbound. Both drivers immediately stopped and remained at the scene.
LAKELAND, FL
click orlando

Armored truck employee shoots at man during robbery at Lake Mary bank, deputies say

LAKE MARY, Fla. – An armored truck employee shot at a man during a robbery at a Lake Mary bank Thursday afternoon, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that at some time before 12:30 p.m., employees of Loomis, a cash handling company, were making their way out of a Bank of America on Lake Mary Boulevard when a man took cash they were bringing out on a cart and fled in a white Mercedes.
LAKE MARY, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods seeks help in finding man, woman wanted on vehicle theft charge

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help in locating a 32-year-old man and 28-year-old woman who are accused of stealing a pickup truck. Sheriff Woods, in his regular “Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook, asked for assistance in finding Jonathan Whitaker and Kristina Visnich who are wanted for grand theft of a motor vehicle.
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

2 found dead in murder-suicide at Orlando home, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was killed and a man was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at an Orlando home Friday night, according to the Orlando Police Department. The department said officers responded to a home on Savannah River Way around 6:30 p.m. to perform a well-being check.
ORLANDO, FL
WSVN-TV

Teacher hits student in Orlando school

(WSVN) - A school employee was seen hitting a student at an elementary school, and parents are outraged. Brianna Blanton and her mother Kathleen were furious after they saw what went down at an elementary school near Orlando, earlier this week. “It’s scary,” said Brianna. Kathleen explained what...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Wawa employee charged with pocketing $25,000 from cash register

A Lady Lake woman has been charged with pocketing more than $25,000 from the cash register at a Wawa convenience store and gas station where she was working. Kristina Calkins, 36, who lives at Recreation Plantation on County Road 466, is facing a charge of grand theft following her arrest last week by Ocala police.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Early Childhood Center goes on lockdown when ex-employee shows up

The Villages Early Childhood Center administration initiated a lockdown Friday afternoon after an ex-employee showed up. The ex-employee, who demanded to speak to a supervisor, was described as “disgruntled.” The name of the ex-employee was not released. “Once the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was notified the subject was...
THE VILLAGES, FL

