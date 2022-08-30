Read full article on original website
‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Two New Costumes Ahead of Season 8
The Masked Singer Season 8 premiere is quickly approaching, and the show has revealed two more costumes — Venus Fly Trap and Sir Bug a Boo. These two characters definitely don’t seem cute and cuddly. The Masked Singer Reveals Two New Costumes. The Venus Fly Trap costume features...
NFL・
‘America’s Got Talent’ Chapel Hart Has Released Tour Dates for September
America’s Got Talent finalists, Chapel Hart has just announced their upcoming tour dates ahead of the show’s finale. The country music group has been getting standing ovations the judges with every stage performance that they bring. Moving up to the finals, this vocal trio has got a solid chance at winning the show entirely.
‘AGT’ Singer Lee Collinson is a Rising Star in The Music Industry
Here’s a closer look at America’s Got Talent Season 17 contestant singer Lee Collinson’s road to fame. From trying out his singing at a local show in Britain, to becoming a solid contender on AGT, Lee is a fast-rising star of the show. Who Was Lee Collinson...
The Masked Singer Season 8: Premiere Date, Cast, and Everything to Know
The new promo promises "more surprises than ever before" The glitz and glamour of one of the most elaborate shows on TV is about to return. Fox's The Masked Singer is coming back for an eighth season this fall with a brand new lineup of secret celebrity contestants. Last Spring, Teyana Taylor as the Firefly was crowned the winner for Season 7, which was full of surprises. Last season omitted wild card contestants, and introduced teams to the competition. We can't wait to see what twist and turns lie in store for Season 8.
Radio Host Getting Crushed For What He Said About Serena Williams
Serena Williams had a vintage performance on Wednesday night, defeating Anett Kontaveit in a three-set thriller. Following Williams' victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan fired off a controversial tweet about the 23-time Grand Slam champion. "Serena was often a sore sport and a very ungracious...
‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Kyle Has a Panic Attack Following the House Meeting
A house meeting during week eight of 'Big Brother 24' exposed Kyle Capener's racially motivated comments, and it took a toll on his mental health.
Meet the Castaways of Survivor’s Most “Extreme” Season Yet
Survivors, drop your buffs. CBS announced the cast of the hit reality competition's 43rd season Aug. 31, and we've got a sneak peek at 18 castaways who are getting ready to fight it out on the beach. Castaways include everyone from a U.S. paralympic runner to a 19-year-old pet cremator....
Married at First Sight star appeared on other reality TV shows
Married At First Sight fans might have noticed that one of this year's contestants looks a little bit familiar - and that's because this isn't her first time on TV. Yes, MAFS is back and we're officially ready for the bizarrely wonderful reality show to take over our lives for the next few weeks.
‘Big Brother’ Is Removed From Kyle Capener’s Social Media Ahead of Eviction
Find out how Kyle Capener's social media has change since his 'Big Brother 24' scandal.
Chris Noth returns to acting after scandal
Chris Noth made his way back to the stage on Saturday after facing sexual assault allegations earlier this year. But this time, it was way off- Broadway. Noth produced, directed and starred in a one-night reading of Eugene Ionesco’s “Rhinoceros” at Saint James Place in Great Barrington, Mass., and we’re told he was a “consummate stage actor.” “It was well-received. He received a standing ovation at the end,” a source told Page Six. Noth cast local talent for the sold-out production and worked with producer Elizabeth Aspenlieder. He teased the modern classic on social media by posting an interview...
General Hospital’s Nicholas Alexander Chavez Reveals How He’s Doing as Spencer’s Plunged Into Hell
His character may be down and out but the Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor is living the high life. To say that Spencer is having a tough time of things as of late in Port Charles is putting it mildly. The guy not only let go of the girl he really cares about, he found out his father had sex with the girl he used to care about and now he’s heading back to prison for breaking out when he was incarcerated, to which he fessed up to while trying to prove Trina’s innocence — all because his ex Esme framed her. Do you see what we mean?!
Chelsea Houska Receives Strange Response to Unedited Photo: Finally the REAL You!
Look, we all know that the term “reality TV” is hilariously misleading. It’s TV, sure, but that’s about the only part of that odd misnomer that’s not hilariously inaccurate. There’s nothing real about what we see on our favorite reality shows, just like there’s nothing...
‘Big Brother 24’: Kyle and Alyssa Kiss After Breakup, Fans Are Disappointed
'Big Brother 24' fans react to Alyssa Snider asking for a last kiss with Kyle Capener after dumping him.
Former ‘Married at First Sight’ Expert Jessica Griffin Found Love With One of the Show’s Cast Members
Dr. Jessica Griffin's romance with season 6 cast member Jon Francetic ended up being one of the most controversial in 'Married at First Sight' history.
Sharna Burgess and Lindsay Arnold not returning to ‘DWTS’ Season 31 as pros
Sharna Burgess and Lindsay Arnold will not be competing as pros in the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.” Burgess, who gave birth to son Zane on June 28, was the first one to open up about her decision via Instagram Story on Wednesday. “Hi, I have some news that I have to tell you guys, because I keep getting so many DMs about it,” Burgess, 37, began. “I, after long conversations and lots of thinking and really trying to sit with what was right … I have made the really hard decision to not to do the season this year...
Big Brother 24 Fans Want Kyle Capener Evicted For Suggesting An All-White Alliance
Another week, another problematic houseguest inside the Big Brother house. As we know, being inside the Big Brother house can be extremely challenging. The social experiment exists to see who can play the best social and physical game and make it to the end without being evicted. Also, cut off from the outside world, the […] The post Big Brother 24 Fans Want Kyle Capener Evicted For Suggesting An All-White Alliance appeared first on Reality Tea.
A ‘Big Brother 24’ Fan Theory on the Edit of Kyle’s Eviction Episode
'Big Brother 24' fans think there's a reason Kyle Capener was portrayed differently from Brittany Hoopes and Michael Bruner.
Ashlee Simpson Ross Shares Jagger's Sassy Back to School Photo: 'First Grade Here She Comes!'
Ashlee Simpson Ross has a first grader on her hands!. On Tuesday, the "I Do" singer, 37, shared a photo from daughter Jagger's first day of school. "First grade here she comes!" the proud mom captioned the cute photo on her Instagram Story. The sassy 7-year-old posed with both hands...
Jason Aldean Posts Hilariously Adorable Video of His Daughter: ‘Lord Help Me’
As any parent knows, kids grow up way too fast. Even country music superstars like Jason Aldean can’t escape this fact, it seems!. Navy Rome, the young daughter of Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Kerr is ready to go, it seems. Well, based on an Insta clip her country music star father shared to his account this weekend. And, from the sounds of things, the decked-out three-year-old is ready for a pretty cool dance!
‘AGT’ Winner Brandon Leake Releases New Poetry Album ‘Family Affair’
America’s Got Talent Season 15 winner and spoken word poet Brandon Leake recently released his latest poetry album Family Affair. The 1-hour special features 8 original spoken word poems written and performed by Leake himself. The enthusiastic and motivational poet is back with the release of his latest album...
