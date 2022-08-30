ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

talentrecap.com

‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Two New Costumes Ahead of Season 8

The Masked Singer Season 8 premiere is quickly approaching, and the show has revealed two more costumes — Venus Fly Trap and Sir Bug a Boo. These two characters definitely don’t seem cute and cuddly. The Masked Singer Reveals Two New Costumes. The Venus Fly Trap costume features...
talentrecap.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Chapel Hart Has Released Tour Dates for September

America’s Got Talent finalists, Chapel Hart has just announced their upcoming tour dates ahead of the show’s finale. The country music group has been getting standing ovations the judges with every stage performance that they bring. Moving up to the finals, this vocal trio has got a solid chance at winning the show entirely.
talentrecap.com

‘AGT’ Singer Lee Collinson is a Rising Star in The Music Industry

Here’s a closer look at America’s Got Talent Season 17 contestant singer Lee Collinson’s road to fame. From trying out his singing at a local show in Britain, to becoming a solid contender on AGT, Lee is a fast-rising star of the show. Who Was Lee Collinson...
TVGuide.com

The Masked Singer Season 8: Premiere Date, Cast, and Everything to Know

The new promo promises "more surprises than ever before" The glitz and glamour of one of the most elaborate shows on TV is about to return. Fox's The Masked Singer is coming back for an eighth season this fall with a brand new lineup of secret celebrity contestants. Last Spring, Teyana Taylor as the Firefly was crowned the winner for Season 7, which was full of surprises. Last season omitted wild card contestants, and introduced teams to the competition. We can't wait to see what twist and turns lie in store for Season 8.
The Spun

Radio Host Getting Crushed For What He Said About Serena Williams

Serena Williams had a vintage performance on Wednesday night, defeating Anett Kontaveit in a three-set thriller. Following Williams' victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan fired off a controversial tweet about the 23-time Grand Slam champion. "Serena was often a sore sport and a very ungracious...
Tyla

Married at First Sight star appeared on other reality TV shows

Married At First Sight fans might have noticed that one of this year's contestants looks a little bit familiar - and that's because this isn't her first time on TV. Yes, MAFS is back and we're officially ready for the bizarrely wonderful reality show to take over our lives for the next few weeks.
Page Six

Chris Noth returns to acting after scandal

Chris Noth made his way back to the stage on Saturday after facing sexual assault allegations earlier this year. But this time, it was way off- Broadway. Noth produced, directed and starred in a one-night reading of Eugene Ionesco’s “Rhinoceros” at Saint James Place in Great Barrington, Mass., and we’re told he was a “consummate stage actor.” “It was well-received. He received a standing ovation at the end,” a source told Page Six. Noth cast local talent for the sold-out production and worked with producer Elizabeth Aspenlieder. He teased the modern classic on social media by posting an interview...
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Nicholas Alexander Chavez Reveals How He’s Doing as Spencer’s Plunged Into Hell

His character may be down and out but the Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor is living the high life. To say that Spencer is having a tough time of things as of late in Port Charles is putting it mildly. The guy not only let go of the girl he really cares about, he found out his father had sex with the girl he used to care about and now he’s heading back to prison for breaking out when he was incarcerated, to which he fessed up to while trying to prove Trina’s innocence — all because his ex Esme framed her. Do you see what we mean?!
Page Six

Sharna Burgess and Lindsay Arnold not returning to ‘DWTS’ Season 31 as pros

Sharna Burgess and Lindsay Arnold will not be competing as pros in the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.” Burgess, who gave birth to son Zane on June 28, was the first one to open up about her decision via Instagram Story on Wednesday. “Hi, I have some news that I have to tell you guys, because I keep getting so many DMs about it,” Burgess, 37, began. “I, after long conversations and lots of thinking and really trying to sit with what was right … I have made the really hard decision to not to do the season this year...
Reality Tea

Big Brother 24 Fans Want Kyle Capener Evicted For Suggesting An All-White Alliance

Another week, another problematic houseguest inside the Big Brother house. As we know, being inside the Big Brother house can be extremely challenging. The social experiment exists to see who can play the best social and physical game and make it to the end without being evicted. Also, cut off from the outside world, the […] The post Big Brother 24 Fans Want Kyle Capener Evicted For Suggesting An All-White Alliance appeared first on Reality Tea.
Outsider.com

Jason Aldean Posts Hilariously Adorable Video of His Daughter: ‘Lord Help Me’

As any parent knows, kids grow up way too fast. Even country music superstars like Jason Aldean can’t escape this fact, it seems!. Navy Rome, the young daughter of Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Kerr is ready to go, it seems. Well, based on an Insta clip her country music star father shared to his account this weekend. And, from the sounds of things, the decked-out three-year-old is ready for a pretty cool dance!
