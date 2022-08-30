ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Citizen Issue Reported: Request New Garbage/Recycling Cart – Fri, 02 Sep 2022 10:25:53 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Fri, 02 Sep 2022 10:25:53 -0400: Request New Garbage/Recycling Cart at Address: 822 Saint Catherines Dr Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. My recycle can was accidentally dropped into the recycle truck at 5:40 PM, Thursday, Sept. 1 by the truck driver. It was not retrieved. I need a new recycle can. Address is 822 Saint Catherines Drive, Wake Forest. Phone number is 919.435.1762. I witnessed this event. Please help. Thank you.
WAKE FOREST, NC
Citizen Issue Reported: Pothole – Thu, 01 Sep 2022 16:07:21 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Thu, 01 Sep 2022 16:07:21 -0400: Pothole at Address: 1201-1399 Sky Hill Pl Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Damaged asphalt in cul-de-sac in front of 1201 Sky Hill Pl. Needs repair. For more information or to add or update information, click here.

