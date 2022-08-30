LINCOLN — If overseas sleeping were a competition, Casey Thompson did as well as anyone last week. The Nebraska quarterback took some medicine and allergy pills on the overnight flight to Ireland and slumbered for more than seven hours — he awoke only when the flight attendant alerted him the plane was landing. Thompson repeated the feat on the way home late Saturday night into Sunday, this time with no extra help required.

