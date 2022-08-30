Read full article on original website
McKewon: Anthony Grant hits the jets and cools off Scott Frost’s hot seat for a day
LINCOLN — A weird loss became a weird week became a weird half. Nebraska trotted into halftime against North Dakota tied, but NU fans booed. UND’s tortoise kept pace with the Husker hare, and for an hour Saturday, it looked like the Scott Frost era might get a quick hook before Labor Day.
Chatelain: Scott Frost's biggest enemies are time, track record and the eye test
LINCOLN — If you were waiting for reasons to believe that the turning point is coming soon, that Scott Frost’s new formula was better than the last, that Dublin was merely a blip on the comeback trail, well, you’re still waiting. Just don’t forget to breathe.
Husker notes: Recognizing the moment, Trey Palmer makes a huge play for Nebraska
LINCOLN — The play that turned the game for Nebraska didn’t happen on a designed route. It was Trey Palmer recognizing the moment. So said the LSU transfer after the game on the sequence that extended a Nebraska drive that eventually ended in a touchdown to seal the game. On third and 14 from the NU 7-yard line, Casey Thompson threw deep to the 6-foot-1 Palmer, who outjumped a North Dakota defender on his hip and pulled down the ball.
Good not great: Nebraska's 38-17 win against North Dakota leaves Scott Frost wanting more
It wasn’t easy. It wasn’t pretty, either. Games against FCS opponents are supposed to be tune-ups for conference play where backups see the field during a stress-free fourth quarter. It was hardly that simple for Nebraska on Saturday — the Huskers spent the afternoon trading blows with North...
Ernest Hausmann says first start at Nebraska 'was an awesome experience'
LINCOLN — Ernest Hausmann had experienced Memorial Stadium before, but Saturday was different. He made his first start as a Husker and became the fifth true freshman to start at linebacker since 1993. “It was an awesome experience,” Hausmann said. “Playing in front of the best fans in the...
Nebraska fans once again fill Memorial Stadium with hopes of a 'supportive attitude'
LINCOLN - When the Memorial Stadium gates initially opened Saturday afternoon, the scene was perhaps a sign of the times in Lincoln, Nebraska. The student section lacked a buzz, the parking lot outside East Stadium was relatively bare and interest around the state was deflated, similar to the red balloons that once filled the Lincoln sky.
Nebraska sideline notes: Husker fans come out in force for home opener
LINCOLN – Those wondering if Huskers fans would show up for Saturday’s home opener against FCS foe North Dakota should have known better. Memorial Stadium – as usual – was packed to the top row in every corner for the first home game of Nebraska’s 133rd season of football.
Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game
A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against North Dakota on Saturday. Head coach Bubba Schweigert on his team's effort: "I was pleased with our effort and our want-to." Quarterback Tommy Schuster: "We had a belief coming in that if we executed our stuff that we'd be...
Shatel: Sure a Nebraska win is better than a loss, but still a long way to go for Huskers
Those were Scott Frost’s words, at halftime on Saturday with Nebraska tied with FCS North Dakota and fire alarms going off. When the head coach tells the TV guy it’s bad, well, it’s official. It got better. Barely. Nebraska staved off the Fighting Hawks, and total disaster,...
Nebraska football wins home opener against North Dakota
LINCOLN — Nebraska football notched their first win of the season on Saturday, defeating North Dakota 38-17 in the Huskers' home opener. Nebraska is now 13-0 all-time against Division I-AA/FCS opponents. After winning the toss and deferring, the Huskers held the Fighting Hawks scoreless on their opening drive, forcing...
Aurora grad Nate Boerkircher scores first touchdown at Nebraska
LINCOLN — Nate Boerkircher nearly lost his footing at the goal line. Instead the redshirt freshman tight end came through on the play and in the game for Nebraska. The Aurora grad broke left, then sprinted over the middle and was wide open for Casey Thompson on his 19-yard touchdown grab — the first score of his college career — in the third quarter that gave the Huskers a 14-7 lead.
Kubik, Lauenstein lift No. 2 Nebraska to sweep of Mississippi
The evaluation continues for the two-setter rotation for the Nebraska volleyball team. The first two matches resulted in wins, the second being No. 2 Nebraska’s 25-13, 25-23, 25-21 win against Mississippi on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska went back to the two-setter rotation it rolled out for...
Nebraska tied with North Dakota at halftime
LINCOLN – North Dakota put together a 16-play, 80-yard touchdown drive right before halftime to silence a full Memorial Stadium crowd and tie the game 7-7. The Huskers – playing without a pair of injured co-captains in inside linebacker Nick Henrich and tight end Travis Vokolek – rarely appeared in sync in the first 30 minutes of their home opener in front of 86,590. The Fighting Hawks outpossessed them 20:38 to 9:22 and won the yardage battle 173-147.
Facing a tricky North Dakota offense, eye discipline pays off for NU defense
It’s all about the eyes for the Nebraska defense. Against a North Dakota team known for its trick plays and different offensive concepts, eye discipline was crucial to Nebraska’s 38-17 win over the Hawks on Saturday. It wasn’t always easy for NU’s defenders to keep their eyes on...
Tom's takes: Mark Whipple needs to let the big boys eat
1. Casey Thompson has been as good as advertised. Tough guy, too. He took some shots from North Dakota _ which, frankly, shouldn't happen _ and kept coming. Got to take better care of the ball. 2. Mark Whipple had ample opportunity to line up and run it on North...
Nebraska-North Dakota: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know
LINCOLN — Three things we learned and three things we still don't know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's win over North Dakota. Anthony Grant continues to shine as starting running back. After another impressive performance that included two touchdowns against North Dakota, the junior running back has...
Body and spirit: Nebraska vs. North Dakota gives Huskers a chance to get back on schedule
LINCOLN — If overseas sleeping were a competition, Casey Thompson did as well as anyone last week. The Nebraska quarterback took some medicine and allergy pills on the overnight flight to Ireland and slumbered for more than seven hours — he awoke only when the flight attendant alerted him the plane was landing. Thompson repeated the feat on the way home late Saturday night into Sunday, this time with no extra help required.
Video: Watch Scott Frost's full press conference, Sept. 1
Check out coach Scott Frost's full press conference after Nebraska's practice on Thursday. Then scroll down for more interviews and analysis from the Huskers' media availability.
Practice report: Frost and Nebraska ready to 'feed off the energy' of home crowd
LINCOLN – Nebraska coach Scott Frost could tell his players were frustrated. Disappointed. But in the week after a 31-28 loss to Northwestern, the Huskers’ belief never wavered. “The confidence is there,” Frost said Thursday. “I think they know what kind of team they have. It’s up to...
Shatel: A salute to Nebraska fans — a tough crowd, wonderful audience and family
It’s a great day to be alive. Football season has arrived in Lincoln. Memorial Stadium is open for business. And Jary Phillip has a new seat. Phillip, 80, is my father-in-law. He’s a Vietnam vet, devout family man and red-blooded American football fan. Nebraska football. He has a Husker room at home. The last time I saw him, he was wearing a Tom Osborne shirt.
