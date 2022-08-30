ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Husker notes: Recognizing the moment, Trey Palmer makes a huge play for Nebraska

LINCOLN — The play that turned the game for Nebraska didn’t happen on a designed route. It was Trey Palmer recognizing the moment. So said the LSU transfer after the game on the sequence that extended a Nebraska drive that eventually ended in a touchdown to seal the game. On third and 14 from the NU 7-yard line, Casey Thompson threw deep to the 6-foot-1 Palmer, who outjumped a North Dakota defender on his hip and pulled down the ball.
Ernest Hausmann says first start at Nebraska 'was an awesome experience'

LINCOLN — Ernest Hausmann had experienced Memorial Stadium before, but Saturday was different. He made his first start as a Husker and became the fifth true freshman to start at linebacker since 1993. “It was an awesome experience,” Hausmann said. “Playing in front of the best fans in the...
Nebraska fans once again fill Memorial Stadium with hopes of a 'supportive attitude'

LINCOLN - When the Memorial Stadium gates initially opened Saturday afternoon, the scene was perhaps a sign of the times in Lincoln, Nebraska. The student section lacked a buzz, the parking lot outside East Stadium was relatively bare and interest around the state was deflated, similar to the red balloons that once filled the Lincoln sky.
Nebraska sideline notes: Husker fans come out in force for home opener

LINCOLN – Those wondering if Huskers fans would show up for Saturday’s home opener against FCS foe North Dakota should have known better. Memorial Stadium – as usual – was packed to the top row in every corner for the first home game of Nebraska’s 133rd season of football.
Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game

A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against North Dakota on Saturday. Head coach Bubba Schweigert on his team's effort: "I was pleased with our effort and our want-to." Quarterback Tommy Schuster: "We had a belief coming in that if we executed our stuff that we'd be...
Nebraska football wins home opener against North Dakota

LINCOLN — Nebraska football notched their first win of the season on Saturday, defeating North Dakota 38-17 in the Huskers' home opener. Nebraska is now 13-0 all-time against Division I-AA/FCS opponents. After winning the toss and deferring, the Huskers held the Fighting Hawks scoreless on their opening drive, forcing...
Aurora grad Nate Boerkircher scores first touchdown at Nebraska

LINCOLN — Nate Boerkircher nearly lost his footing at the goal line. Instead the redshirt freshman tight end came through on the play and in the game for Nebraska. The Aurora grad broke left, then sprinted over the middle and was wide open for Casey Thompson on his 19-yard touchdown grab — the first score of his college career — in the third quarter that gave the Huskers a 14-7 lead.
Kubik, Lauenstein lift No. 2 Nebraska to sweep of Mississippi

The evaluation continues for the two-setter rotation for the Nebraska volleyball team. The first two matches resulted in wins, the second being No. 2 Nebraska’s 25-13, 25-23, 25-21 win against Mississippi on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska went back to the two-setter rotation it rolled out for...
Nebraska tied with North Dakota at halftime

LINCOLN – North Dakota put together a 16-play, 80-yard touchdown drive right before halftime to silence a full Memorial Stadium crowd and tie the game 7-7. The Huskers – playing without a pair of injured co-captains in inside linebacker Nick Henrich and tight end Travis Vokolek – rarely appeared in sync in the first 30 minutes of their home opener in front of 86,590. The Fighting Hawks outpossessed them 20:38 to 9:22 and won the yardage battle 173-147.
Tom's takes: Mark Whipple needs to let the big boys eat

1. Casey Thompson has been as good as advertised. Tough guy, too. He took some shots from North Dakota _ which, frankly, shouldn't happen _ and kept coming. Got to take better care of the ball. 2. Mark Whipple had ample opportunity to line up and run it on North...
Body and spirit: Nebraska vs. North Dakota gives Huskers a chance to get back on schedule

LINCOLN — If overseas sleeping were a competition, Casey Thompson did as well as anyone last week. The Nebraska quarterback took some medicine and allergy pills on the overnight flight to Ireland and slumbered for more than seven hours — he awoke only when the flight attendant alerted him the plane was landing. Thompson repeated the feat on the way home late Saturday night into Sunday, this time with no extra help required.
Shatel: A salute to Nebraska fans — a tough crowd, wonderful audience and family

It’s a great day to be alive. Football season has arrived in Lincoln. Memorial Stadium is open for business. And Jary Phillip has a new seat. Phillip, 80, is my father-in-law. He’s a Vietnam vet, devout family man and red-blooded American football fan. Nebraska football. He has a Husker room at home. The last time I saw him, he was wearing a Tom Osborne shirt.
