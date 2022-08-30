ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

California inmate who miscarried after deputies stopped for coffee reaches $480K settlement

By Nexstar Media Wire, Tony Kurzweil
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v6ihl_0hbJdGTX00

( KTLA ) – A pregnant inmate in California who lost her baby after sheriff’s deputies stopped at a Starbucks while driving her to a hospital in 2016 has reached a $480,000 settlement in the case.

Sandra Quinones, who is no longer in custody, was awarded the settlement during an Orange County Board of Supervisors meeting in a unanimous vote on Aug. 23.

On March 28, 2016, Quinones pushed the call button in her jail cell when her water broke on March 28, but no jail staff responded for two hours, the Associated Press reported, citing her federal lawsuit.

She was then given a ride to Anaheim Global Medical Center in a patrol car instead of an ambulance, but not until deputies stopped for coffee at a local Starbucks, the lawsuit alleged.

When Quinones finally reached the hospital, her fetus did not survive.

Pool contractor who stole millions, left massive holes in homeowners’ yards gets 30 years

The lawsuit accused deputies of acting with “deliberate indifference” toward Quinones’ civil rights and her medical condition, the Orange County Register reported.

Her lawyer, Dick Herman, told the Register that Quinones is homeless and mentally ill.

The $480,000 settlement must still be formally accepted before it becomes final.

“This poor woman, she’s in jail having a miscarriage and, instead of calling an ambulance, they take her to the hospital in a patrol car and the cops stop at Starbucks while she’s bleeding,” Herman told the Register.

Sheriff’s officials have declined to comment on the settlement, the AP reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
State
California State
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
WNCT

Several ENC counties among highest in senior citizens

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three […]
ADVOCACY
WNCT

NC Supreme Court rules nurses can be held legally liable for medical mistakes

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled nurses can face legal charges for medical injuries, striking down a 90-year-old precedent. In 2010, Amaya Gullate was three years old. Medical professionals at Carolinas Medical Center, now Atrium health recommended a procedure for her heart condition. “They gave her anesthesia, which was […]
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WNCT

Border Patrol El Paso Sector chief going to Rio Grande Valley

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A Border Patrol spokesman confirmed to Border Report that El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chief Gloria I. Chavez has been reassinged to the same position in the Rio Grande Valley Sector of South Texas. “USBP can confirm that Gloria Chavez has been...
EL PASO, TX
WNCT

Some states could tax Biden’s student loan debt relief

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan could lift crushing debt burdens from millions of borrowers, but the tax man may demand a cut of the relief in some states. That’s because some states tax forgiven debt as income, which means borrowers who are still...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WNCT

NC board says Democratic legislative candidate can still run

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Democratic nominee for a key North Carolina legislative seat this fall remains a candidate, the State Board of Elections ruled on Friday, rejecting a local decision that found evidence she didn’t live in the district where she’s running. Along party lines, the Democrat-majority board voted 3-2 to reverse the findings […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

NC elections board won’t fight for checks on poll watchers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s State Board of Elections will not fight a recent decision by the state rules panel blocking its proposed restrictions on party-appointed poll watchers this fall. But the board pledged Friday to do all it can to help county elections officials maintain a safe and orderly voting environment and to deter any […]
ELECTIONS
WNCT

Cooper announces appointment of judge to serve ENC area

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Governor Roy Cooper on Friday announced two judicial appointments to superior and district courts. Robert “Bob” Roupe has been appointed to serve as a Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 4, serving Duplin, Jones, Onslow and Sampson counties. Roupe was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy