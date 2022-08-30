Read full article on original website
Wichita diner adding second location in area owners say is in dire need of breakfast
The space just needs some redecorating, the new owner says, and a silent auction will clear out sports memorabilia from the previous owners.
wichitabyeb.com
After 45 years, Richard Barrett retires after selling The Little Dairy Queen
After 45 excellent years, Richard Barrett is retiring from Dairy Queen. The owner of The Little Dairy Queen at 849 S. Poplar sold his store and will now get to enjoy the next chapter of his life. The new owners, who also own the Dairy Queen in Hutchinson, KS, officially...
Former Wichita car dealership in trouble again, fined another $36k
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County district attorney says a judge has ordered a Wichita used car dealership to pay more fines after it was already fined earlier this year. In April, a judge ordered Family First Auto LLC to pay $143,379.50 for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA). The dealership at Broadway […]
KAKE TV
Problem home razed after years of complaints
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It took years of fighting, complaining and worrying, but people in one Riverside neighborhood feel safe again. A home in the neighborhood that residents say brought danger, drugs, crime and even death has finally been razed, the sound of which people living at 13th and Mclean have been waiting thirty years to hear.
Haysville medical clinic to shut down
HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas town is left without a doctor as Haysville Family Medcenter is closing. Some patients say they were given no notice or just a few days notice about the closure. Tony Bruner and his family had been going to Haysville Family Medcenter for at least three years. He said when […]
Progressive Rail Roading
KDOT awards funding for rail extension at Kansas Logistics Park
The Kansas Department of Transportation has awarded the city of Newton $3.04 million for a rail extension in the Kansas Logistics Park. The grant will fund the extension from Standridge Color Corp. to Southeast Ninth and Southeast 12th streets. The extended rail line would serve a planned GAF Materials Corp. facility, which will produce roofing materials.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Bakers Haus
As of this June, an ownership change took place at Bagel Haus. With that, a rebranding took place as they are now Bakers Haus. Much of what people loved at Bagel Hus remained the same, but they added more to the menu in terms of baked goods and drinks. ============
WPD: 44 drivers ran red light at Kellogg and Rock
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is trying to make the highest-crash intersection in Wichita safer. That is why officers from the WPD Traffic Section and Patrol East Community Policing were at Kellogg and Rock Rd. Tuesday morning. They were writing tickets for traffic violations that can lead to crashes. They say […]
adastraradio.com
Samuels Joins McPherson Medical and Surgical Associates Physician Clinics
McPherson, Kan. – McPherson Center for Health is pleased to announce the addition of a physician to its family medicine clinics. Dustie Samuels, DO, has joined McPherson Medical and Surgical Associates physician clinics. A native Kansan, Dr. Samuels graduated from Council Grove High School and received health education in...
wichitabyeb.com
What’s taking over the former Neighbors Bar & Grill space?
If you hadn’t heard, the Neighbor’s Bar & Grill space at 2315 W. 21st St. has closed down. So, what’s taking over?. Town & Country Classic, who is located at 10510 Southwest Blvd, is expanding. Dubbed Town & Country Classic Too Restaurant, the diner tentatively plans to open by October 1 with the same menu that includes handmade cinnamon rolls and dinner rolls, chicken fried steaks and chicken fried chicken, along with their burgers.
wichitabyeb.com
Introducing The Smoky 16 of the Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ tournament bracket
Our latest tournament bracket kicked off the first round over the past couple weeks. For those new to this, our social venture sought to see who is Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ. A tournament bracket featuring 32 restaurants, food trucks and pop-ups around town was created to have some fun.
adastraradio.com
Drinks, Food and Live Music Fundraiser to Benefit McPherson Area Seniors
MCPHERSON, Kan. — Three Rings Brewery in McPherson (536 Old U.S. 81) will sponsor a fundraising event, Squeals and Froth, on Friday, September 9 from 5 to 9 p.m. to benefit area senior citizens. The evening will feature cold drinks by Three Rings Brewery, a meal of bratwurst, beans...
KWCH.com
Lights at 81 Speedway struck by lightning
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The staff at 81 Speedway has had a week that makes “you step back and just shake your head.” But they say it won’t stop the races. The light poles at the racetrack were struck by lightning multiple times, causing 21 of the 32 lamps on the front stretch side to no longer work. There are also several infield lights with non-working lamp.
Compressor, copper line stolen from north Salina business
More than $5,000 worth of items were stolen from a north Salina business earlier this month. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime between Thursday and Saturday, someone pried up the sheet metal on a storage building in the 1100 block of N. 12th Street that is owned by Kansas Homes and Movers.
McPherson homeowner picks up and moves, literally
Crews moved a house from its location in McPherson to its new home about seven miles northwest of the city.
KSN.com
Hesston bond issue for over $33 million too close to call
HESSTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Voters in Hesston may have passed the school bond issue by 9 votes on Tuesday. According to the Harvey County Elections website, the vote currently stands at 791 “Yes” votes to 782 “No”. However, there are still 19 provisional ballots to be canvassed on Sep. 6 at 9:00 a.m.
KAKE TV
Former Wichita car dealership banned from selling cars in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - iDeal Enterprises and its owners are now permanently banned from selling vehicles in Kansas. A $159,328.41 default judgment was entered against the dealership for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. The District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division investigated iDeal Enterprises, LLC, doing business as iDeal Motors,...
Are trees in Wichita changing colors too soon?
Many in the Wichita area are noticing some trees are already showing that fall season look.
Rocket joins Hutchinson Police Department
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Police Department added another K9 officer to the force. His name is Rocket. Rocket is a 14-month-old Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands. Rocket is a certified dual-purpose K9 in tracking, apprehension and detection. He is trained to recognize the odor of methamphetamine, heroin, MDMA, cocaine, psilocybin and their derivatives.
KWCH.com
Watch: Hutchinson man enjoys first day of legal sports betting in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dustin Gordon remembers the days he and his friends would head across the border to Oklahoma to gamble. Now, Gordon can bet on sports right here at home. Gordon was one of many Kansans who took advantage of the first day of legal sports betting in...
