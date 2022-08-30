Read full article on original website
More Tropical Downpours for the Holiday Weekend
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Upper level low pressure will continue to help enhance our rain chances into next week. Deep tropical moisture is increasing here in the Rio Grande Valley and that, combined with the sea breeze boundary and daytime heating will produce scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms into at least the middle of next week.
National Weather Service outlines bad Saturday weather for Orange, SETX
Orange County and all of Southeast Texas motorists should be aware of a heavy rainfall potential on Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, tropical-like moisture will interact with an upper level disturbance and a stalled surface frontal boundary for high chances of showers and thunderstorms, starting Saturday morning and continuing off and on into Saturday afternoon.
Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
Hot & humid with a few evening storms
Hotter and drier today with a few afternoon and evening showers and storms. -- Sean Kelly
Heavy Rain Chances Shift Towards The Coast Sunday
As early as 8-10AM we can see the deep moisture content in our atmosphere along with this front, creates an environment where street flooding can occur from slow moving cells of heavy rain. Unlike Saturday, the boundary that will help enhance the rain chances shifts closer to the coast. Flood...
'I don't think we're prepared': Texas' heat index may reach 125 degrees over next 30 years
We endure high temps every year, and somehow we're still not used to them. "If it's going to rise by that much, I don't think we're prepared," one Texas mayor said.
Two Central Texas counties have lifted their burn ban after substantial rainfall over the week
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County and Bosque County are the first two in the area to lift their burn bans that went into effect back in June, this year. Bosque County lifted their ban on Monday while Bell County lifted their ban on Wednesday. Now that outdoor burning is...
Texas DPS conducts speed enforcement along I-14
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a speed enforcement Saturday morning among Interstate 14 in Bell County. Texas DPS officers were on the interstate from 7 to 11 a.m. Sept. 3 as part of of an enforcement done to reduce the number of car crashes for this area.
Flood Advisory issued for several Central Texas counties
CENTRAL TEXAS - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Advisory for the following counties: Blanco, Burnet, Gillespie, and Llano. The advisory is in effect until 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 31. A second Flood Advisory has also been issued for San Saba and Mason County, effective until 12:45...
DRIED UP: Texas cities in fear of running out of water
As the Western U.S. suffers under its worst drought in a millennium, the government of Texas, a state that faces its own unique set of dangers from extreme weather, is at last turning to deal with the threat that climate change poses to its long-term water supply.
What are they? Group of green lights spotted hovering near Brushy Creek
Several people captured a strange formation of green lights Thursday night hovering and moving above the Brushy Creek area, prompting them to wonder whether they witnessed something otherworldly.
$31 million in funding announced for veterans across Texas
More than $31 million in grants will be distributed to veterans across Texas, according to Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission.
Need a Ride? What Does Texas Law Say About Hitchhiking?
There are times when the only way to get from point A to point B is to hitch a ride with someone else. Maybe someone you know will get you to where you need to go but for some, thumbing a ride is the way of choice. It's always good...
Here’s how it’s going since Texas lifted a ban on Sunday morning beer and wine sales
A year ago, the law changed in Texas to allow stores to sell beer and wine before noon on Sundays. People who moved to the state never quite understood why grocery stores’ big, elaborate wine and beer sections were out of bounds because of the time on the clock.
5-plus inches and counting: Moments of heavy rainfall continue Tuesday
HOUSTON (CW39) — Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be seen across the state today. Additional rainfall, heavy at times, will cause another excessive rain outlook for the region. Yesterday’s totals added up to four to five inches in some pockets of town, with an inch or two seen generally...
Part of Downtown Aquarium's facade collapses, injuring woman
Eyewitness News captured debris on the ground outside of a ticket booth in the area where a woman was injured Friday night.
Video of Mysterious Lights in the Sky Over Central Texas
And now the latest UFO sighting in the Texas sky. Folks in the Round Rock area witnessed a group of strange lights in the sky Thursday night (September 1). Fox 7 Austin Assistant News Director, Chris Walker, filmed the lights and shared the video on Twitter. The first video Walker...
Leaky battleship in Texas completes trip for $35M repairs
LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — It’s the only surviving battleship that served in both world wars, having fought in Europe during World War I and against the Nazis and the Japanese Army during World War II. But the greatest challenge in recent years for the USS Texas has been a leaky, rusty hull that at times forced workers to pump out about 2,000 gallons (7,570 liters) of water per minute from the 110-year-old ship. To ensure the historic vessel, commonly known to Texas residents as the Battleship Texas, doesn’t sink and can continue hosting visitors, the foundation in charge of its care successfully towed the ship on Wednesday from its longtime home along the Houston Ship Channel to a shipyard in Galveston for repairs. Tony Gregory, president of the Battleship Texas Foundation, said the process of pulling the ship by tugboats and getting it on its way went perfectly. He said any problems would have happened in the first 15 minutes and there were no issues. “It went smoother than we thought and quicker than we thought … and she’s gone, down the channel,” he said Wednesday morning.
What’s the Deepest Lake in Texas and How Deep Is It?
Texas is home to over 7,000 different lakes, most of which are found in the central and eastern parts of the state. Only a tiny percentage of them are naturally-occurring, and it's no secret to most of us that playa lakes are the most common type here in Lubbock. The...
