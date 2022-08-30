ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County, TX

KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

More Tropical Downpours for the Holiday Weekend

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Upper level low pressure will continue to help enhance our rain chances into next week. Deep tropical moisture is increasing here in the Rio Grande Valley and that, combined with the sea breeze boundary and daytime heating will produce scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms into at least the middle of next week.
ENVIRONMENT
Orange Leader

National Weather Service outlines bad Saturday weather for Orange, SETX

Orange County and all of Southeast Texas motorists should be aware of a heavy rainfall potential on Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, tropical-like moisture will interact with an upper level disturbance and a stalled surface frontal boundary for high chances of showers and thunderstorms, starting Saturday morning and continuing off and on into Saturday afternoon.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
HOUSTON, TX
Texas State
Liberty County, TX
Click2Houston.com

Heavy Rain Chances Shift Towards The Coast Sunday

As early as 8-10AM we can see the deep moisture content in our atmosphere along with this front, creates an environment where street flooding can occur from slow moving cells of heavy rain. Unlike Saturday, the boundary that will help enhance the rain chances shifts closer to the coast. Flood...
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Texas DPS conducts speed enforcement along I-14

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a speed enforcement Saturday morning among Interstate 14 in Bell County. Texas DPS officers were on the interstate from 7 to 11 a.m. Sept. 3 as part of of an enforcement done to reduce the number of car crashes for this area.
BELL COUNTY, TX
#Atlantic Hurricane#National Hurricane Center#Hurricanes#Southeast Texas#Hurricane Seasons#The Liberty County
fox7austin.com

Flood Advisory issued for several Central Texas counties

CENTRAL TEXAS - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Advisory for the following counties: Blanco, Burnet, Gillespie, and Llano. The advisory is in effect until 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 31. A second Flood Advisory has also been issued for San Saba and Mason County, effective until 12:45...
LLANO COUNTY, TX
KXAN

DRIED UP: Texas cities in fear of running out of water

As the Western U.S. suffers under its worst drought in a millennium, the government of Texas, a state that faces its own unique set of dangers from extreme weather, is at last turning to deal with the threat that climate change poses to its long-term water supply.
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
cw39.com

5-plus inches and counting: Moments of heavy rainfall continue Tuesday

HOUSTON (CW39) — Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be seen across the state today. Additional rainfall, heavy at times, will cause another excessive rain outlook for the region. Yesterday’s totals added up to four to five inches in some pockets of town, with an inch or two seen generally...
HOUSTON, TX
KBAT 99.9

Video of Mysterious Lights in the Sky Over Central Texas

And now the latest UFO sighting in the Texas sky. Folks in the Round Rock area witnessed a group of strange lights in the sky Thursday night (September 1). Fox 7 Austin Assistant News Director, Chris Walker, filmed the lights and shared the video on Twitter. The first video Walker...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Leaky battleship in Texas completes trip for $35M repairs

LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — It’s the only surviving battleship that served in both world wars, having fought in Europe during World War I and against the Nazis and the Japanese Army during World War II. But the greatest challenge in recent years for the USS Texas has been a leaky, rusty hull that at times forced workers to pump out about 2,000 gallons (7,570 liters) of water per minute from the 110-year-old ship. To ensure the historic vessel, commonly known to Texas residents as the Battleship Texas, doesn’t sink and can continue hosting visitors, the foundation in charge of its care successfully towed the ship on Wednesday from its longtime home along the Houston Ship Channel to a shipyard in Galveston for repairs. Tony Gregory, president of the Battleship Texas Foundation, said the process of pulling the ship by tugboats and getting it on its way went perfectly. He said any problems would have happened in the first 15 minutes and there were no issues. “It went smoother than we thought and quicker than we thought … and she’s gone, down the channel,” he said Wednesday morning.
TEXAS STATE

