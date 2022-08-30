ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Yungblud dance through exhilarating new ‘Tissues’ video

Yungblud has shared the official music video for his latest single ‘Tissues’ – you can watch it below. Released on Tuesday (August 30), the song sees the Doncaster artist – real name Dominic Harrison – sample The Cure‘s classic track ‘Close To Me’. ‘Tissues’ appears on Yungblud’s self-titled third album, which came out today (September 2).
Louis Tomlinson announces second solo album ‘Faith In The Future’

Louis Tomlinson has announced his second solo album ‘Faith In The Future’ – listen to new single ‘Bigger Than Me’ below. The former One Direction star will release the follow-up to his debut full-length, 2020’s ‘Walls’, on November 11. You can pre-order/pre-save the record here.
Yungblud – ‘Yungblud’ review: rockstar returns with his most confident, cohesive album yet

Yungblud made a name for himself as a hyperactive punk who doesn’t care about genre. First album ‘21st Century Liability’ pulled from indie and ska as the Doncaster-native raged at a world that wasn’t listening to him or his generation. Brilliant second album ‘Weird!’ was a giddy trip through alt-rock, with Yungblud (aka Dom Harrison) celebrating the like-minded community that had forged him. With breakout collabs with Bring Me The Horizon, Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly, Yungblud was seen as either the saviour of rock or an annoying caricature, copying what had come before.
Watch Megan Thee Stallion twerk with ‘She-Hulk’ star Tatiana Maslany

Megan Thee Stallion has made a cameo appearance in Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. The rapper appeared in the third episode of the Disney+ show, which dropped this week, as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) before appearing in a post-credits scene where the pair twerk to ‘Body’.
Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ to be released as CD single

Kate Bush‘s hit song, ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’ is set to be reissued as a CD single. This will be the first time the ‘Hounds of Love’ track will be released in the format and is set to release on September 2 via Rhino. Pre-orders are available here.
Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – A-ha

An easy one to begin with: which boyband topped the UK charts with a cover version of A-ha’s ‘Take On Me’ in 2000?. “You think that’s easy?! It takes an interest first – and I would fail miserably, or splendidly, in that I never paid attention to the charts. But maybe it would be A1?”
Joe Walsh leads reunited James Gang at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert

Joe Walsh led a reunited James Gang at last night’s Taylor Hawkins tribute concert, marking the group’s first performance in 16 years. The special event in honour of the late Foo Fighters drummer took place on Saturday (September 3) at London’s Wembley Stadium, and was simulcast all on the web, television and streaming platforms.
Matty Healy denies that The 1975 will feature on Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’

Matty Healy has confirmed that a “leaked” tracklisting for Taylor Swift’s upcoming ‘Midnights’ album is fake, after The 1975 were listed as a featured artist on it. The fake leak generated buzz when it circulated on social media yesterday (September 3), with the album’s cover art – which currently has its 13 songs listed as ‘Track One’, ‘Track Two’, ‘Track Three’ and so on – photoshopped to include actual song names. Among them were three songs with featured artists: ‘In My Dreams’ with The 1975, ‘Good In The Dark’ with Lana Del Ray, and ‘Halle’ with Stevie Nicks.
‘The Osbournes’ to return in “funny and moving” BBC reboot

The Osbournes are set to return for a new reality series on the BBC. The original show, which aired on MTV from 2002 to 2005, followed the domestic life of Ozzy, Sharon and their children Jack and Kelly in Beverly Hills, California. As Ozzy and Sharon look to move back...
Taylor Swift reveals collectable editions of ‘Midnights’ on CD and vinyl

Taylor Swift has announced three new collectable editions of her forthcoming 10th studio album, ‘Midnights’, all of which will boast unique features and will only be available to purchase for a limited time. The three different variants are a ‘Jade Green’ edition, a ‘Blood Moon’ edition and a...
RHCP’s Chad Smith shares heartwarming Taylor Hawkins story at tribute concert

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith has paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins during the tribute concert that is taking place at Wembley Stadium today (September 3). The special gig is being held in honour of the late drummer, with appearances from Liam Gallagher, Mark Ronson, Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme, Supergrass, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, Blink-182’s Travis Barker, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Kesha, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and more.
The Weeknd abruptly ends his Los Angeles show

The Weeknd abruptly ended his performance in Los Angeles last night (September 3), stopping the sold-out stadium show just three songs in. Early on in the concert at Sofi Stadium – the second in a row at that venue and coming as part of The Weeknd’s current ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ global tour – the artist told fans he was cancelling the show, having lost his voice in the middle of a performance of ‘Can’t Feel My Face’.
Two Door Cinema Club – ‘Keep On Smiling’ review: buoyant indie with occasional stumbles

In 2019, Two Door Cinema Club released an album that challenged the world’s idea of who they were. ‘False Alarm’ might have contained some of the indie bangers the Northern Irish trio are well known for, but it also saw them taking new risks and leaping into more experimental territory. On its follow-up, ‘Keep On Smiling’, the band continue with that approach, mixing ‘80s pop hooks with intriguing and interesting new ideas.
Yungblud to play three iconic LA venues in one night next week

Yungblud has announced that he’ll be playing three intimate LA shows in one night next week – see all the details below. The Doncaster artist – real name Dominic Harrison – will hit the stage at The Roxy, Whiskey a Go-Go and The Viper Room on Thursday, September 8 for his ‘Occupy The Strip’ takeover.
