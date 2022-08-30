Read full article on original website
Forest Park UMC is collecting blankets to give to veterans
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's an effort to let veterans know they are not forgotten and that people do care. Members of the Forest Park United Methodist Church, located at 315 S. Collins Avenue, Lima, Ohio 45804, are collecting blankets for veterans. Hundreds of veterans are in nursing homes and the Dayton VA Hospital has several on their campus. Blankets are something these vets can use to stay warm, not only in their rooms but also when they are transported back and forth for medical appointments. A small token like a blanket can mean the world to the veteran.
Crime Victim Services of Allen and Putnam Counties honor Vicenta Velasquez with portrait dedication
(WLIO) - Crime Victim Services of Allen and Putnam Counties take time to honor a woman whose life was dedicated to helping others. Sartaj Singh has her story. The Elder Victim Ministry at Crime Victim Services commissioned a portrait series to reflect the full range of the elderly population in our area and one of the names that came to mind to be featured was Putnam County resident, the late Vicenta "Cindy" Velasquez.
Women in Business hears from Athena Award winner who talks about finding passion in your work
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Passion, finding what you love to do, and empathy were all topics at Thursday's Women in Business sponsored by the Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce. 2022 Athena Award winner spoke about her experiences and who influenced her to encourage others to succeed. Windle is a retired educator that has spent her life teaching and sharing her passion for the arts. She currently is the executive director of ArtSpace/Lima and continues to make her mark in the art world.
Monthly test of Allen County community warning sirens set for September 7, 2022.
9/2/22 Press Release from the Allen County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management: Please be advised that the fifty (50) Allen County community warning sirens will be tested at noon on Wednesday, September 7,2022. Tests are conducted every month on the first Wednesday. In the event of an actual emergency, the sirens are an indication that persons in the affected area should go indoors and tune to local news media for additional information and instructions on emergency actions to be taken.
It's a shopaholic's paradise at the Allen County Fairgrounds as Max's Trader Days is underway
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Labor Day weekend is known for family cookouts and camping, but for Lima, it's all about a weekend of shopping at the fairgrounds. Nathan Kitchens checks out what makes it so popular. The Allen County Fairgrounds are packed for the second weekend in a row,...
Susan Manchester discusses pro-life policies at Allen County Republican Luncheon
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - We must continue to make Ohio a pro-life state, that from State Representative Susan Manchester at Friday's Allen County Republican Luncheon. Manchester states that the passage of the Heartbeat Bill in 2019, which she voted for, is a start but now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, more work needs to be done. So when they reconvene, Manchester says it is critical that they advance pro-life policies.
OG students get a Q&A session with visitors from Glandorf, Germany
GLANDORF, OH (WLIO) - The German students at Ottawa-Glandorf got to learn more about the country they are learning the language of, thanks to some visitors from Glandorf, Germany. Around 40 residents of Glandorf, Germany, took part in a question-and-answer session with the students of the Ottawa-Glandorf German class at...
2022 Lima Labor Day Parade has been canceled
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Unfortunately, there will not be a Labor Day Parade in Lima this year. The parade has been historically organized by the West Central Ohio Labor Council. Local labor officials tell Your Hometown Stations that the council announced that the parade is canceled for this year. They hope that it will be back on Labor Day in 2023.
Lima MADD is looking for new members to help in their fight against impaired driving
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With Labor Day weekend upon us, law enforcement agencies will be out in full force looking for impaired drivers, but they won't be the only ones. Mothers Against Drunk Driving was established on September 5th, 1980, and 42 years later they are still working to stop impaired drivers from being on the roads. Nationally, the group has helped pass 2,300 anti-impaired driving and underage drinking laws. The Lima Chapter of MADD is looking for new members and you don't have to be a mom to join.
Traffic to be impacted due to waterline work on N. Sugar Street in Lima
9/2/22 Media Release from the City of Lima Utilities Department: The City's contractor, Fer-Pal Infrastructure, will be performing waterline repair work on N. Sugar Street between Findlay Road and Bluelick Road beginning September 6, 2022. The project is expected to be completed by November 17, 2022. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction during construction. The motoring public is asked to use alternate routes during these dates so that work can proceed safely and efficiently.
Jury finds Daryl Hunt not guilty on all three counts
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A man who stood trial for having sex with a 15-year-old girl has been found not guilty on all three counts in his case. 23-year-old Daryl Hunt received the verdict in Allen County Common Pleas Court. He was originally facing three counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor. The alleged incidents happened in November and December of 2020. Hunt was 21 at the time, but according to the victim, he told her that he was 15 when they met, then said he was 18 after they had sex.
Hardin Co. Sheriff's Deputies investigate shooting death of Mount Victory man
The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident that led to the death of a Mount Victory man. Sheriff officials say that 44-year-old Richard Whitaker, Jr. was found with gunshot wounds in a car early Saturday morning. Deputies were called out to County Road 135 and Township Road 110 just after midnight for a vehicle that was in the roadway with its lights off. When they arrived, they found Whitaker critically injured from apparent gunshot wound. Whitaker was flown to Mercy Health-St. Ritas where he died from his injuries. The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to contact the Hardin County Sheriff's Office (419) 673-1268 and ask for a detective.
Rushcreek Township and Rushsylvania affected by response in the area until further notice
Those who live in Rushcreek Township and the village of Rushsylvania have been impacted when it comes to emergency response. According to a Facebook post from the Rushcreek Township Volunteer Fire and EMS, the members of the department are not allowed to respond to any emergency calls. The post also says that all emergency calls will be handled by neighboring departments until further notice.
Thompson-Robinson leads UCLA to 45-17 win over Bowling Green
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Dorian Thompson-Robinson accounted for 385 yards of total offense and four scores, Zach Charbonnet ran for 111 yards and a touchdown, and UCLA rallied for a 45-17 victory over Bowling Green Saturday in the season opener for both teams. The Bruins trailed 17-7 early in...
Suspect in Monday pursuit arraigned in Lima Municipal Court
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A man who was arrested after leading police on a chase through Lima earlier this week was arraigned in Lima Municipal Court. Savion Escarsega is facing a charge of failure to comply by order of an officer. Bond was set in his case at $150,000. He is facing the charge after he led police on a chase after fleeing from a traffic stop. The defendant was reported reaching speeds up to sixty miles per hour in the city limits. Escarsega eventually crashed his vehicle into a tree, and fled on foot, but was apprehended a short distance away. Two handguns were found in the car during the investigation. A hearing is set for September 8, 2022.
