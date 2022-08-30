LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's an effort to let veterans know they are not forgotten and that people do care. Members of the Forest Park United Methodist Church, located at 315 S. Collins Avenue, Lima, Ohio 45804, are collecting blankets for veterans. Hundreds of veterans are in nursing homes and the Dayton VA Hospital has several on their campus. Blankets are something these vets can use to stay warm, not only in their rooms but also when they are transported back and forth for medical appointments. A small token like a blanket can mean the world to the veteran.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO