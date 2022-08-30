Read full article on original website
WHAS 11
Homes wash away, roads crumble in Southern Indiana flooding
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Indiana — Up to three homes washed away in floods Saturday night, according to Jefferson County Indiana Emergency Management Director Troy Morgan. One person is still unaccounted for. According to Morgan, dozens of people searched for a woman who lives in one of the washed-away homes. Two...
Pics of This $48 Million Compound in Indiana Are Jaw-Dropping
This gigantic Indiana home has guest quarters, a garden amphitheater, a shooting range, a basketball court, and a pool pavilion. Built in 2003, Big Tree Farms is just a 7-minute drive from the very popular amusement park Holiday World and is a 3-hour drive from Nashville, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Louisville, and Cincinnati according to the listing. Santa Claus, Indiana is an interesting location, but that's not as much of a selling point as the photos of this incredible residence. Before we go gaga over the photos, check out the details of this property that's listed as a "single-family" dwelling on Realitor.com.
wdrb.com
IMAGES | $48 million property hits the market in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Have you ever wondered what a $48 million property looked like? It turns out there's one in southern Indiana. Big Tree Farm in Santa Claus, Indiana, hit the market Thursday. It's 550 acres and comes with more than 50,000 square feet in buildings. The estate has...
Indiana students misspelled school’s name at football game for great reason
Indiana students are not as think as you dumb they are. FOX was broadcasting Friday night’s game beween Indiana and Illinois. They showed a group of IU students in the stands who were all wearing white T-shirts with red letters. The shirts spelled out “Indinia.”. Indiana was mocked...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Timothy Roscoe George
July 7,1957 – August 31, 2022. Timothy Roscoe George 65, of Bedford, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 10:20 p.m. at his residence. He was born on July 7, 1957, in Indian Springs he was the son of Roscoe and Niola (Sims) George. Tim was of Christian faith and was baptized on August 30th. Tim was a self-employed painter.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Illinois-Indiana catch controversy
Was it a catch or not? It’s become one of the most consistently asked questions throughout all levels of football in recent years. And as Big Ten rivals Illinois and Indiana opened their 2022 season against each other in a dramatic, down-to-the-wire game on Friday night, a catch controversy emerged.
wdrb.com
17 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least 17 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Jefferson County. Officials said the virus spreads mainly through skin-on-skin contact, but they warn it might also transmit in other ways, including through touching linens used by someone with monkeypox. Out of the 17 current cases...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Gina Kay Brinton
Gina Kay Britton 51, of Bedford, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 2:00 a.m. at her residence. She was born in Anderson on June 19, 1971, to Dwight A. “Tony” Cobb and Jorrine K. “Jodie” (Anderson) Cobb. Gina married David Craig Britton and he preceded her in death.
wbiw.com
The 21st Annual Lawrence County Patient Services Car Show is Saturday, September 3
BEDFORD – The 21st Annual Lawrence County Patient Services Car Show will be held at Bedford Ford Lincoln & Hobson Jeep Ram on Saturday, September 3rd, from 9:00 a.m until 4:00 p.m. Lawrence County Patient Services provides a variety of services to cancer patients in Lawrence County. The assistance...
wbiw.com
Do you have what it takes to be crowned this year’s WQRK Southern Indiana’s Classic Hits & Litefm Persimmon Idol
MITCHELL – Do you have what it takes to be crowned this year’s WQRK Southern Indiana‘s Classic Hits & Litefm Persimmon Idol?. The entry deadline is Tuesday, September 6th at 4 p.m. WQRK Southern Indiana‘s Classic Hits & Litefm Persimmon Idol is set to showcase singing talent...
WLKY.com
Louisville man acquitted of double murder charges from 2018
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was acquitted of killing two people, including his ex-boyfriend, back in 2018. Hernandez was arrested by Louisville Metro Police Department in January 2018 in Fayette County, Texas and charged with two counts of murder and tampering with physical evidence. The charges stemmed from...
MyWabashValley.com
2 injured in train vs car accident
KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Knox County Sheriff, Doug Vantlin, said the driver 68-year-old, Dasil Mills, and 62-year-old passenger, Nancy Benjamin both from Washington, Indiana suffered minor injuries. Original: Two people were sent to the hospital following a car vs train accident in Knox County. Assistant Chief of...
wakoradio.com
KNOX COUNTY CAR-TRAIN COLLISION
Two people were injured and hospitalized after being involved in a car-train collision Thursday afternoon in Knox County Indiana. The Knox County Sheriffs Department indicates that the mishap occurred around 1:30 p.m. EDT in the town of Wheatland. A vehicle being driven by 68 year old Dasil Mills of Washington was attempting to cross the tracks at Seminary Street when struck by the train. Both Mills and a passenger-62 year old Nancy Benjamin also of Washington were hurt and taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
wdrb.com
Man found dead in backyard of home in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a report of a body found was called in before 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard. That's off Greenwood Road between the Greenbelt Highway and Terry Road.
wbiw.com
Police Log: September 2, 2022
2:12 a.m. Dustin Couch, 37, Springville, public intoxication, disorderly conduct. 10:05 a.m. Nathan Padgett, 31, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear and petition to revoke. 2:17 p.m. Kim Blevins, 59, Mitchell, fraud – possession of a device to interfere with a drug and alcohol test. 2:34...
wbiw.com
Stars finish 9th in North Harrison Invite
RAMSEY – Bedford North Lawrence finished ninth in the 54th annual North Harrison Invitational during girls high school cross country action on Thursday. The Stars totaled 216 points. Corydon won the team title in the 14-team field with 47 points, followed by Jasper (65) and Kentucky’s North Oldham (107).
wbiw.com
The 2022 Claude Akins Memorial Golf Classic is this weekend
BEDFORD – The 2022 Claude Akins Memorial Golf Classic, presented by the Bedford Recreation Foundation, Inc., is set to tee off on Saturday, September 3rd, and Sunday, September 4th at the Otis Park Golf Course at 607 Tunnelton Road. The tournament, hosted by the Bedford Recreation Foundation, is a...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Thomas “Tom” Larry Miller
Thomas Larry “Tom” Miller, 80, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 9:00 p.m. at Stonebridge Health Campus in Bedford. Born on November 1, 1941, he was the first baby born in the new OB Ward of Dunn Hospital in Bedford the son of Durward and Lois (Cahill) Miller. Tom married Nancy (Hulsman) Brassfield on August 2, 1989, and she survives.
wvih.com
Body Found In Backyard
A man was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a report of a body found was called in before 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard. That is off Greenwood Road between the Greenbelt Highway and Terry Road.
WLKY.com
25-year-old shot to death in Taylor Berry neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday. Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to a call of a shooting around 10:15 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Earl Avenue. Police...
